Kodiak Sciences Announces Presentation of KSI-301 Phase 2b/3 Study Data in wet AMD at Upcoming Research Conferences

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Sciences Inc. (Nasdaq: KOD), a biopharmaceutical company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics to treat high prevalence retinal diseases, today announced that presentations of clinical study data on its investigational therapy KSI-301 will be made at two upcoming vision research conferences: the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2022 Annual Meeting in Denver, Colorado, and Retina World Congress 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

ARVO:

Title: Efficacy, durability and safety of KSI-301 antibody biopolymer conjugate in wet AMD – Primary results of the Phase 2b/3 DAZZLE study

Presenter: Carl Regillo, M.D., Chief of Retina Service, Wills Eye Hospital / Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA

Presentation date and time: May 3, 2022; 6:38 PM EDT

Retina World Congress:

Title: Results of the KSI-301 DAZZLE Neovascular AMD Pivotal Clinical Trial

Presenter: Carl Regillo, M.D., Chief of Retina Service, Wills Eye Hospital / Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, PA

Presentation date and time: May 13, 2022; 5:14 PM EDT

Kodiak plans to post the slides from these presentations on the "Events and Presentations" section of Kodiak's website at http://ir.kodiak.com/ following each presentation.

About KSI-301

KSI-301 is an investigational anti-VEGF therapy built on Kodiak's Antibody Biopolymer Conjugate (ABC) Platform and is designed to maintain potent and effective drug levels in ocular tissues for longer than existing available agents. Kodiak's objective with KSI-301 is to develop a new first-line agent to improve outcomes for patients with retinal vascular diseases and to enable earlier treatment and prevention of vision loss for patients with diabetic eye disease. The KSI-301 clinical program is designed to assess KSI-301's durability, efficacy and safety in wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD), diabetic macular edema (DME), retinal vein occlusion (RVO), and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy (NPDR) without DME through clinical studies run in parallel. The Company's DAYLIGHT pivotal study in patients with treatment-naïve wet AMD, GLEAM and GLIMMER pivotal studies in patients with diabetic macular edema, and the BEACON pivotal study in patients with retinal vein occlusion are anticipated to form the basis of the Company's initial BLA to support potential approval and commercialization in multiple indications and with a full range of labeled and reimbursable dosing frequencies. An additional Phase 3 pivotal study, GLOW, in patients with non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy is also underway. The global KSI-301 clinical program is being conducted at 150+ study sites in more than 10 countries. Kodiak is developing KSI-301 and owns global rights to KSI-301.

About Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Kodiak (Nasdaq: KOD) is a biopharmaceutical company committed to researching, developing and commercializing transformative therapeutics to treat high prevalence retinal diseases. Founded in 2009, we are focused on bringing new science to the design and manufacture of next generation retinal medicines to prevent and treat the leading causes of blindness globally. Our ABC Platform™ uses molecular engineering to merge the fields of antibody-based and chemistry-based therapies and is at the core of Kodiak's discovery engine. Kodiak's lead product candidate, KSI-301, is a novel anti-VEGF antibody biopolymer conjugate being developed for the treatment of retinal vascular diseases including wet age-related macular degeneration, the leading cause of blindness in elderly patients in the developed world, and diabetic eye diseases, the leading cause of blindness in working-age patients in the developed world. Kodiak has leveraged its ABC Platform to build a pipeline of product candidates in various stages of development including KSI-501, our bispecific anti-IL-6/VEGF biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of neovascular retinal diseases with an inflammatory component, and we are expanding our early research pipeline to include ABC Platform based triplet inhibitors for multifactorial retinal diseases such as dry AMD and glaucoma. Kodiak is based in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, please visit www.kodiak.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Kodiak Sciences Inc.