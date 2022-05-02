SC Lottery
AudioCodes Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

Published: May. 2, 2022 at 2:00 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago

LOD, Israel, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

First Quarter Highlights

  • Quarterly revenues increased by 12.8% year-over-year to $66.4 million.
  • Quarterly service revenues increased by 26.2% year-over-year to $27.5 million.
  • GAAP results:
    - Quarterly GAAP gross margin was 66.9%;
    - Quarterly GAAP operating margin was 12.1%; and
    - Quarterly GAAP net income was $8.6 million, or $0.26 per diluted share.
  • Non-GAAP results:
    - Quarterly Non-GAAP gross margin was 67.2%;
    - Quarterly Non-GAAP operating margin was 18.0%; and
    - Quarterly Non-GAAP net income was $11.2 million, or $0.33 per diluted share.
  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $938,000 for the quarter.
  • AudioCodes declared a cash dividend of 18 cents per share. The dividend, in the aggregate amount of $5.8 million, was paid on March 1, 2022 to shareholders of record on February 15, 2022.
  • AudioCodes repurchased 720,124 of its ordinary shares during the quarter at an aggregate cost of $20.9 million.

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Revenues for the first quarter of 2022 were $66.4 million compared to $58.8 million for the first quarter of 2021.

Net income was $8.6 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $10.0 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021.

On a Non-GAAP basis, net income was $11.2 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $12.7 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income excludes: (i) share-based compensation expenses; (ii) amortization expenses related to intangible assets; (iii) expenses related to deferred payments in connection with the acquisition of Callverso Ltd; (iv) other income related to a payment made by the landlord to AudioCodes Inc., a subsidiary of the Company, in connection with the termination of a lease agreement for its offices in New Jersey; (v) financial income related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies; and (vi) non-cash deferred tax expenses (income). A reconciliation of net income on a GAAP basis to a non-GAAP basis is provided in the tables that accompany the condensed consolidated financial statements contained in this press release.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $938,000 for the first quarter of 2022.  Cash and cash equivalents, long and short-term bank deposits, long and short-term marketable securities and long-term financial investments were $144.1 million as of March 31, 2022 compared to $174.8 million as of December 31, 2021. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents, long and short-term bank deposits long and short-term marketable securities and long-term financial investments was the result of the use of cash for the continued repurchasing of the Company's ordinary shares pursuant to its share repurchase program and the payment of a cash dividends during the first quarter of 2022.

"We are pleased to report solid top-line financial results for the first quarter of 2022, growing 12.8% year-over-year," said Shabtai Adlersberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of AudioCodes.

"Strong sales in the Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) business were the key driver for our continued growth in the first quarter of 2022. Revenue growth acceleration was reflected mainly in enterprise sales in the Microsoft Teams Voice and the Zoom Phone environments which grew each above 50% year-over-year. Microsoft business as a whole grew above 25% year over year. AudioCodes Live for Microsoft Teams managed services continue to grow at a nice clip. We now forecast Live for Teams ARR to double in 2022 and reach a level of above $30 million. The second important driver of growth is attributed to service revenues which grew above 25% year-over-year. The services business growth was driven primarily by professional services and AudioCodes Live managed services.  Exiting the first quarter of 2022, services revenue reached a level of 41.5% of total company revenue. We regard this momentum as an important indicator of our ongoing successful transformation to cloud services and recurring revenue model.

"In our customer experience market business (CX), we continue to see great progress with our conversational AI business where total contract value (TCV) signed during the quarter grew 40% year-over-year. We are now confident that we are well on track to grow our conversational AI business more than 50% in 2022. We are glad to report that the acquisition of Callverso at the end of 2021 started to bear fruit with a growing number of new opportunities for intelligent virtual agent (IVA) solutions for the CX market. Following our success in the Israeli market with IVA applications, we have plans to start addressing the global market in the second half of 2022. Finally, our Voice.ai Connect platform which powers voice interactions for the growing market of chatbots, our conversational IVR for contact centers, and AI-powered call recording in enterprise applications, performed well above our expectations. As such, we strongly believe in our ability to develop a new meaningful growth engine to fuel further success in our core markets," continued Mr. Adlersberg.

"On the operational front, first quarter 2022 non-GAAP operating margin came in at 18%, 240 basis points below last quarter's, nearly all of which was attributable to $1.4 million higher components costs affecting our gross margins. The higher non-GAAP operating expenses and change in non-GAAP operating margin on an annual basis was the result of increase of 17% in headcount and related budget to support our business expansion and higher components costs, both of which are expected to continue throughout this year but subside in 2023 and beyond," concluded Mr. Adlersberg.

Share Buy Back Program and Cash Dividend

In December 2021, the Company received court approval in Israel to purchase up to an aggregate amount of $35 million of additional ordinary shares. The court approval also permits AudioCodes to declare a dividend of any part of this amount. The approval is valid through June 19, 2022.

