VARSITY SPIRIT ANNOUNCES, "THE LEAGUE" FOR THE 2022-2023 COMPETITION SEASON

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Varsity Spirit – the global leader in cheerleading, dance team and band apparel, camps and competitions, and a division of Varsity Brands, the market leader in team sports, school spirit and achievement recognition – is pleased to announce The League by Varsity All Star will debut in the Fall of 2022.

The League is the official ranking system for the sport of all star cheerleading. Teams will be ranked in their age group, both regionally and nationally, based on the points they earn throughout the regular season. The League Leaderboard will track points earned by all teams from each Varsity All Star event, starting with the first event of the regular season; excluding post-season events. The top five event point totals for each team will be tallied to determine their rank and eligibility to win cash and prizes. Overall, $500,000 in cash and prizes will be awarded to top teams and, in total, 150 teams will receive prizes.

"Varsity Spirit is proud to implement The League by Varsity All Star into its competition experience, and place a higher, more meaningful value on the regular season of competitions," said Bill Seely, President of Varsity Spirit. "Every event in the regular season matters; teams can walk away from each performance with points towards their League rank. The athletes, coaches and gym owners put in the work all year-round, and we wanted to develop a system that rewarded their hard work and dedication all season long."

The League will have its own show on Varsity TV, a website dedicated to exclusive live coverage and video libraries of Varsity Spirit cheer and dance competitions. This show will last throughout the regular season and will broadcast from some of the most prestigious events in all star cheerleading. For more information on The League by Varsity All Star, please visit Varsity.comhttp://varsityallstar.com/.

About Varsity Spirit

Memphis-based Varsity Spirit, the driving force behind cheerleading's dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today, is the leading global source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance team and performing arts. A division of Varsity Brands, Varsity Spirit is a leader in uniform innovation, as well as educational camps, clinics and competitions, impacting more than a million athletes each year. Focused on safety, entertainment and traditional school leadership, Varsity Spirit's employees have been dedicated to celebrating spirit through its brands since 1974. For more information about Varsity Spirit or Varsity Brands, please visit varsity.com or varsitybrands.com.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: BSN SPORTS, Varsity Spirit, and Herff Jones. Together, these assets promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year through competitions, camps and sales.

