DigiCert Highlights Role of Digital Trust to Protect Against Cybersecurity Threats

LEHI, Utah, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At its annual Security Summit, DigiCert, Inc., the world's leading provider of digital trust, along with top security industry pundits, addressed the role of digital trust in enabling individuals and businesses to successfully operate in a connected world challenged by growing cybersecurity threats. The company outlined its vision for cybersecurity today and how it will evolve as digital transformation continues to expand the surface area of where and how the world engages online.

"DigiCert is delivering comprehensive digital trust for its customers with leadership in industry standards, operations and compliance, as well as a platform for trust management that enables customers to secure their digital footprint," said DigiCert Executive Vice President Deepika Chauhan.

"Digital trust is the foundation for securing the connected world," said Jennifer Glenn, Research Director for IDC. "Identity, integrity and encryption are essential building blocks for organizations looking to instill confidence among their customers, employees and partners that online business processes and interactions are secure."

The DigiCert Security Summit included commentary from company leaders as well as some of the world's leading independent minds in cybersecurity, such as Graham Cluley, Adam Savage, Wolfgang Goerlich, Brian Honan and Pablos Holman, addressing global trends including:

As the leading provider of digital trust, DigiCert provides the building blocks necessary to the market, including shaping global standards, delivering global compliance and operations, providing certificate lifecycle management for public and private trust, and extending trust into supply chains and connected ecosystems.

DigiCert is the world's leading provider of digital trust, enabling individuals and businesses to engage online with the confidence that their footprint in the digital world is secure. DigiCert® ONE, the platform for digital trust, provides organizations with centralized visibility and control over a broad range of public and private trust needs, securing websites, enterprise access and communication, software, identity, content and devices. DigiCert pairs its award-winning software with its industry leadership in standards, support and operations, and is the digital trust provider of choice for leading companies around the world. For more information, visit digicert.com or follow @digicert.

