SHL Healthcare AB establishes new manufacturing facility in Europe

STOCKHOLM, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SHL Healthcare AB, a leading manufacturer for patient slings, alternating pressure mattresses & medical soft goods, has just announced the establishment of its first production facility factory in Europe. With approximately 5,000 sqm of manufacturing space, this new facility was chosen to be strategically located in Sophia, Bulgaria to offer our customers further flexibilities for lead times, logistics and production.

"This is an excellent opportunity for SHL Healthcare as we advance into the next chapter and increase our offerings in MedTech manufacturing on a global scale. By investing in expanded operations to tactical regions, we not only increase our manufacturing capacities but also demonstrate to customers our commitment in providing alternative production solutions for premium MedTech products and manufacturing services," says Erik Bolmgren, CEO of SHL Healthcare AB.

To ensure transparent insight and full control over operations, the new factory site in Bulgaria has been fully acquired by SHL Healthcare AB and is to be managed by its subsidiary SHL Healthcare Bulgaria EAD.

"I'm very excited to be part of this new expansion with SHL Healthcare. I hope to apply the 30+ years of experiences I've accumulated in the textile and MedTech industry to build a solid foundation for us here in Europe. Our plan is to kick off with production for non-medical products in 2022 while working in parallel to ramp up for medical products starting end of 2022 and to further accelerate in 2023. It's vital we take time to properly plan and implement all relevant quality systems and certifications." shared Patrik Axelsson, interim General Manager, SHL Healthcare Bulgaria EAD.

SHL Healthcare is a global leader in MedTech manufacturing that offers a range of premium contract manufacturing capabilities such as CNC Sewing, CNC Fabric Cutting, RF/HF Welding, Product Testing, Assembly and more. Some examples of MedTech products SHL Healthcare manufactures include medical patient slings, alternating pressure mattresses, pumps and medical soft goods.

