Webster Reports First Quarter 2022 EPS of $(0.14); Adjusted EPS OF $1.24

STAMFORD, Conn., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE: WBS), the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, today announced net (loss) income available to common shareholders of $(20.2) million, or $(0.14) per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, compared to $106.1 million, or $1.17 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First quarter 2022 results reflect the impact of the January 31, 2022 merger with Sterling Bancorp ("Sterling") and include $279.5 million pre-tax, ($204.3 million after tax), or $1.38 per diluted share, of primarily merger-related expenses and initial non-purchase credit deteriorated (non-PCD) provision. Excluding these expenses, earnings per diluted share would have been $1.24 for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Reported results prior to the first quarter of 2022 reflect legacy Webster Financial results only.

"This was a landmark quarter for Webster, as we closed our merger of equals with Sterling Bancorp," said John R. Ciulla, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited about our future as a combined entity, as we are adding scale, talent, and capabilities that will enhance our client experience. I am equally proud we were able to produce strong underlying business trends while at the same time combining these complementary organizations."

Highlights for the first quarter of 2022:

Completed merger with Sterling Bancorp, the parent company of Sterling National Bank , which closed effective January 31, 2022 , creating an approximately $65 billion institution.

Completed the acquisition of Bend Financial, Inc. which will advance our delivery of a differentiated modern approach to HSA management and engagement.

Charges related to the merger, strategic initiatives, and initial non-PCD provision totaled $279.5 million .

Revenue of $498.3 million .

Current period includes a state deferred tax asset revaluation benefit of $9.9 million .

Period end loan and lease balance of $43.5 billion ; 80 percent commercial loans and leases, 20 percent consumer loans, and a loan to deposit ratio of 80 percent.

Period end deposit balance of $54.4 billion .

Provision totaled $188.8 million and included $175.1 million related to non-PCD loans and leases.

Return on average assets of (0.12) percent; adjusted 1.37 percent (non-GAAP).

Return on average tangible common equity of (1.36) percent; adjusted 17.01 percent (non-GAAP).

Net interest margin of 3.21 percent includes net accretion of 0.29 percent.

Common equity tier 1 ratio of 11.42 percent.

Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) of 48.73 percent.

Tangible common equity ratio of 8.26 percent.

Authorized to repurchase an additional $600 million in shares under Webster's existing share repurchase program.

"The power of our combined entity is already evident in our financial performance," said Glenn MacInnes, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "On an adjusted basis, we generated a return on assets of 1.37 percent and return on tangible common equity of 17 percent. We also exhibited meaningful growth in key product categories, and anticipate carrying this momentum into future periods."

The first quarter results do not represent a full quarter of comparable combined earnings given the merger with Sterling Bancorp on January 31, 2022. Additionally, the increases in the balance sheet and income statement during the quarter are largely attributable to the merger.

Line of Business performance compared to the first quarter of 2021

Webster realigned its investment services related operations from Commercial Banking to Consumer Banking to deliver operational efficiencies and better serve its customers. As a result, effective January 1, 2022, $4.3 billion of assets under administration (off balance sheet) and $125 million of deposits were moved from Commercial Banking to Consumer Banking. In addition, the expense allocation approach was modified to exclude certain overhead and merger-related expenses that are not tied directly to segment performance. Prior period results have been recasted.

Commercial Banking

Webster's Commercial Banking segment serves businesses that have more than $2 million of revenue through our business banking, middle market, asset-based lending, equipment finance, commercial real estate, sponsor finance, and treasury services business units. Additionally, our Wealth group provides wealth management solutions to business owners, operators, and consumers within our targeted markets and retail footprint. As of March 31, 2022, Commercial Banking had $34.9 billion in loans and leases and $21.5 billion in deposit balances.

Commercial Banking Operating Results:











Percent

Three months ended March 31,

Favorable/ (In thousands)

2022 2021

(Unfavorable) Net interest income

$287,069 $141,486



102.9 %

Non-interest income

38,743 18,376



110.8

Operating revenue

325,812 159,862



103.8

Non-interest expense

89,240 46,284



(92.8)

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$236,572 $113,578



108.3



























Percent



At March 31,

Increase/ (In millions)

2022 2021

(Decrease) Loans and leases

$34,928 $14,413



142.3 %

Deposits

21,528 8,313



159.0

AUA / AUM (off balance sheet)

2,692 2,686



0.2



Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $123.0 million to $236.6 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. The increase in balances and income was largely attributable to the merger. Net interest income increased $145.6 million to $287.1 million, with $136.3 million driven by the merger, and $9.3 million due to loan and deposit growth in the legacy Webster portfolios. Non-interest income increased $20.4 million to $38.7 million, with $15.9 million driven by the merger, and $4.5 million driven by growth in loan related fees and client hedging activity. Non-interest expense increased $43.0 million to $89.2 million, with $37.9 million due to the merger, and $5.1 million driven by loan and deposit growth in the legacy Webster portfolios.

