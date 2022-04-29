Luxury Flower Provider Luz Flora Shares Industry Secrets Ahead of Mother's Day

Owner Macarena Luz Bianchi is Helping Consumers Get the Most Out of Their Gifting

MIAMI, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As Mother's Day nears, Macarena Luz Bianchi, the founder of luxury floral company, Luz Flora, is helping consumers get the most out of their flower gifting. In addition to delivering one-of-a-kind arrangements, Luz Flora also offers an unboxing experience for its recipients that has set a new standard for Mother's Day.

With its line of premium flowers from the hills of Ecuador and keepsake gift books authored by Bianchi herself, Luz Flora thrills customers at an unparalleled level in the floral industry. Bianchi, who is also a mom, started the company with the intention to pamper mothers with an unforgettable experience the moment she opens their signature big blue box. This Mother's Day, Bianchi is offering her pro tips to ensure moms everywhere have a premium floral experience.

First Come, First Served: Ensure to order early to guarantee first pick of the highest quality blooms.

Placement is Key: Since flowers are fragile, living things and sensitive to extreme temperatures, be mindful of where you place them and use cold water for rehydration.

Expect the Unexpected: Allow extra transit time especially as we continue to navigate the pandemic's uncertain environment.

Don't Miss the Big Moment: From a doorbell video to smartphone selfie, find a way to capture the arrival of your gift so that you can see Mom's smile light up the room and revisit the memory for years to come.

"Luz Flora understands the needs of our flowers intimately and we care about every element that contributes to their beauty," said Bianchi. "Floral customers have never seen flowers this fresh or experienced a floral delivery that ignites such an element of total surprise in the moment of unboxing in addition to our exclusive gift books that are automatically born to be cherished heirlooms."

About Luz Flora

Luz Flora is the nation's premier gift book and luxury flower provider, delivering fresh and hydrated low-maintenance floral arrangements with the industry's most coveted unboxing experience. Handpicked from the hills of Ecuador, each arrangement has the option to include an illustrated book that celebrates the occasion. For more information on Luz Flora or to place an order, call 305-424-2525 or visit www.luzflora.com.

