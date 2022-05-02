Centerspace Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Affirms Core FFO Guidance

MINNEAPOLIS, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The tables below show Net Income, Funds from Operations ("FFO")1, and Core FFO1, all on a per share basis, for the three months ended March 31, 2022; Same-Store Revenues, Expenses, and Net Operating Income ("NOI")1 over comparable periods; and Same-Store Weighted-Average Occupancy for each of the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021.
Three Months Ended March 31,
Per Share
2022
2021
Net Income - diluted
$ (0.68)
$ (0.49)
FFO - diluted
$ 1.01
$ 0.92
Core FFO - diluted
$ 0.98
$ 0.95
Year-Over-Year
Comparison
Sequential
Comparison
Same-Store Results
Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021
Q1 2022 vs. Q4 2021
Revenues
8.6%
(0.2)%
Expenses
9.6%
4.2%
NOI
7.8%
(3.0)%
Three months ended
Same-Store Results
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2021
Weighted Average Occupancy
93.9%
93.4%
94.7%
(1)
NOI, FFO, Core FFO, and same-store results are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" below.
Highlights
- Net Loss was $(0.68) per diluted share for the first quarter of 2022, compared to a Net Loss of $(0.49) per diluted share for the same period of 2021;
- Core FFO increased 3.2% to $0.98 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $0.95 for the three months ended March 31, 2021;
- Same-store revenues increased by 8.6% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021;
- Same-store new lease rates were 6.9% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 0.7% in the same period the prior year. Same-store renewal lease over lease rates were 9.6% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 4.0% in the same period the prior year. Same-store blended lease over lease rates were 7.9% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 2.0% for the same period the prior year;
- Continued to grow the portfolio through the addition of 4 communities totaling 397 homes in the Minneapolis, Minnesota region; and
- Continued to strengthen the balance sheet by issuing 321,000 common shares under the ATM program for net proceeds of $31.7 million.
Acquisitions and Dispositions
During the quarter, Centerspace acquired a portfolio of three communities in the Minneapolis, Minnesota region totaling 267 apartment homes for an aggregate purchase price of $68.1 million. The company also acquired Noko Apartments in Minneapolis for an aggregate purchase price of $46.4 million. The company previously financed the construction and mezzanine loan.
Subsequent Events
Following the end of the quarter, Centerspace paid off $22.3 million in mortgages. The Company does not have significant debt maturities over the next three years with only 5% of total debt maturing through the first quarter of 2025.
Balance Sheet
At the end of the first quarter, Centerspace had $223.3 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, consisting of $210.0 million available under the lines of credit and cash and cash equivalents of $13.3 million.
Revised 2022 Financial Outlook
Centerspace revised its 2022 financial outlook and affirms its Core FFO guidance. For additional information, see S-14 of the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 included at the end of this release. These ranges should be considered in their entirety. The revised outlook is:
Previous Outlook for 2022
Updated Outlook for 2022
Low
High
Low
High
Earnings per Share – diluted
$ (0.41)
$ (0.16)
$ (0.37)
$ (0.11)
Same-Store Revenue
6.0%
8.0%
7.0%
9.0%
Same-Store Expenses
3.5%
5.0%
5.5%
7.5%
Same-Store NOI
8.0%
10.0%
8.0%
10.0%
FFO per Share – diluted
$ 4.25
$ 4.50
$ 4.26
$ 4.52
Core FFO per Share – diluted
$ 4.33
$ 4.57
$ 4.33
$ 4.57
Supplemental Information
Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 included herein ("Supplemental Information"), is available in the Investors section on Centerspace's website at www.centerspacehomes.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data, which accompanies this earnings release.
About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of March 31, 2022, Centerspace owned 83 apartment communities consisting of 14,838 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release and the accompanying Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are based on the company's current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although the company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be achieved. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to those risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Centerspace's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, in its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other public reports. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.