HSA Bank

Webster's HSA Bank division offers a comprehensive consumer-directed healthcare solution that includes health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts and commuter benefits. Health savings accounts are distributed nationwide directly to employers and individual consumers, as well as through national and regional insurance carriers, benefit consultants and financial advisors. As of March 31, 2022, HSA Bank had $11.6 billion in total footings comprising $7.8 billion in deposit balances and $3.8 billion in assets under administration through linked investment accounts.

On February 18, 2022 Webster closed on the acquisition of Bend Financial, Inc. Leveraging Bend's cloud native technology, HSA Bank will accelerate our digital transformation and strengthen our technology to enhance customer experience.

HSA Bank Operating Results:











Percent

Three months ended March 31,

Favorable/ (In thousands)

2022 2021

(Unfavorable) Net interest income

$44,577 $42,109



5.9 %

Non-interest income

26,958 27,005



(0.2)

Operating revenue

71,535 69,114



3.5

Non-interest expense

36,409 36,005



(1.1)

Pre-tax, net revenue

$35,126 $33,109



6.1



























Percent



At March 31,

Increase/ (Dollars in millions)

2022 2021

(Decrease) Number of accounts (thousands)

3,067 3,040



0.9 %

















Deposits

$7,805 $7,455



4.7

Linked investment accounts (off balance sheet)

3,761 3,118



20.6

Total footings

$11,566 $10,573



9.4



Pre-tax net revenue increased $2.0 million to $35.1 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. Net interest income increased $2.5 million to $44.6 million, primarily due to an increase in net deposit spread and growth in deposits. Non-interest income was flat at $27.0 million. Non-interest expense increased $0.4 million to $36.4 million, primarily due to incremental expenses from Bend's acquired business, partially offset by lower compensation and benefits costs.

Consumer Banking

Consumer Banking serves consumer and business banking customers primarily throughout southern New England and the New York Metro and Suburban markets. Consumer Banking is comprised of the Consumer Lending and Small Business Banking (businesses that have less than $2 million of revenue) business units, as well as a distribution network consisting of 202 banking centers and 359 ATMs, a customer care center, and a full range of web and mobile-based banking services. Additionally, our Webster Investment Services group provides investment services to consumers and small business owners within our targeted markets and retail footprint. As of March 31, 2022, Consumer Banking had $8.6 billion in loans and $24.1 billion in deposit balances, as well as $7.9 billion in assets under administration.

Consumer Banking Operating Results:











Percent

Three months ended March 31,

Favorable/ (In thousands)

2022 2021

(Unfavorable) Net interest income

$136,580 $89,365



52.8 %

Non-interest income

27,892 22,872



21.9

Operating revenue

164,472 112,237



46.5

Non-interest expense

95,747 75,311



(27.1)

Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue

$68,725 $36,926



86.1



























Percent



At March 31,

Increase/ (In millions)

2022 2021

(Decrease) Loans

$8,589 $6,888



24.7 %

Deposits

24,115 12,715



89.7

AUA (off balance sheet)

7,929 4,008



97.9



Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue increased $31.8 million to $68.7 million in the quarter as compared to prior year. The increase in balances and income was largely attributable to the merger. Net interest income increased $47.2 million to $136.6 million, with $42.3 million driven by the merger, and $4.9 million driven by deposit and loan growth coupled with lower interest paid on deposits. Non-interest income increased $5.0 million to $27.9 million, with $4.4 million driven by the merger and $0.6 million driven by higher deposit service fees. Non-interest expense increased $20.4 million to $95.7 million, primarily driven by the incremental expenses from the merger.

Consolidated financial performance:

Quarterly net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2021:

Net interest income was $394.2 million compared to $223.8 million .

Net interest margin was 3.21 percent compared to 2.92 percent. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 25 basis points, and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased by 3 basis points.

Average interest-earning assets totaled $50.3 billion and increased by $19.2 billion , or 61.6 percent.

Average loans and leases totaled $35.9 billion and grew by $14.4 billion , or 67.2 percent.

Average deposits totaled $45.9 billion and grew by $17.6 billion , or 62.4 percent.

Quarterly provision for credit losses:

The provision for credit losses reflects a $188.8 million provision in the quarter, contributing to a $268.2 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases. The provision for the quarter includes $175.1 million associated with day one accounting provision required for loans and leases acquired during the quarter from the Sterling merger. The provision for credit losses reflected a benefit of $15.0 million in the prior quarter compared to a benefit of $25.8 million a year ago.

Net charge-offs were $8.9 million , compared to net recoveries of $(1.2) million in the prior quarter and net charge-offs of $5.3 million a year ago. The ratio of net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases on an annualized basis was 0.10 percent, compared to (0.02) percent in the prior quarter and 0.10 percent a year ago.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases represented 1.31 percent of total loans and leases at March 31, 2022 , compared to 1.35 percent at December 31, 2021 and 1.54 percent at March 31, 2021 . The allowance represented 229 percent of nonperforming loans and leases at March 31, 2022 compared to 274 percent at December 31, 2021 and 218 percent at March 31, 2021.