On February 1, 2022, the Company declared a cash dividend of 18 cents per share. The dividend, in the aggregate amount of approximately $5.8 million, was paid on March 1, 2022 to all of the Company's shareholders of record on February 15, 2022.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company acquired 720,124 of its ordinary shares under its share repurchase program for a total consideration of $20.9 million.

As of March 31, 2022, the Company had $8.3 million available under this approval for the repurchase of shares and/or declaration of cash dividends.

Conference Call & Web Cast Information

AudioCodes will conduct a conference call at 8:30 A.M., Eastern Time today to discuss the Company's first quarter of 2022 operating performance, financial results and outlook. Interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing one the following numbers:

United States Participants: 888-506-0062

International Participants: +1 (973) 528-0011

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast. Investors are invited to listen to the call live via webcast at the AudioCodes investor website at http://www.audiocodes.com/investors-lobby

First quarter of 2022 earnings call supplementary slides are available at AudioCodes investor website at http://www.audiocodes.com/investors-lobby

Follow AudioCodes' social media channels:

AudioCodes invites you to join our online community and follow us on: AudioCodes Voice Blog, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: AUDC) is a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. AudioCodes enables enterprises and service providers to build and operate all-IP voice networks for unified communications, contact centers, and hosted business services. AudioCodes offers a broad range of innovative products, solutions and services that are used by large multi-national enterprises and leading tier-1 operators around the world.

For more information on AudioCodes, visit http://www.audiocodes.com.

Statements concerning AudioCodes' business outlook or future economic performance; product introductions and plans and objectives related thereto; and statements concerning assumptions made or expectations as to any future events, conditions, performance or other matters, are "forward-looking statements'' as that term is defined under U.S. Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those stated in such statements. These risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: the effect of global economic conditions in general and conditions in AudioCodes' industry and target markets in particular; shifts in supply and demand; market acceptance of new products and the demand for existing products; the impact of competitive products and pricing on AudioCodes' and its customers' products and markets; timely product and technology development, upgrades and the ability to manage changes in market conditions as needed; possible need for additional financing; the ability to satisfy covenants in the Company's loan agreements; possible disruptions from acquisitions; the ability of AudioCodes to successfully integrate the products and operations of acquired companies into AudioCodes' business; possible adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and results of operations; and other factors detailed in AudioCodes' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. AudioCodes assumes no obligation to update the information in this release.

©2022 AudioCodes Ltd. All rights reserved. AudioCodes, AC, HD VoIP, HD VoIP Sounds Better, IPmedia, Mediant, MediaPack, What's Inside Matters, OSN, SmartTAP, User Management Pack, VMAS, VoIPerfect, VoIPerfectHD, Your Gateway To VoIP, 3GX, VocaNom, AudioCodes One Voice, AudioCodes Meeting Insights, AudioCodes Room Experience and CloudBond are trademarks or registered trademarks of AudioCodes Limited. All other products or trademarks are property of their respective owners. Product specifications are subject to change without notice.

Summary financial data follows

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands 



March 31,


December 31,


2022


2021


(Unaudited)


(Audited)

ASSETS








CURRENT ASSETS:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 37,978


$ 79,423

Restricted cash

-


5,100

Short-term and restricted bank deposits

5,217


220

Short-term marketable securities and accrued interest

750


669

Trade receivables, net

50,130


48,956

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

10,170


9,197

Inventories

25,347


23,988

Total current assets

129,592


167,553





LONG-TERM ASSETS:




Long-term and restricted bank deposits

$ 94


$ 94

Long-term marketable securities and accrued interest

84,561


89,307

Long Term financial investments

15,469


-

Deferred tax assets

10,481


8,905

Operating lease right-of-use assets

15,524


16,457

Severance pay funds

21,329


22,724

Total long-term assets

147,458


137,487





PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET

4,197


4,394





GOODWILL, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND OTHER, NET

39,729


39,930





Total assets

$ 320,976


$ 349,364





LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY








CURRENT LIABILITIES:




Trade payables

6,017


7,863

Other payables and accrued expenses

33,048


38,350

Deferred revenues

42,572


41,591

Short-term operating lease liabilities

8,136


8,139

Total current liabilities

89,773


95,943





LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:




Accrued severance pay

$ 20,812


$ 22,895

Deferred revenues and other liabilities

15,122


13,637

Long-term operating lease liabilities

7,605


11,391

Total long-term liabilities

43,539


47,923





Total shareholders' equity

187,664


205,498

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 320,976


$ 349,364

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data




Three months ended



March 31,



2022


2021



(Unaudited)

Revenues:





Products


$ 38,820


$ 37,021

Services


27,537


21,817

Total Revenues


66,357


 

58,838

Cost of revenues:





