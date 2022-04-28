Washington Speakers Bureau Adds Head Coach of the Washington Commanders, Ron Rivera to Exclusive Speakers Roster: Immediately Available for Bookings

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Speakers Bureau is thrilled to announce the addition of Ron Rivera - Head Coach of the Washington Commanders and former NFL player - to their exclusive speakers roster.

"Bringing Ron Rivera onto the WSB roster is exciting for all of us," shared WSB CEO Christine Farrell. "His extensive leadership knowledge - extending far beyond sports - provides immense value for audiences in all sectors. We are proud to welcome him to the WSB family!"

Rivera is no stranger to success - even in seemingly impossible situations. Appointed Head Coach of the Washington Commanders in January 2020, he previously served as the winningest Head Coach of all time for the Carolina Panthers franchise, from 2011 to 2019. In that time, he coached the team to three consecutive NFC South Division titles and represented the NFC in Super Bowl 50. Named the AP NFL Head Coach of the Year in 2013 and 2015, Rivera earned the nickname "Riverboat Ron" for a "riskier-than-normal" style of play calling.

Prior to his illustrious coaching career, Rivera attended the University of California, Berkeley, where he played as a linebacker; in his senior season he was a consensus All-American. After school, he was drafted to the Chicago Bears, where he played for 9 seasons and was a part of the 1985 Super Bowl championship team. He retired as a player in 1992.

Rivera is a dynamic corporate and motivational speaker, able to connect with audiences in various sectors, providing personable anecdotes, actionable takeaways, and memorable presentations.

He will be available for bookings beginning in May 2022.

To book Rivera for your next conference, meeting, or corporate engagement, visit: https://www.wsb.com/speakers/ron-rivera/ .