Quarterly non-interest income compared to the first quarter of 2021:

Total non-interest income was $104.0 million compared to $76.8 million , an increase of $27.2 million . The increase primarily reflects the two month impact of the merger with Sterling.

Quarterly non-interest expense compared to the first quarter of 2021:

Total non-interest expense was $359.8 million compared to $188.0 million , an increase of $171.8 million . Total non-interest expense includes a net $104.4 million of merger and strategic initiative charges compared to $9.4 million of strategic initiative charges a year ago. Excluding those charges, total non-interest expense increased $76.8 million which primarily reflects the two month impact of the merger with Sterling.

Quarterly income taxes compared to the first quarter of 2021:

Income tax (benefit) expense was $(33.6) million compared to $30.2 million , and the effective tax benefit rate was (66.7) percent compared to an effective tax rate of 21.8 percent. The income tax benefit in the current quarter reflects the pre-tax loss, coupled with the effects of tax-exempt income and tax credits, and includes $9.3 million of net tax benefits related to the merger.

Investment securities:

Total investment securities, net were $15.1 billion , compared to $10.4 billion at December 31, 2021 and $8.9 billion at March 31, 2021. All investment securities acquired from the merger were classified as available-for-sale. The carrying value of the available-for-sale portfolio included $328.4 million of net unrealized losses, compared to net unrealized gains of $7.2 million at December 31, 2021 and $51.3 million at March 31, 2021. The carrying value of the held-to-maturity portfolio does not reflect $270.8 million of net unrealized losses, compared to net unrealized gains of $82.6 million at December 31, 2021 and $162.6 million at March 31, 2021.

Loans and Leases:

Total loans and leases were $43.5 billion , compared to $22.3 billion at December 31, 2021 and $21.3 billion at March 31, 2021 . Compared to December 31, 2021 , commercial loans and leases increased by $8.8 billion , commercial real estate loans and leases increased by $11.0 billion , residential mortgages increased by $1.4 billion , and consumer loans increased by $88.3 million .

Compared to a year ago, commercial loans and leases increased by $8.9 billion , commercial real estate loans and leases increased by $11.2 billion , and residential mortgages increased by $2.1 billion , while consumer loans decreased by $89.7 million .

Loan originations for the portfolio were $2.570 billion , compared to $2.553 billion in the prior quarter and $1.807 billion a year ago. In addition, $23 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter, compared to $42 million in the prior quarter and $81 million a year ago.

Asset quality:

Total nonperforming loans and leases were $248.1 million , or 0.57 percent of total loans and leases, compared to $109.8 million , or 0.49 percent of total loans and leases, at December 31, 2021 and $150.4 million , or 0.71 percent of total loans and leases, at March 31, 2021. As of March 31, 2022, $115.1 million of nonperforming loans and leases were contractually current.

Past due loans and leases were $73.0 million , compared to $21.9 million at December 31, 2021 and $20.4 million at March 31, 2021 .

Deposits and borrowings:

Total deposits were $54.4 billion , compared to $29.8 billion at December 31, 2021 and $28.5 billion at March 31, 2021 . Core deposits to total deposits were 94.8 percent, compared to 94.0 percent at December 31, 2021 and 92.2 percent at March 31, 2021 . The loan to deposit ratio was 80.1 percent, compared to 74.6 percent at December 31, 2021 and 74.8 percent at March 31, 2021 .

Total borrowings were $1.6 billion , compared to $1.2 billion at both December 31, 2021 and March 31, 2021 .

Capital:

The return on average common shareholders' equity and the return on average tangible common shareholders' equity were (1.25) percent and (1.36) percent, respectively, compared to 13.65 percent and 16.79 percent, respectively, in the first quarter of 2021.

The tangible equity and tangible common equity ratios were 8.72 percent and 8.26 percent, respectively, compared to 8.30 percent and 7.85 percent, respectively, at March 31, 2021 . The common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 11.42 percent, compared to 11.89 percent at March 31, 2021 .

Book value and tangible book value per common share were $44.32 and $28.94 , respectively, compared to $34.60 and $28.41 , respectively, at March 31, 2021 .

Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) is the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank Division. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of digital and traditional financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-driven organization with $65 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com .