Products


14,275


13,536

Services


7,722


5,031

Total Cost of revenues


21,997


18,567

Gross profit


44,360


40,271

Operating expenses:





Research and development, net


14,982


12,047

Selling and marketing


17,288


14,476

General and administrative


4,038


3,625

Total operating expenses


36,308


 

30,148

Operating income


8,052


10,123

Financial income, net


1,010


1,578

Income before taxes on income


9,062


 

11,701

 

Taxes on income, net


(454)


(1,708)

Net income


$ 8,608


$ 9,993

Basic net earnings per share


$ 0.27


$ 0.30

Diluted net earnings per share


$ 0.26


$ 0.29

Weighted average number of shares used in computing basic net
earnings per share (in thousands)


32,230


32,895

Weighted average number of shares used in computing diluted net
earnings per share (in thousands)


33,082


34,089

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME

U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data




Three months ended



March 31,



2022


2021



(Unaudited)

GAAP net income


$ 8,608


 

$ 9,993

GAAP net earnings per share


$ 0.26


 

$ 0.29

Cost of revenues:





Share-based compensation (1)


49


76

Amortization expenses (2)


190


68



239


144

Research and development, net:





Share-based compensation (1)


1,159


577

Deferred payments expenses (3)


125


-



1,284


577

Selling and marketing:





Share-based compensation (1)


1,439


1,300

Amortization expenses (2)


11


6

Deferred payments expenses (3)


125


-



1,575


1,306

General and administrative:





Share-based compensation (1)


1,168


1,034

Other Income (4)


(405)


-



763


1,034

Financial income:





Exchange rate differences (5)


(720)


(1,530)






Income taxes:





Deferred tax (6)


(587)


1,219

Non-GAAP net income


$ 11,162


$ 12,743

Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share


$ 0.33


$ 0.37

Weighted average number of shares used in computing Non-GAAP
diluted net earnings per share (in thousands)


33,783


34,598






(1)  Share-based compensation expenses related to options and restricted share units granted to employees and others.

(2)  Amortization expenses related to intangible assets.

(3)  Expenses related to deferred payments in connection with the acquisition of Callverso Ltd.

(4)  Other income related to a payment made to AudioCodes Inc. in connection with the termination of a lease agreement for its offices in New Jersey.

(5)  Financial income related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.

(6)  Non-cash deferred tax expenses (income).

Note: Non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, the results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company believes that non-GAAP information is useful because it can enhance the understanding of its ongoing economic performance and therefore uses internally this non-GAAP information to evaluate and manage its operations. The Company has chosen to provide this information to investors to enable them to perform comparisons of operating results in a manner similar to how the Company analyzes its operating results and because many comparable companies report this type of information.

AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. dollars in thousands





Three months ended





March 31,





2022


2021





(Unaudited)


Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income



$ 8,608


$ 9,993


Adjustments required to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization



742


559


Amortization of marketable securities premiums and accretion of
discounts, net



360


129


Decrease in accrued severance pay, net



(688)


(300)


Share-based compensation expenses



3,815


2,987


Increase (decrease) in deferred tax assets, net



(650)


1,207


Decrease in accrued interest and exchange rate effect of loans,
marketable securities and bank deposits



(81)


(69)


Gain derived from Long Term financial investments



(69)


-


Decrease in operating lease right-of-use assets



1,350


1,779


Decrease in operating lease liabilities



(4,206)


(4,487)


Changes in IIA settlement liability, net



-


(389)


Increase in trade receivables, net



(1,174)


(1,672)


Decrease (increase) in other receivables and prepaid expenses



(1,133)


842


Decrease (increase) in inventories



(1,413)


1,026


Decrease in trade payables



(1,846)


(532)


Decrease in other payables and accrued expenses



(5,202)


(2,709)


Increase in deferred revenues



2,525


4,656


Net cash provided by operating activities



938


13,020


Cash flows from investing activities:







Investment in short-term deposits



(5,000)


-


Proceeds from short-term deposits



3


84,156


Purchase of marketable securities



-


(14,314)


Purchase of long-term financial investments



(15,400)


-


Net cash paid in acquisition of subsidiary



(100)


-


Purchase of property and equipment



(290)


(103)


Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(20,787)


69,739









AUDIOCODES LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

U.S. dollars in thousands





Three months ended




March 31,




2022


2021




(Unaudited)

Cash flows from financing activities:






Purchase of treasury shares



(20,869)


(10,255)

Repayment of bank loans



-


(300)

Cash dividends paid to shareholders



(5,832)


(5,302)

Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of options and warrants



5


412

Net cash used in financing activities



(26,696)


(15,445)







Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash



(46,545)


67,314

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



84,523


46,034

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period



$ 37,978


$ 113,348

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/audiocodes-reports-first-quarter-2022-results-301536964.html

SOURCE AudioCodes

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.