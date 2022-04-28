COLOMBIAN AUTHOR AND CEO OF IVOICE COMMUNICATIONS ADRIANA ARISTIZÁBAL RELEASES THE SPANISH VERSION OF HER BOOK AT THE 34TH ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL BOOK FAIR HELD IN BOGOTÁ

CAUGHT IN THE STORM OF WAR: MEMOIRS OF A WAR REPORTER (EN FUEGO CRUZADO: MEMORIAS DE UNA REPORTERA DE GUERRA), PUBLISHED BY INTERMEDIO EDITORES, LAUNCHING ON SATURDAY, APRIL 30 AT CORFERIAS.

NEW YORK, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The book, Caught in the Storm of War: Memoirs of a War Reporter, brings together the memoirs of Adriana Aristizábal, a former war reporter who covered the war against drug trafficking and terrorism in Colombia between 1998 and 2004.

Adriana Aristizábal a former war reporter, describes the horrors of the conflict she witnessed during one of the most violent periods in Colombia's contemporary history. (PRNewswire)

COLOMBIAN AUTHOR ADRIANA ARISTIZÁBAL RELEASES THE SPANISH VERSION OF HER BOOK AT THE 34TH ANNUAL INTERNATIONAL BOOK FAIR

In her book, Caught in the Storm of War: Memoirs of a War Reporter, (En Fuego Cruzado: Memorias de una Reportera de Guerra), the journalist recounts her personal experience and contributes a female point of view to what she witnessed from the trenches of the FARC, the paramilitaries, and the government at the turn of the 20th century. Aristizábal's words seek to pay homage to the victims of the conflict; "it is a book that also seeks to pay homage to the journalists murdered in Colombia". The author will join the Colombian Minister of Culture, Angélica Mayolo, in an interactive conversation.

The presentation of this book is scheduled for Saturday, April 30th, at Corferias (hall 6, 1st floor, 314 A stand). The book, published by Intermedio Editores, will be launched at the International Book Fair of Bogota (FILBo) -Feria Internacional del Libro de Bogotá (FILBo). The event will be organized into two phases: the first, a conversation held with the minister of culture, Angélica Mayolo, about the new roles and challenges that exemplary women have assumed in the cultural, social and political fields (12:00 pm to 12:45 pm); and a second phase for the books' signing by the author (1:00 pm to 2:00 pm) in the stand of Intermedio Editores.

At present, the renowned journalist is the CEO and Founder of iVoice Communications, a global public relations agency which she started in 2013. Adriana Aristizábal holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Universidad Jorge Tadeo Lozano, a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Universidad Nacional de Colombia, a master's degree in Administrative Science, and a master's degree in International Relations and Diplomacy from Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey. In 2020, HOLA! Magazine (la revista HOLA ! ) selected her as one of the 100 most influential Latinas in the United States.

Through her company, and since 2017, Adriana Aristizábal has served as spokesperson for NYC & Company, the organization that promotes New York City worldwide. During the Covid-19 pandemic, her work for New York City was highly relevant. Adriana was one of the key Hispanic voices supporting the reopening of the tourism industry, a sector that, in 2019, received 66.6 million visitors, created 400,000 jobs, and generated $70 billion-revenue for New York City.

Adriana has been a news anchor for NY1 Noticias, a flagship TV station in the Big Apple, as well as a guest columnist for the Huffington Post, Thrive Global and a lecturer at various universities in the United States. In 2017, she joined the 50 Latinas Más Poderosas ( 50 Most Powerful Latinas) event as a panelist at Columbia University, chosen by Fortune Magazine and the ALPHA organization. Likewise, last March, Revista Forbes invited her to the first international women's summit held in the United Arab Emirates, where Adriana had the opportunity to share her life lessons learned during her career.

MEDIA ASSETS HERE

Book cover https://spaces.hightail.com/space/yFBGH9IjM2

Photos https://spaces.hightail.com/space/La9MB33chU

Video https://spaces.hightail.com/space/YSrHw6537A

ABOUT THE INTERNATIONAL BOOK FAIR OF BOGOTÁ – FILBo

For 34 years, FILBo has brought together all relevant actors in the book industry (authors, publishers, editors, proofreaders, translators, distributors, agents, and booksellers) who, together with readers, make up this book ecosystem that grows stronger and stronger every year. Since 1998, the Colombian Book Chamber and Corferias have hosted the Bogotá International Book Fair (Feria Internacional del Libro de Bogotá), a successful alliance that has positioned this cultural event as one of the most important in the Spanish-speaking world. This fair has been the most relevant and longest running cultural event in Colombia and the second largest book fair in Latin America for a long time. Personalities like Nobel Prize winners Svetlana Aleksievich, José Saramago, J.M. Coetzee, and Mario Vargas Llosa have taken part in this event, among others.

ABOUT INTERMEDIO EDITORES

Intermedio Editores is a publishing house created from Círculo de Lectores. This publishing company has been in the Colombian market for over 45 years. It is part of the media group of El Tiempo Casa Editorial. Intermedio has published books by influential journalists who show us unique ways of interpreting the world and the situation of Colombia through their stories, interviews, columns and chronicles. They have also published books of general interest in various genres: journalistic chronicles, narrative, children's and young people's literature, as well as self-help.

For further information, please contact:

Daniela Botero

iVoice Communications

daniela@ivoice.agency

+57 (311) 363-0802

Gabriela Ibáñez

Intermedio Editores,

kariba@circulo.com.co

+57 (319) 784-0321

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE iVoice Communications