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)







At or for the Three Months Ended



(In thousands, except per share data)

March 31,

2022





December 31,

2021





September 30,

2021





June 30,

2021





March 31,

2021













































Income and performance ratios:







































Net (loss) income $ (16,747)



$ 111,038



$ 95,713



$ 94,035



$ 108,078



Net (loss) income available to common shareholders

(20,178)





109,069





93,745





92,066





106,109



Earnings (loss) per diluted common share

(0.14)





1.20





1.03





1.01





1.17



Return on average assets

(0.12) %



1.26 %



1.10 %



1.12 %



1.31 %

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)

(1.36)





16.23





14.16





14.26





16.79



Return on average common shareholders' equity

(1.25)





13.35





11.61





11.63





13.65



Non-interest income as a percentage of total revenue

20.88





28.44





26.73





24.77





25.54













































Asset quality:







































Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases $ 569,371



$ 301,187



$ 314,922



$ 307,945



$ 328,351



Nonperforming assets

251,206





112,590





104,209





123,497





152,808



Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases

1.31 %



1.35 %



1.46 %



1.43 %



1.54 %

Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans and leases (annualized)

0.10





(0.02)





0.02





(0.02)





0.10



Nonperforming loans and leases / total loans and leases

0.57





0.49





0.47





0.56





0.71



Nonperforming assets / total loans and leases plus OREO

0.58





0.51





0.48





0.57





0.72



Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / nonperforming loans and leases

229.48





274.36





309.44





255.05





218.29













































Other ratios:







































Tangible equity (non-GAAP)

8.72 %



8.39 %



8.12 %



8.35 %



8.30 %

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)

8.26





7.97





7.71





7.91





7.85



Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

12.01





12.32





12.39





12.30





12.55



Total risk-based capital (a)

14.37





13.64





13.79





13.70





14.08



Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital (a)

11.42





11.72





11.77





11.66





11.89



Shareholders' equity / total assets

12.55





9.85





9.57





9.86





9.84



Net interest margin

3.21





2.73





2.80





2.82





2.92



Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)

48.73





54.85





54.84





56.64





58.46













































Equity and share related:







































Common equity $ 7,893,156



$ 3,293,288



$ 3,241,152



$ 3,184,668



$ 3,127,891



Book value per common share

44.32





36.36





35.78





35.15





34.60



Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)

28.94





30.22





29.63





28.99





28.41



Common stock closing price

56.12





55.84





54.46





53.34





55.11



Dividends declared per common share

0.40





0.40





0.40





0.40





0.40



Common shares issued and outstanding

178,102





90,584





90,588





90,594





90,410



Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Basic

147,394





90,052





90,038





90,027





89,809



Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

147,533





90,284





90,232





90,221





90,108





(a) Presented as preliminary for March 31st, 2022 and actual for the remaining periods.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (In thousands)

March 31,

2022





December 31,

2021





March 31,

2021 Assets:



















Cash and due from banks $ 240,435



$ 137,385



$ 160,703 Interest-bearing deposits

552,778





324,185





1,210,958 Securities:



















Available for sale

8,744,897





4,234,854





3,313,980 Held to maturity, net

6,362,254





6,198,125





5,567,785 Total securities, net

15,107,151





10,432,979





8,881,765 Loans held for sale

17,970





4,694





17,262 Loans and Leases:



















Commercial

17,386,139





8,576,786





8,437,487 Commercial real estate

17,584,947





6,603,180





6,338,056 Residential mortgages

6,798,199





5,412,905





4,668,945 Consumer

1,767,200





1,678,858





1,856,895 Total loans and leases

43,536,485





22,271,729





21,301,383 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(569,371)





(301,187)





(328,351) Loans and leases, net

42,967,114





21,970,542





20,973,032 Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock

206,123





71,836





77,674 Premises and equipment, net

490,004





204,557





220,982 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

2,738,353





556,242





559,617 Cash surrender value of life insurance policies

1,222,898





572,305





567,298 Deferred tax asset, net

178,042





109,405





80,235 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

1,410,616





531,469





509,511 Total Assets $ 65,131,484



$ 34,915,599



$ 33,259,037





















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:



















Deposits:



















Demand $ 13,570,702



$ 7,060,488



$ 6,680,114 Health savings accounts

7,804,858





7,397,582





7,455,181 Interest-bearing checking

9,579,839





4,182,497





3,792,309 Money market

11,964,649





3,718,953





3,015,565 Savings

8,615,138





5,689,739





5,304,532 Certificates of deposit

2,821,097





1,797,770





2,234,133 Total deposits

54,356,283





29,847,029





28,481,834 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

518,733





674,896





498,378 Federal Home Loan Bank advances

10,903





10,997





138,554 Long-term debt

1,078,274





562,931





566,480 Accrued expenses and other liabilities

990,156





381,421





300,863 Total liabilities

56,954,349





31,477,274





29,986,109 Preferred stock

283,979





145,037





145,037 Common shareholders' equity

7,893,156





3,293,288





3,127,891 Total shareholders' equity

8,177,135





3,438,325





3,272,928 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 65,131,484



$ 34,915,599



$ 33,259,037

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)











Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands, except per share data)

















2022





2021 Interest income:



























Interest and fees on loans and leases















$ 346,276



$ 190,536 Interest and dividends on securities

















63,526





44,947 Loans held for sale

















26





91 Total interest income

















409,828





235,574 Interest expense:



























