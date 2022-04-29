FMC Corporation Announces Election of Kathy L. Fortmann to Board of Directors

PHILADELPHIA, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) announced the election of Kathy L. Fortmann to the company's Board of Directors, effective April 28, 2022. She will serve as a member of the Board's Compensation and Organization Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Fortmann brings extensive experience leading global business operations in industries directly related to agriculture. Her broad career in the European market, where she held leadership roles for several multinational companies, will provide valuable perspectives to the Board and to FMC, which has approximately a quarter of its business in Europe, Middle East and Africa. Furthermore, Fortmann's background related to sustainability and mergers and acquisitions also makes her well qualified to serve on the FMC board. She is the CEO of Acomo Amsterdam Commodities N.V., a Euronext Amsterdam listed natural food ingredients company. Prior to her current role, she was an executive leader with International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc., where she led the integration of the company and DuPont's ingredients businesses to form the largest business segment within International Flavors & Fragrances. Earlier in her career, Fortmann held technical, business leadership and executive positions at DuPont, Cargill, Inc., and Royal FrieslandCampina N.V. She previously served on the Board of Directors of James Finlay Limited.

"We are pleased to welcome Kathy to the FMC Board of Directors," said Mark Douglas, president and chief executive officer of FMC. "She brings extensive international business experience and broad knowledge of important industries adjacent to agriculture, including food and food ingredients. Her background in M&A, as well as in businesses with strong sustainability practices, will bring important perspectives to our Board. We look forward to her engagement and contributions."

Fortmann commented, "I am honored to join the FMC board. The company is known for its strong management team, disciplined business strategy, operational excellence and a commitment to sustainability and bringing new technologies to farmers throughout the world. I look forward to working with Mark Douglas and other directors to oversee the company's growth strategy in support of long-term shareholder value."

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers, crop advisers and turf and pest management professionals to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. With approximately 6,400 employees at more than 100 sites worldwide, FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn® and Twitter®.

Statement under the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the company based on currently available information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the risk factors and other cautionary statements included within FMC's 2021 Form 10-K filed with the SEC as well as other SEC filings and public communications. FMC cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statement. FMC undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any duty, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they were made, except as otherwise required by law.

