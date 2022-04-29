JCET Continues Solid Growth Momentum in Q1 2022

Continued Optimization of Product Portfolio and Focus on High Value-Added Applications
Q1 2022 Financial Highlights：
- Revenue was RMB 8.14 billion, an increase of 21.2% year on year. A record high first quarter in the company's history.
- Generated RMB 1.64 billion cash from operations, an increase of 36.1% year on year. With net capex investments of RMB 0.87 billion, free cash flow for the quarter was RMB 0.77 billion.
- Net profit was RMB 0.86 billion, a record high first quarter in the company's history.
- Earnings per share was RMB 0.48, as compared to RMB 0.24 in Q1 2021.
SHANGHAI, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, JCET (SSE: 600584), a leading global provider of integrated circuit (IC) manufacturing and technology services, announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2022. The financial report shows that the company had a positive start in 2022, achieving revenue of RMB 8.14 billion in the first quarter, up 21.2% year-on-year, and net profit of RMB 0.86 billion, both record high first quarter in the company's history.
As IC back-end manufacturing technology continues to develop in the direction of high density and low power consumption, various IC packaging solutions provide higher added value to the semiconductor industry. JCET managed well the market fluctuations and challenges by continuously optimizing its product portfolio and focusing on high value-added applications. JCET improved its market competitiveness, which was widely recognized and affirmed by customers.
JCET proactively took various preventive solutions and control measures to protect its employees' health and safety and maintain operation continuity under the current Covid-19 situation. In addition, JCET took corporate social responsibility actions and was involved deeply in local community anti-pandemic activities through charitable donations and other means. These activities contributed to our local communities and supported economic growth.
"The growth of demand for market innovation will drive the steady growth of IC back-end manufacturing market in the coming years," said Mr. Li Zheng, Chief Executive Officer of JCET. "JCET is focusing on high value-added market application areas such as automotive electronics, power devices, and high-performance computing. This will expand our technology advantages and mass production competitive advantages that we accumulated over the years in the fields of high-density wire bond package, system-in-package, wafer level packaging, high-reliability discrete devices, etc. We strive to overcome the market fluctuations and supply chain uncertainties under the current Covid-19 pandemic situation. JCET will continue to provide high-quality production and technology services to our customers." Mr. Li Zheng added "JCET announced the implementation of an equity incentive plan for employees for the first time in the company's 19 years of history. The plan will drive sustainable growth, secure shareholders' interests, and motivate our employees. With the strong support from our customers, shareholders, and partners, we have a high sense of responsibility and strong confidence for the company's future development."
For more information, please refer to the JCET Q1 FY2022 report.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited)
RMB in millions
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Currency funds
2,512
2,761
Trading financial assets
3,290
2,670
Derivative financial assets
2
5
Accounts receivable
3,945
4,271
Receivables financing
36
28
Prepayments
242
183
Other receivables
77
77
Inventories
3,264
3,193
Assets classified as held for sale
0
99
Other current assets
84
130
Total current assets
13,452
13,417
Non-current assets
Long-term receivables
37
38
Long-term equity investments
765
770
Other equity investments
448
418
Investment properties
92
93
Fixed assets
18,297
18,424
Construction in progress
574
661
Right-of-use assets
588
622
Intangible assets
432
447
Goodwill
2,014
2,023
Deferred tax assets
187
185
Other non-current assets
1
1
Total non-current assets
23,435
23,682
Total assets
36,887
37,099
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Mar 31, 2022
Dec 31, 2021
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings
1,633
2,193
Derivative financial liabilities
6
2
Notes payable
527
579
Accounts payable
4,893
5,298
Contract liabilities
453
458
Employee benefits payable
872
1,062
Taxes and surcharges payable
273
235
Other payables
375
414
Liabilities classified as held for sale
0
45
Current portion of long-term liabilities
1,256
1,052
Other current liabilities
3
3
Total current liabilities
10,291
11,341
Non-current liabilities