Deposits

















7,399





6,439 Borrowings

















8,181





5,371 Total interest expense

















15,580





11,810 Net interest income

















394,248





223,764 Provision for credit losses

















188,845





(25,750) Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

















205,403





249,514 Non-interest income:



























Deposit service fees

















47,827





40,469 Loan and lease related fees

















22,679





8,313 Wealth and investment services

















10,597





9,403 Mortgage banking activities

















428





2,642 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

















6,732





3,533 Other income

















15,772





12,397 Total non-interest income

















104,035





76,757 Non-interest expense:



























Compensation and benefits

















184,002





107,600 Occupancy

















18,615





15,650 Technology and equipment

















55,401





28,516 Marketing

















3,509





2,504 Professional and outside services

















54,091





9,776 Intangible assets amortization

















6,387





1,139 Loan workout expenses

















680





394 Deposit insurance

















5,222





3,956 Other expenses

















31,878





18,447 Total non-interest expense

















359,785





187,982 (Loss) income before income taxes

















(50,347)





138,289 Income tax (benefit) expense

















(33,600)





30,211 Net (loss) income

















(16,747)





108,078 Preferred stock dividends

















(3,431)





(1,969) Net (loss) income available to common shareholders















$ (20,178)



$ 106,109





























Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

















147,533





90,108





























(Loss) Earnings per common share:



























Basic















$ (0.14)



$ 1.18 Diluted

















(0.14)





1.17

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)



Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

March 31,

2022





December 31,

2021





September 30,

2021





June 30,

2021





March 31,

2021 Interest income:



































Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 346,276



$ 189,985



$ 196,273



$ 185,919



$ 190,536 Interest and dividends on securities

63,526





45,990





43,362





45,586





44,947 Loans held for sale

26





45





57





53





91 Total interest income

409,828





236,020





239,692





231,558





235,574 Interest expense:



































Deposits

7,399





4,027





4,571





5,094





6,439 Borrowings

8,181





5,211





5,430





5,612





5,371 Total interest expense

15,580





9,238





10,001





10,706





11,810 Net interest income

394,248





226,782





229,691





220,852





223,764 Provision for credit losses

188,845





(15,000)





7,750





(21,500)





(25,750) Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses

205,403





241,782





221,941





242,352





249,514 Non-interest income:



































Deposit service fees

47,827





40,544





40,258





41,439





40,469 Loan and lease related fees

22,679





9,602





10,881





7,862





8,313 Wealth and investment services

10,597





10,111





9,985





10,087





9,403 Mortgage banking activities

428





733





1,525





1,319





2,642 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies

6,732





3,627





3,666





3,603





3,533 Other income

15,772





25,521





17,460





8,392





12,397 Total non-interest income

104,035





90,138





83,775





72,702





76,757 Non-interest expense:



































Compensation and benefits

184,002





109,283





105,352





97,754





107,600 Occupancy

18,615





13,256





12,430





14,010





15,650 Technology and equipment

55,401





28,750





28,441





27,124





28,516 Marketing

3,509





2,599





3,721





3,227





2,504 Professional and outside services

54,091





9,360





7,074





21,025





9,776 Intangible assets amortization

6,387





1,118





1,124





1,132





1,139 Loan workout expenses

680





244





203





327





394 Deposit insurance

5,222





4,234





3,855





3,749





3,956 Other expenses

31,878





21,009





18,037





18,680





18,447 Total non-interest expense

359,785





189,853





180,237





187,028





187,982 (Loss) income before income taxes

(50,347)





142,067





125,479





128,026





138,289 Income tax (benefit) expense

(33,600)





31,029





29,766





33,991





30,211 Net (loss) income

(16,747)





111,038





95,713





94,035





108,078 Preferred stock dividends

(3,431)





(1,969)





(1,968)





(1,969)





(1,969) Net (loss) income available to common shareholders $ (20,178)



$ 109,069



$ 93,745



$ 92,066



$ 106,109





































Weighted-average common shares outstanding - Diluted

147,533





90,284





90,232





90,221





90,108





































(Loss) Earnings per common share:



































Basic $ (0.14)



$ 1.20



$ 1.03



$ 1.02



$ 1.18 Diluted

(0.14)





1.20





1.03





1.01





1.17

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Consolidated Average Balances, Interest, Yields and Rates, and Net Interest Margin on a Fully Tax-equivalent Basis (unaudited)





Three Months Ended March 31,





2022













2021

(Dollars in thousands)

Average balance





Interest





Yield/rate













Average balance



Interest

Yield/rate

Assets:















































Interest-earning assets:















































Loans and leases $ 35,912,829



$ 349,417





3.90 %









$ 21,481,320

$ 191,288

3.57 % Investment securities (a)

