IGEL DISRUPT On Tour 2022 to Bring End User Computing Professionals Together Again, in 21 Cities Across North America and Europe

Face-to-Face Roadshow Features Industry Innovators and Inspiring Thought Leaders Showcasing the Latest Ways to Deliver Digital Workspace Solutions for the Hybrid Work Era

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the managed endpoint operating system for secure access to any digital workspace, today announced dates for its DISRUPT On Tour, 2022 End User Computing Forum. The latest installment of its renowned end user computing (EUC) event will kick off a 21-city roadshow in North America on May 5 in Boston and in Europe on May 3 in Zurich, Switzerland.

Delivering thought-provoking presentations and interactive discussions from EUC industry innovators and inspiring thought leaders, DISRUPT On Tour 2022 brings face-to-face, one-day events close to home for the educational insights and best practices EUC professionals need to support the hybrid work era. The events will feature a broad range of industry expert-led sessions, including keynote addresses and visionary conversations led by Microsoft, VMware, Nerdio, LG Business Solutions, HP, Lenovo, Liquidware, deviceTRUST, ControlUp, IGEL and more.

"The world of digital work is changing fast, and IGEL's DISRUPT event provides a great opportunity to hear from industry experts on the latest trends and technologies in end user computing," said Scott Manchester, Director of Windows 365, Microsoft. "This year's DISRUPT On Tour will dig deep into the new ways DaaS is changing the future of work and how IT delivers it."

"IGEL's DISRUPT On Tour roadshow promises to be one of the industry's most educational and informative EUC events of the year," said Terry Vaughn, Director, EUC Global Business Development, VMware. "Attendees are certain to come away with the clear strategies and tactics they need to stay one step ahead of the evolving EUC industry."

The roadshow will visit 21 cities across North America and Europe. Roadshow stops in North America include:

Boston, Mass. , May 5

Minneapolis, Minn. , May 12

Pittsburgh, Pa. , May 24

Nashville, Tenn. , June 2

Newport Beach, Calif. , June 7

Tampa, Fla. , June 9

Washington D.C. , June 16

Seattle, Wash. , June 23

New York City , N.Y., September 15

Toronto, Canada , September 22

Vancouver, Canada , September 29

Houston, Texas , October 6

Roadshow stops in Europe include:

Zurich, Switzerland , May 3

Leuven, Belgium , May 11

Vienna, Austria , May 12

London, UK , May 19

Cologne, Germany , May 24

Dublin, Ireland , June 16

Stockholm, Sweden , September 6

Utrecht, Netherlands , September 21

Munich, Germany , September

"Today's digital workforce demands greater productivity and flexibility as people access their apps and data from anywhere they want to work," said Enit Nichani, Vice President of Global Alliance and Event Marketing, IGEL. "Our DISRUPT On Tour event has been expanded to 21 cities across North America and Europe to deliver the latest in industry technology trends in a valuable, yet fun, setting that can be attended in-person, close to home. It will be the EUC can't-miss event of the year."

The event, hosted by IGEL, will feature first-hand technical access to product and service information from event sponsors. Platinum sponsors of the event include LG Business Solutions, Nerdio, HP, VMware and Microsoft. Gold sponsors of the event include ControlUp, 7 Signal, Login VSI, Lenovo, Liquidware, EPOS, DeviceTRUST, Dynabook, Tricerat, and Workspot.

Registration for the roadshow event is available now at https://www.disrupteuc.com/ontour2022. Register soon to qualify for DISRUPT On Tour commemorative event promotional items while supplies last.

If you are ready for better endpoint security, management and end-user experiences, why compromise? Learn more here and register to claim an IGEL-powered laptop using code: IGELWire.

About IGEL

Today, the world of work is hybrid. Multiple clouds can deliver applications sourced from anywhere to a widely distributed workforce using all types of devices. Right at the moment when the world of work needs it most, IGEL has the solution for fully managed, secure endpoint access to any digital workspace that gives IT teams strong control and end-users the freedom to work as they wish in a hybrid world. Enabling choice of any cloud, from any device, anywhere, IGEL unlocks a collaborative and productive end user computing experience while solving the common security and management challenges required to compete and win in today's world of hybrid work. With a growing ecosystem of more than 100 IGEL Ready technology partners, IGEL has offices in Europe and the United States and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

