Four UBS Private Wealth Management Advisors in Greater Florida named to Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list

TAMPA, Fla., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that four of its advisors in the firm's Greater Florida market have been named to Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list for 2022.

"We are delighted to see that our advisors are again recognized for their long-standing commitment to serving the financial needs of ultra-high-net-worth individuals, families, and institutions throughout Florida," said Lane Strumlauf, Southeast Market Head of UBS Private Wealth Management.

"This award further reiterates our advisors' outstanding achievements and dedication to creating and executing long-term wealth management strategies to help achieve their clients' financial goals," said Gregory Kadet, Greater Florida Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA.

The UBS advisors in the Greater Florida Private Wealth Management market named to the list:

Ponte Vedra Beach

Christopher Aitken has been named to Barron's Top 100 Financial Advisors list, Top 1000 Financial Advisors list, and Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list every year eligible from 2006 to 2022. He is skilled in the complex financial needs of affluent individuals and institutions.

Naples

Jason Stephens, CFP®, has been named to Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list for nine consecutive years. He provides his clients with comprehensive wealth management, legacy planning, and philanthropic strategies. Jason has served the southwest Florida area for more than 20 years.

Joseph Matina has been named to Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list for eight consecutive years. His expertise includes advising clients on their liquidity, longevity, and legacy needs, investment management, and trust and estate strategies.

Orlando

Manish Mehta, CFA®, CFP®, has been named to Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list for six consecutive years. He specializes in multigenerational wealth management and legacy planning.

The Barron's Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list is compiled based on a variety of criteria including revenue produced for their firm, assets under management, quality of practice, and regulatory record, among other factors.

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 30% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