13,421,543





67,269





2.02













8,890,075



46,277

2.12

Federal Home Loan and Federal Reserve Bank stock

166,357





821





2.00













77,632



237

1.24

Interest-bearing deposits (b)

799,265





453





0.23













680,367



176

0.10

Loans held for sale

17,918





26





0.58













14,351



91

2.54

Total interest-earning assets

50,317,912



$ 417,986





3.33 %











31,143,745

$ 238,069

3.08 % Non-interest-earning assets

4,490,665





























1,982,315











Total Assets $ 54,808,577



























$ 33,126,060





























































Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing liabilities:















































Demand deposits $ 11,263,282



$ -





- %









$ 6,436,858

$ -

- % Health savings accounts

7,759,465





1,087





0.06













7,451,175



1,607

0.09

Interest-bearing checking, money market and savings

24,316,436





5,019





0.08













11,995,473



1,720

0.06

Certificates of deposit

2,544,286





1,293





0.21













2,371,026



3,112

0.53

Total deposits

45,883,469





7,399





0.07













28,254,532



6,439

0.09



















































Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and other borrowings

577,039





957





0.66













522,728



635

0.49

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

10,936





56





2.03













135,787



513

1.51

Long-term debt (a)

896,310





7,168





3.34













567,058



4,223

3.23

Total borrowings

1,484,285





8,181





2.26













1,225,573



5,371

1.82

Total interest-bearing liabilities

47,367,754



$ 15,580





0.13 %











29,480,105

$ 11,810

0.16 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities

749,333





























391,752











Total liabilities

48,117,087





























29,871,857





























































Preferred stock

236,121





























145,037











Common shareholders' equity

6,455,369





























3,109,166











Total shareholders' equity

6,691,490





























3,254,203











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 54,808,577



























$ 33,126,060











Tax-equivalent net interest income









402,406



























226,259





Less: tax-equivalent adjustments









(8,158)



























(2,495)





Net interest income







$ 394,248

























$ 223,764





Net interest margin

















3.21 %





















2.92 %

















































(a) For the purposes of our average yield/rate and margin computations, unsettled trades on investment securities and unrealized gain (loss) balances on securities available-for-sale and senior fixed-rate notes hedges are excluded.

(b) Interest-bearing deposits is a component of cash and cash equivalents.



WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Loan and Lease Balances (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

March 31,

2022





December 31,

2021





September 30,

2021





June 30,

2021





March 31,

2021 Loan and Lease Balances (actual):



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 15,578,594



$ 7,509,538



$ 7,172,345



$ 7,473,758



$ 7,530,066 Asset-based lending

1,807,545





1,067,248





986,782





943,961





907,421 Commercial real estate

17,584,947





6,603,180





6,522,679





6,410,672





6,338,056 Residential mortgages

6,798,199





5,412,905





5,167,527





4,856,302





4,668,945 Consumer

1,767,200





1,678,858





1,731,002





1,790,308





1,856,895 Total Loan and Lease Balances

43,536,485





22,271,729





21,580,335





21,475,001





21,301,383 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(569,371)





(301,187)





(314,922)





(307,945)





(328,351) Loans and Leases, net $ 42,967,114



$ 21,970,542



$ 21,265,413



$ 21,167,056



$ 20,973,032





































Loan and Lease Balances (average):



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 12,568,454



$ 7,304,985



$ 7,280,258



$ 7,545,398



$ 7,650,367 Asset-based lending

1,540,301





1,010,874





956,535





937,580





896,093 Commercial real estate

13,732,925





6,575,865





6,510,100





6,365,830





6,303,765 Residential mortgages

6,322,495





5,309,127





5,036,329





4,738,859





4,720,703 Consumer

1,748,654





1,701,250





1,755,291





1,825,772





1,910,392 Total Loan and Lease Balances $ 35,912,829



$ 21,902,101



$ 21,538,513



$ 21,413,439



$ 21,481,320

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans and Leases (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

March 31,

2022





December 31,

2021





September 30,

2021





June 30,

2021





March 31,

2021 Nonperforming loans and leases:



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 108,460



$ 63,553



$ 40,774



$ 57,831



$ 60,103 Asset-based lending

5,494





2,114





2,139





2,403





2,430 Commercial real estate

74,581





5,058





15,972





12,687





13,743 Residential mortgages

27,318





15,591





19,327





21,467





42,708 Consumer

32,258





23,462





23,558





26,353





31,437 Total nonperforming loans and leases $ 248,111



$ 109,778



$ 101,770



$ 120,741



$ 150,421





































Other real estate owned and repossessed assets:



































Commercial non-mortgage $ -



$ -



$ -



$ -



$ 102 Residential mortgages

2,582





2,276





1,759





1,934





1,695 Consumer

513





536





680





822





590 Total other real estate owned and repossessed assets $ 3,095



$ 2,812



$ 2,439



$ 2,756



$ 2,387 Total nonperforming assets $ 251,206



$ 112,590



$ 104,209



$ 123,497



$ 152,808

Past due 30-89 days:



































