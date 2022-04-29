Women at Toyota a STEP Ahead in Manufacturing Excellence

Three Toyota Employees Honored by the Manufacturing Institute

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Three Toyota employees were honored by the Manufacturing Institute (MI) with STEP Ahead Awards at a ceremony held in Washington, D.C. Thursday evening.

Toyota 2022 STEP Award Winners (left to right: Jenny Bartley, Haley Antoine, Earnée Gilling) (PRNewswire)

The STEP Ahead Awards honor female leaders in science, technology, engineering and production careers for their excellence and outstanding leadership. Each year, MI recognizes 100 peer-nominated honorees and 30 emerging leaders. The 2022 honorees and emerging leaders come from 97 companies and represent all levels and the diversity of careers in manufacturing.

The three Toyota winners, including one emerging leader and two honorees, are:

Haley Antoine , Engineer - Vehicle Mobility & Engineering, Toyota Motor North America R&D, Michigan (Emerging Leader)

Jenny Bartley , Group Manager - Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana (Honoree)

Earnée Gilling, Group Manager - Technical Strategy and Planning Office, Toyota Motor North America R&D, Michigan (Honoree)

These exceptional women join a group of 23 Toyota employees who have previously received this prestigious honor.

"We are so proud of these three exceptional women from across our U.S. operations. At Toyota, we aim to empower everyone to achieve their highest potential and inspire the next generation of leaders," said Leah Curry, president, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana and previous STEP Ahead award winner.

Haley Antoine, an emerging leader under thirty, is recognized for her significant contributions to pedestrian protection development, in addition to her community activities. As group manager at Toyota Indiana, Jenny Bartley is honored for leading a team of over 1,000 and serves as a mentor for women in manufacturing. Earnée Gilling is honored for leading Toyota R&D to a digitalized future with foresight and creativity while strongly collaborating across the company.

This year the STEP Ahead Awards celebrates 10 years of accomplishments. The awards are part of the larger STEP Ahead Initiative, launched in 2012 to honor and promote the role of women in the manufacturing industry through recognition, research and leadership. To date, more than 1,000 women have been recognized.

"The STEP Ahead Awards are central to the industry's efforts to recognize and empower women," said MI President, Carolyn Lee. "Our honorees and emerging leaders serve as role models and have their own multiplier effect on the number of women in the workforce, paying it forward to help others find their way into a successful, rewarding career in modern manufacturing."

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 39,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 32 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. Toyota has more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, with electrified vehicles comprising more than a quarter of our 2021 North American sales.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

