Ansys Honored as Gold Stevie® Award Winner in 2022 American Business Awards®

Stevie winners will be presented their awards on June 11 in New York

/ Key Highlights

Ansys receives Gold Stevie® Award for Simulation World 2021

Simulation World 2021 featured more than 200 sessions and attracted nearly 40,000 registrants

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Conferences & Meetings - Tech Event category of The 20th Annual American Business Awards®.

Ansys wins Gold Stevie® Award for Simulation World 2021 (PRNewswire)

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13. Tickets are now on sale.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. Ansys was nominated in the Conferences & Meetings category for Tech Event.

Ansys, the world leader in engineering simulation software, annually hosts Simulation World, the world's largest virtual thought leadership event on the superpower of simulation. Simulation World originated as a virtual convention in June 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of industry conferences and continued in April 2021, when the first event proved to be so successful. Simulation World 2022 will be held on May 18, 2022.

More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners.

"We are so pleased that we will be able to stage our first ABA awards banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

"At Simulation World, visionary companies from around the world share their strategies for making the next great strides in human advancement," said Lynn Ledwith, vice president of marketing at Ansys. "The event uniquely focuses on companies and leaders who use simulation to make bold transformational business leaps to explore new markets, differentiate from the competition, operationalize digital transformation, speed new products to market and achieve strategic imperatives."

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA. To register for Simulation World 2022, visit www.simulationworld.com.

/ About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2022 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

/ About Ansys

If you've ever seen a rocket launch, flown on an airplane, driven a car, used a computer, touched a mobile device, crossed a bridge or put on wearable technology, chances are you've used a product where Ansys software played a critical role in its creation. Ansys is the global leader in engineering simulation and we help the world's most innovative companies deliver radically better products to their customers. By offering the best and broadest portfolio of engineering simulation software, we help them solve the most complex design challenges and create products limited only by imagination. Founded in 1970, Ansys is headquartered south of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, U.S.A. Visit www.ansys.com for more information.

Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

ANSS–G

/ Contacts

Media Mary Kate Joyce

724.820.4368

marykate.joyce@ansys.com

Investors Kelsey DeBriyn

724.820.3927

kelsey.debriyn@ansys.com

Ansys logo. (PRNewsFoto/ANSYS, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ansys