Commercial non-mortgage $ 8,025



$ 9,340



$ 5,537



$ 3,154



$ 7,395 Asset-based lending

24,103





-





-





-





- Commercial real estate

22,053





921





821





1,679





699 Residential mortgages

9,307





3,561





3,447





4,690





5,241 Consumer

9,379





5,576





7,158





8,829





7,036 Total past due 30-89 days

72,867





19,398





16,963





18,352





20,371 Past due 90 days or more and accruing

124





2,507





107





25





50 Total past due loans and leases $ 72,991



$ 21,905



$ 17,070



$ 18,377



$ 20,421

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Five Quarter Changes in the Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases (unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands)

March 31,

2022





December 31,

2021





September 30,

2021





June 30,

2021





March 31,

2021 ACL on loans and leases, beginning balance $ 301,187



$ 314,922



$ 307,945



$ 328,351



$ 359,431 Initial allowance on PCD loans and leases (1)

88,045





-





-





-





- Provision

189,068





(14,980)





7,898





(21,574)





(25,759) Charge-offs:



































Commercial portfolio

11,248





799





1,723





594





6,321 Consumer portfolio

1,120





1,382





2,053





2,808





2,974 Total charge-offs

12,368





2,181





3,776





3,402





9,295 Recoveries:



































Commercial portfolio

1,364





1,107





142





836





1,636 Consumer portfolio

2,075





2,319





2,713





3,734





2,338 Total recoveries

3,439





3,426





2,855





4,570





3,974 Total net charge-offs (recoveries)

8,929





(1,245)





921





(1,168)





5,321 ACL on loans and leases, ending balance $ 569,371



$ 301,187



$ 314,922



$ 307,945



$ 328,351





































ACL on unfunded loan commitments, beginning balance $ 13,104



$ 12,170



$ 11,974



$ 12,800



$ 12,755 Acquisition of Sterling

6,749





-





-





-





- Provision

(213)





934





196





(826)





45 ACL on unfunded loan commitments, ending balance $ 19,640



$ 13,104



$ 12,170



$ 11,974



$ 12,800 Total ending balance $ 589,011



$ 314,291



$ 327,092



$ 319,919



$ 341,151





































(1) Represents the establishment of the initial reserve for PCD loans and leases net of $48 million in charge-offs recognized upon completion of the merger in accordance with GAAP.

WEBSTER FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Reconciliations to GAAP Financial Measures











































The Company evaluates its business based on certain ratios that utilize non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides additional clarity in assessing the results and financial position of the Company. Other companies may define or calculate supplemental financial data differently.











































The efficiency ratio, which measures the costs expended to generate a dollar of revenue, is calculated excluding certain non-operational items. Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity measures the Company's net income available to common shareholders, adjusted for the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, as a percentage of average shareholders' equity less average preferred stock and average goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. The tangible common equity ratio represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. Tangible book value per common share represents shareholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period. Core deposits express total deposits less certificates of deposit and brokered time deposits. Adjusted net income (loss) available to common shareholders, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), adjusted ROATCE, and adjusted ROAA are calculated by excluding after tax non-operational items including merger-related expenses and the initial non-PCD provision related to the merger. See the tables below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures with financial measures defined by GAAP.

















































At or for the Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)



March 31,

2022





December 31,

2021





September 30,

2021





June 30,

2021





March 31,

2021

Efficiency ratio:







































Non-interest expense

$ 359,785



$ 189,853



$ 180,237



$ 187,028



$ 187,982

Less: Foreclosed property activity



(75)





(347)





(142)





(137)





91

Intangible assets amortization



6,387





1,118





1,124





1,132





1,139

Operating lease depreciation



1,632





-





-





-





-

Strategic initiatives



(4,140)





600





(4,011)





1,138





9,441

Merger related



108,495





10,560





9,847





17,047





-

Debt prepayment costs



-





2,526





-





-





-

Non-interest expense

$ 247,486



$ 175,396



$ 173,419



$ 167,848



$ 177,311

Net interest income

$ 394,248



$ 226,782



$ 229,691



$ 220,852



$ 223,764

Add: Tax-equivalent adjustment



8,158





2,397





2,434





2,487





2,495

Non-interest income



104,035





90,138





83,775





72,702





76,757

Other



3,082





431





327





309





277

Less: Operating lease depreciation



1,632





-





-





-





-

Income

$ 507,891



$ 319,748



$ 316,227



$ 296,350



$ 303,293

Efficiency ratio



48.73 %



54.85 %



54.84 %



56.64 %



58.46 %









































Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity:







































Net (loss) income

$ (16,747)



$ 111,038



$ 95,713



$ 94,035



$ 108,078

Less: Preferred stock dividends



3,431





1,969





1,968





1,969





1,969

Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected



5,046





883





888





894





900

(Loss) income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization

$ (15,132)



