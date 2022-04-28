Lands’ End Chooses Centric Solution Suite as the Foundation for Future Growth

Iconic apparel company seeks to streamline workflows by connecting systems and teams with Centric PLM™ including 3D Enablement and Centric's Visual Planning Board

CAMPBELL, Calif., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lands' End, the classic American lifestyle brand and multi-channel retailer, has selected Centric Software®'s Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution including 3D Enablement and Centric's Visual Planning Board for product assortment optimization. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.

Lands' End was founded in 1963 as a retailer of sailing equipment before evolving its focus to apparel and accessories for men, women, children, and the home. In 1978 the company began migrating to Dodgeville, Wisconsin where the headquarters still remain. Lands' End has become synonymous with legendary quality and honest value.

Lands' End is looking to improve its end-to-end business processes across the enterprise, with the goal of improving transparency, communication, integration and the elimination of manually re-entering data into disparate systems.

Having monitored tech development in the market over the past several years, Lands' End launched a search for a new PLM solution, going through an extensive selection process. Lands' End sought a partner and a solution that would align system with business strategy goals, leverage industry best practices, eliminate customizations, and islands of information with the ability to easily upgrade, taking advantage of potential future developments.

Ultimately, it was Centric PLM that fulfilled their requirements. Chieh Tsai, Chief Product Officer of Lands' End, stated, "Centric was the clear choice for all selection process participants, from both a process and a functional coverage aspect. We were also convinced by their innovations in the area of 3D enablement and the Visual Planning Board, which go well beyond traditional PLM solutions. Rounding out our decision for Centric were their references and reputation in the industry, as well as the experience of their consulting team."

The company has high expectations for their new suite of Centric solutions, Tsai says, "We anticipate seamless integration between PLM and connecting systems, automated and consistent data flows, standardized cross-team processes, clear communication and fully enabled process and system functionality across business models."

Lands' End is looking forward to end-to-end transparency, providing a higher degree of efficiency in developing product, connecting 3D across system platforms to gain workflow productivity and thus continuing to reduce physical sampling and waste. With one source for all product development data, everyone will have access to the latest information, invigorating collaboration across departments. Adds Tsai, "Centric PLM will also support the pursuit of our sustainability goals."

President and CEO of Centric Software, Chris Groves, says, "We are delighted that Lands' End, an iconic American company, has placed their trust in Centric. Our suite of solutions work in concert to deliver one unified experience for users, boosting efficiency and future-proofing against further market disruptions while driving growth."

About Lands' End, Inc. (www.landsend.com)

Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through our own Company Operated stores, as well as, third-party retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.

Centric Software (www.centricsoftware.com)

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software® provides a Product Concept to Consumer Digital Transformation Platform for fashion, retail, footwear, luxury, outdoor, consumer electronics and consumer goods including cosmetics and personal care and food and beverage. Centric's flagship Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) platform, Centric PLMTM, delivers enterprise-class merchandise planning, product development, sourcing, quality and product portfolio optimization innovations specifically for fast-moving consumer industries. Centric Visual Innovation Platform (CVIP) offers highly visual digital board experiences for collaboration and decision-making. Centric Retail Planning is an innovative, cloud-native solution powered by Armonica Retail S.R.L., that delivers an end-to-end retail planning process designed to maximize retail business performance. Centric Software pioneered mobility, introducing the first mobile apps for PLM, and is widely known for connectivity to dozens of other enterprise systems including ERP, DAM, PIM, e-com, planning and more as well as creative tools such as Adobe® Illustrator and a host of 3D CAD connectors. Centric's innovations are 100% market-driven with the highest user adoption rate and fastest time to value in the industry. All Centric innovations shorten time to market, boost product innovation and reduce costs.

Centric Software is majority-owned by Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.

Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, including being named by Red Herring to its Top 100 Global list in 2013, 2015 and 2016. Centric also received various excellence awards from Frost & Sullivan in 2012, 2016, 2018 and 2021.

Centric Software is a registered trademark of Centric Software Inc. All other brands and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the expected benefits to be realized by Lands' End as a result of the system implementation and operation, and execution of its growth strategy. The following important factors and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: System implementations are complex and may be more costly or longer in duration than initially anticipated; Lands' End may be unsuccessful in implementing its strategic initiatives, or its strategic initiatives, including the implementation of the new system, may not have their desired impact on its business; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 28, 2022. Lands' End intends the forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time made and does not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available, except as required by law.

