GM Defense Selected as a Winner of the 2022 Manufacturing Leadership Awards

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Manufacturers' (NAM) Manufacturing Leadership Council has selected GM Defense, a subsidiary of General Motors, as a winner of the 2022 Manufacturing Leadership Award in the Operational Excellence category. NAM provides annual recognition to transformative projects and outstanding operational leaders shaping the future of global manufacturing.

GM Defense opened a 75,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art, low-rate manufacturing facility in Concord, North Carolina, in May 2021. In just over 90 days from the start of construction to the start of vehicle production, the advanced facility began manufacturing the Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) as part of a $214.3 million contract award. With a U.S. Army acquisition objective of 2,065 vehicles over eight years, the plant features some of the most advanced manufacturing tools available to meet U.S. Army requirements. Incorporating GM's global quality standards to improve production efficiency and enhance overall equipment effectiveness, the ISVs have been steadily rolling off the line in Concord and met the important first unit equipped milestone in April 2022 — delivering vehicles to the Army's 82nd Airborne Division.

"NAM's Manufacturing Leadership Award affirms our ability to leverage the world-class manufacturing knowledge and expertise that has been gained over the last century at GM and bring those advanced principles to our Army customer," said Steve duMont, president of GM Defense. "I'm incredibly proud of the team, whose efforts have brought credibility to our growing defense business and have helped give us a competitive edge in the global marketplace. Our Concord plant represents agility, quality and innovation, and we look forward to supporting additional defense and government programs out of that facility."

The Operational Excellence award recognizes GM Defense's ability to adopt GM's high volume manufacturing processes — optimized for maximum speed, efficiency and effectiveness — to support a very technical build at a lower rate production typical of military programs. GM also received three awards from the Manufacturing Leadership Council in the Digital Supply Chains, Engineering and Production Technology and Transformational Cultures categories, recognizing GM's prowess in global manufacturing.

GM Defense delivers integrated vehicles, power & propulsion, and mobility & autonomy solutions to global defense, security, and government markets. The exceptional reliability of GM Defense's technologies results from decades of proven performance and billions of dollars spent in independent research and development by its parent, General Motors, a world leader in global design, engineering, and manufacturing capabilities. For more information, please visit www.gmdefensellc.com.

