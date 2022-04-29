Wiland, Inc. Invites Stockholders to Attend Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 19, 2022

NIWOT, Colo., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wiland, Inc. will hold its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 19, 2022, at 10 a.m. MDT. The meeting will be held at the Company's offices located at 7420 East Dry Creek Parkway, Niwot, Colorado 80503.

The Company encourages those stockholders who are able to do so to attend in person. Those who wish to do so may view the meeting remotely via Zoom teleconference. Stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 15, 2022, are entitled to vote at the meeting, either by attending in person or by submitting their signed and dated proxy (stockholders will not be able to vote via Zoom teleconference).

The business to be conducted includes the election of the Company's directors as well as any other business that is properly brought before the meeting. Members of the Company's Board of Directors and management team will participate in the meeting, and there will be a brief presentation by the management team.

About Wiland, Inc.

Wiland is the nation's leading provider of high-performance marketing audiences that enable relevant connections at scale across all digital and offline channels. Wiland operates the largest independent cooperative database in the U.S., helping thousands of leading brands and organizations utilize first-party data to optimize their return on marketing investment. Wiland's superior audiences, enhancement data, and business intelligence solutions form a comprehensive suite of products that solve today's greatest marketing challenges.

Since 2005, Wiland has assembled the brightest minds, the best technology, and the most extensive individual-level spending data in order to deliver a competitive advantage to its clients. Beyond fueling the success of thousands of organizations, Wiland serves as an industry innovator of targeted marketing solutions that have their foundation in consumer data ethics and privacy protection.