$ 109,952



$ 94,633



$ 92,960



$ 107,009

(Loss) income adjusted for preferred stock dividends and intangible assets amortization, annualized basis

$ (60,528)



$ 439,808



$ 378,532



$ 371,840



$ 428,036

Average shareholders' equity

$ 6,691,490



$ 3,411,911



$ 3,375,401



$ 3,311,406



$ 3,254,203

Less: Average preferred stock



236,121





145,037





145,037





145,037





145,037

Average goodwill and other intangible assets



2,007,266





556,784





557,902





559,032





560,173

Average tangible common shareholders' equity

$ 4,448,103



$ 2,710,090



$ 2,672,462



$ 2,607,337



$ 2,548,993

Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity



(1.36) %



16.23 %



14.16 %



14.26 %



16.79 %









































Tangible equity:







































Shareholders' equity

$ 8,177,135



$ 3,438,325



$ 3,386,189



$ 3,329,705



$ 3,272,928

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets



2,738,353





556,242





557,360





558,485





559,617

Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 5,438,782



$ 2,882,083



$ 2,828,829



$ 2,771,220



$ 2,713,311

Total assets

$ 65,131,484



$ 34,915,599



$ 35,374,258



$ 33,753,752



$ 33,259,037

Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets



2,738,353





556,242





557,360





558,485





559,617

Tangible assets

$ 62,393,131



$ 34,359,357



$ 34,816,898



$ 33,195,267



$ 32,699,420

Tangible equity



8.72 %



8.39 %



8.12 %



8.35 %



8.30 %









































Tangible common equity:







































Tangible shareholders' equity

$ 5,438,782



$ 2,882,083



$ 2,828,829



$ 2,771,220



$ 2,713,311

Less: Preferred stock



283,979





145,037





145,037





145,037





145,037

Tangible common shareholders' equity

$ 5,154,803



$ 2,737,046



$ 2,683,792



$ 2,626,183



$ 2,568,274

Tangible assets

$ 62,393,131



$ 34,359,357



$ 34,816,898



$ 33,195,267



$ 32,699,420

Tangible common equity



8.26 %



7.97 %



7.71 %



7.91 %



7.85 %









































Tangible book value per common share:







































Tangible common shareholders' equity

$ 5,154,803



$ 2,737,046



$ 2,683,792



$ 2,626,183



$ 2,568,274

Common shares outstanding



178,102





90,584





90,588





90,594





90,410

Tangible book value per common share

$ 28.94



$ 30.22



$ 29.63



$ 28.99



$ 28.41











































Core deposits:







































Total deposits

$ 54,356,283



$ 29,847,029



$ 30,026,327



$ 28,846,966



$ 28,481,834

Less: Certificates of deposit



2,821,097





1,797,770





1,884,373





2,014,544





2,234,133

Core deposits

$ 51,535,186



$ 28,049,259



$ 28,141,954



$ 26,832,422



$ 26,247,701

















































Three months ended

March 31, 2022

































Adjusted ROATCE:







































Net (loss) income

$ (16,747)

































Less: Preferred stock dividends



3,431

































Add: Intangible assets amortization, tax-effected



5,046

































Strategic initiatives, tax-effected



(3,017)

































Merger related, tax-effected



79,698

































Initial non-PCD provision, tax-effected



127,585

































Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends, intangible assets amortization, and other

$ 189,134

































Income adjusted for preferred stock dividends, intangible assets amortization, and other, annualized basis

$ 756,536

































Average shareholders' equity

$ 6,691,490

































Less: Average preferred stock



236,121

































Average goodwill and other intangible assets



2,007,266

































Average tangible common shareholders' equity

$ 4,448,103

































Adjusted return on average tangible common shareholders' equity



17.01 %









































































Adjusted ROAA:







































Net (loss) income

$ (16,747)

































Add: Strategic initiatives, tax-effected



(3,017)

































Merger related, tax-effected



79,698

































Initial non-PCD provision, tax-effected



127,585

































Income adjusted for strategic initiatives, merger related, and initial non-PCD provision

$ 187,519

































Income adjusted for strategic initiatives, merger related, and initial non-PCD provision, annualized basis

$ 750,076

































Average assets

$ 54,808,577

































Adjusted return on average assets



1.37 %









































































(In millions, except per share data)







































GAAP to adjusted reconciliation:











































Three months ended March 31, 2022























Pre-Tax Income (Loss)





Net Income (Loss)

Available to Common

Shareholders





Diluted EPS

















Reported (GAAP)

$ (50.3)



$ (20.2)



$ (0.14)

















Strategic initiatives



(4.1)





(3.0)





(0.02)

















Merger related expenses



108.5





79.7





0.54

















Non-PCD provision



175.1





127.6





0.86

















Adjusted (non-GAAP)

$ 229.2



$ 184.1



$ 1.24



















