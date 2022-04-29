ELEVAI LABS, INC. is pleased to announce the appointment of Brenda Buechler as Chief Marketing and Brand Advisor

DAVIS, Calif., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEVAI LABS, INC., ("ELEVAI" or the "Company") a science-based, data-driven regenerative aesthetic skincare company is pleased to announce the appointment of industry expert Brenda Buechler as Chief Marketing and Brand Advisor.

Ms. Buechler has an extensive and successful career that spans over 23 years in director and leadership roles at companies including Alastin Skincare and SkinMedica. Ms. Buechler's previous roles have included sales (B2C, B2B, and online), branding, and strategic marketing in start-ups as well as large established brands. Brenda is highly adept at building brands and developing marketing and communications strategies that exceed expectations and drive revenue.

Ms. Buechler has demonstrated a proven track record of successful business leadership and development of leading brands in the medical aesthetics and pharmaceutical arenas. At Alastin Skincare, Inc., as Director of Brand Marketing and PR, Ms. Buechler built and managed small and large teams, new product launches, built the initial eCommerce and blog infrastructure that led to a 240% growth in eCommerce revenue. She initiated marketing strategies and research programs across both the physician dispensed and consumer eCommerce sales channels, B2B and B2C, that helped contribute to overall revenue growth of 100% year over year for over 2 years straight.

Brenda Buechler stated "I am thrilled to join an organization that is bringing advanced and innovative skincare products to physicians and patients helping to maximize outcomes in regenerative skincare. Elevai Labs has demonstrated a commitment to science and to bringing a novel approach to stem cell technology. This is a tremendous opportunity and I am honored to be joining to help build the brand and accelerate the growth of the company."

Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of ELEVAI LABS, INC., Jordan R. Plews, PhD remarked, "We are excited to welcome Ms. Buechler to the ELEVAI team, her expertise will no doubt help us reach more customers while achieving better brand awareness as we continue to scale rapidly."

About ELEVAI LABS, INC.

ELEVAI LABS, INC. is a biotechnology company developing cutting-edge regenerative skincare applications. The company solves the unmet needs in the regenerative aesthetics space through a combination of cutting-edge science and next-generation consumer applications. Elevai Labs develops state-of-the-art topic anesthetic and pharmaceutical-grade skin care for the physician-dispensed market, with a focus on leveraging stem cell exosome technology. Learn more about Elevai Labs at www.elevaiskincare.com .

For further information: Kendra Ciardiello, Associate Director, Contact@ELEVAILabs.com, 1-866-794-4940 CO: ELEVAI Labs Inc.