Long-term borrowings
3,791
3,751
Bonds payable
0
0
Lease liabilities
528
568
Long-term payables
0
0
Long-term employee benefits payable
19
20
Deferred income
338
337
Deferred tax liabilities
99
82
Total non-current liabilities
4,775
4,758
Total liabilities
15,066
16,099
Equity
Paid-in capital
1,780
1,780
Capital reserves
14,986
14,984
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(314)
(281)
Surplus reserves
174
174
Unappropriated profit
5,195
4,334
Total equity attributable to owners of the parent
21,821
20,991
Minority shareholders
0
9
Total equity
21,821
21,000
Total liabilities and equity
36,887
37,099
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Unaudited)
RMB in millions, except share data
Three months ended
Mar 31, 2022
Mar 31, 2021
Revenue
8,138
6,712
Less: Cost of sales
6,599
5,636
Taxes and surcharges
16
20
Selling expenses
49
49
Administrative expenses
258
230
Research and development expenses
322
258
Finance expenses
23
96
Including: Interest expenses
43
110
Interest income
7
5
Add: Other income
56
41
Investment income / (loss)
12
(2)
Including: Income / (loss) from investments in associates and joint ventures
(5)
(2)
Gain / (loss) on the net position hedging
0
(2)
Gain / (loss) on changes in fair value of financial assets/liabilities
3
0
Credit impairment (loss is expressed by "-")
(7)
4
Asset impairment (loss is expressed by "-")
1
(28)
Gain / (loss) on disposal of assets
15
6
Operating profit / (loss)
951
442
Add: Non-operating income
5
0
Less: Non-operating expenses
0
2
Profit / (loss) before income taxes
956
440
Less: Income tax expenses
95
53
Net profit / (loss)
861
387
Classified by continuity of operations
Profit / (loss) from continuing operations
861
387
Classified by ownership
Net profit / (loss) attributable to owners of the parent
861
386
Net profit / (loss) attributable to minority shareholders
0
1
Add: Unappropriated profit at beginning of period
4,334
1,518
Unappropriated profit at end of period (attributable to owners of the parent）
5,195
1,904
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
(32)
47
Comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent
(32)
47
Comprehensive income not be reclassified to profit or loss
0
1
Remeasurement gains or losses of a defined benefit plan
0
1
Comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss
(32)
46
Cash flow hedge reserve
(4)
(10)
Exchange differences of foreign currency financial statements
(28)
56
Total comprehensive income
829
434
Including:
Total comprehensive income attributable to owners of the parent
829
433
Total comprehensive income attributable to minority shareholders
0
1
Earnings per share
Basic earnings per share
0.48
0.24
Diluted earnings per share
0.48
0.24
CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT (Unaudited)
RMB in millions
Three months ended
Mar 31, 2022
Mar 31, 2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Cash receipts from the sale of goods and the rendering of services
8,815
7,439
Receipts of taxes and surcharges refunds
115
157
Other cash receipts relating to operating activities
70
51
Total cash inflows from operating activities
9,000
7,647
Cash payments for goods and services
5,845
5,073
Cash payments to and on behalf of employees
1,249
1,128
Payments of all types of taxes and surcharges
187
130
Other cash payments relating to operating activities
79
112
Total cash outflows from operating activities
7,360
6,443
Net cash flows from operating activities
1,640
1,204
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Cash receipts from returns of investments
1,000
0
Cash receipts from investment income
6
0
Net cash receipts from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets
26
36
Net cash receipts from disposal of subsidiaries and other business units
28
0
Total cash inflows from investing activities
1,060
36
Cash payments to acquire fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets
899
597
Cash payments for investments
1,650
0
Total cash outflows from investing activities
2,549
597
Net cash flows from investing activities
(1,489)
(561)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Cash receipts from borrowings
531
1,623
Other cash receipts relating to financing activities
0
347
Total cash inflows from financing activities
531
1,970
Cash repayments for debts
746
2,662
Cash payments for distribution of dividends or profit and interest expenses
42
134
Other cash payments relating to financing activities
143
107
Total cash outflows from financing activities
931
2,903
Net cash flows from financing activities
(400)
(933)
EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(2)
7
NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(251)
(283)
Add: Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
2,763
2,167
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
2,512
1,884
