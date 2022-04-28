Arkose Labs Founder and CEO Selected to Headline TiEcon 2022

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkose Labs , the global leader in fraud deterrence and account security, today announced its founder and CEO Kevin Gosschalk has been selected as a keynote speaker at TiEcon 2022. This is the world's largest technology conference designed by Silicon Valley leaders for entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and investors. He will be opening the Security and Fraud track on May 6, 2022.

"Arkose Labs is a cybersecurity disruptor, at the forefront of innovative technologies that solve online fraud."

Reed Taussig, well-respected Silicon Valley advisor, mentor, investor, and current board member of Arkose Labs said, "Arkose Labs is a cybersecurity industry disruptor, at the forefront of innovative technologies that solve the chronic problem of online fraud. Kevin has built a rocket ship that continues to attract the most recognizable brands in the world as customers and investors."

For the first time in front of this audience, Gosschalk will reveal details about fraudsters setting up operations as entrepreneurial businesses, and how their focus on turning a profit dictates behavior. His keynote presentation deep dives into how understanding fraudster psyche, emotional motivations, and economic incentives are key to developing products that stop them. He also will share the Arkose Labs origin story, from concept to first customer, illuminating critical moments in time, as he built the business.

"TiEcon is an important conference for the entrepreneurial ecosystem because it brings together a like-minded group focused on disruption, continuous advancement, and hyper innovation," said Gosschalk. "It's an honor to have been selected as a keynote speaker for this year's event, and I look forward to a fantastic conversation with the session attendees."

Gosschalk takes the TiEcon 2022 stage on Friday, May 6 at 9 a.m./PT for 30 minutes. Register to attend here .

About Arkose Labs

Arkose Labs' mission is to create an online environment where all consumers are protected from malicious activity. Recognized by Gartner as a "Cool Vendor in Fraud and Authentication," the company offers an industry-first $1 million warranty on account protection. Its AI-powered platform combines powerful risk assessments with dynamic attack response that undermines the ROI behind attacks while improving good user throughput. Headquartered in San Mateo, CA with offices in Brisbane and Sydney, Australia, Tokyo, Japan, San Jose, Costa Rica, and London, UK, the company debuted as the 83rd fastest growing company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Fast500 ranking.

