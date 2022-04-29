Prezi Appoints Linda Tong to Board of Directors

Cisco AppDynamics VP and GM Will Help Take Video Presentations 3D

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prezi, the leading collaboration software for video presentations, today announced the appointment of Linda Tong to its Board of Directors. Tong currently serves as vice president and general manager of Cisco AppDynamics.

"Linda is an experienced product leader and innovator, and she will be an incredible addition to our board as we scale in the enterprise and build more engaging virtual meetings," said Jim Szafranski, chief executive officer, Prezi.

In her role at Cisco AppDynamics, Tong leads the product vision and strategic direction. She previously held leadership roles driving product and operational innovation at the National Football League (NFL), Nextbit Systems, Tapjoy and Google.

As a member of Prezi's board of directors, Tong's expertise in product strategy and customer experience will drive innovation in line with the organization's vision, mission and goals. "I am thrilled to be joining the Prezi Board to help the team achieve its vision to engage and connect hybrid teams by unlocking superior digital video experiences," said Tong. "I am passionate about the importance of virtual collaboration in building personal relationships, retaining talent, supporting career development and developing a sense of belonging and culture."

Prezi's video presentation tool, Prezi Video, is the first-to-market software that allows people to bring any content with them on-screen in video meetings. Prezi Video is fully integrated with all the major video conferencing platforms, letting users easily bring video, slides, GIFs, images or on-screen text responses into their video feed on Webex by Cisco, Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet and GoToMeeting.

Prezi is the leading virtual presentation and collaboration solution for the digital workplace. Its signature offering, Prezi Video, is helping the majority of the Fortune 1000 to build more productive video meetings by letting participants bring their content with them onto any screen. Founded in 2009, Prezi has offices in San Francisco, Budapest, and Riga, with investors, including Accel, Spectrum Equity and TED conferences. For more information, please visit www.prezi.com.