Common Share Data (NYSE: CSR)
1st Quarter
4th Quarter
3rd Quarter
2nd Quarter
1st Quarter
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
High closing price
$ 108.27
$ 111.26
$ 105.42
$ 79.71
$ 73.42
Low closing price
$ 89.01
$ 96.58
$ 78.42
$ 67.28
$ 68.00
Average closing price
$ 97.15
$ 103.29
$ 94.10
$ 71.99
$ 71.37
Closing price at end of quarter
$ 98.12
$ 110.90
$ 94.50
$ 78.90
$ 68.00
Common share distributions – annualized
$ 2.92
$ 2.88
$ 2.88
$ 2.80
$ 2.80
Closing dividend yield – annualized
3.0%
2.6%
3.1%
3.6%
4.1%
Closing common shares outstanding (thousands)
15,365
15,016
14,281
14,045
13,220
Closing limited partnership units outstanding (thousands)
997
832
845
881
950
Closing Series E preferred units outstanding, as converted (thousands)
2,186
2,186
2,186
—
—
Closing market value of outstanding common shares, plus imputed closing market value of outstanding limited partnership units (thousands)
$ 1,819,930
$ 1,999,971
$ 1,635,984
$ 1,177,661
$ 963,560
CENTERSPACE
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
REVENUE
$ 60,314
$ 57,988
$ 50,413
$ 46,656
$ 46,648
EXPENSES
Property operating expenses, excluding real estate taxes
19,014
16,852
14,434
13,018
13,449
Real estate taxes
6,859
6,654
5,916
5,742
5,792
Property management expense
2,253
2,697
2,203
2,085
1,767
Casualty (gain) loss
598
280
(10)
(27)
101
Depreciation/amortization
31,001
30,418
22,447
19,308
19,992
General and administrative expenses
4,500
4,231
4,279
3,797
3,906
TOTAL EXPENSES
$ 64,225
$ 61,132
$ 49,269
$ 43,923
$ 45,007
Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments
—
678
—
26,840
—
Operating income (loss)
(3,911)
(2,466)
1,144
29,573
1,641
Interest expense
(7,715)
(7,456)
(7,302)
(7,089)
(7,231)
Interest and other income (loss)
1,063
1,117
(5,082)
619
431
Net income (loss)
$ (10,563)
$ (8,805)
$ (11,240)
$ 23,103
$ (5,159)
Dividends to Series D preferred unitholders
(160)
(160)
(160)
(160)
(160)
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units
2,157
1,793
1,930
(1,386)
469
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities
(23)
(36)
(22)
(19)
(17)
Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests
(8,589)
(7,208)
(9,492)
21,538
(4,867)
Dividends to preferred shareholders
(1,607)
(1,607)
(1,607)
(1,607)
(1,607)
NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
$ (10,196)
$ (8,815)
$ (11,099)
$ 19,931
$ (6,474)
Per Share Data - Basic
Net earnings (loss) per common share – basic
$ (0.68)
$ (0.61)
$ (0.79)
$ 1.49
$ (0.49)
Per Share Data - Diluted
Net earnings (loss) per common share – diluted
$ (0.68)
$ (0.61)
$ (0.79)
$ 1.48
$ (0.49)
CENTERSPACE
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)
(in thousands)
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
ASSETS
Real estate investments
Property owned
$ 2,390,952
$ 2,271,170
$ 2,203,606
$ 1,838,837
$ 1,883,407
Less accumulated depreciation
(465,752)
(443,592)
(426,926)
(407,400)
(408,014)
1,925,200
1,827,578
1,776,680
1,431,437
1,475,393
Mortgage loans receivable
—
43,276
42,160
37,457
30,107
Total real estate investments
1,925,200
1,870,854
1,818,840
1,468,894
1,505,500
Cash and cash equivalents
13,313
31,267
20,816
5,194
10,816
Restricted cash
2,409
7,358
2,376
8,444
1,610
Other assets
24,651
30,582
34,919
17,218
18,427
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,965,573
$ 1,940,061
$ 1,876,951
$ 1,499,750
$ 1,536,353
LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY
LIABILITIES
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$ 50,360
$ 62,403
$ 58,092
$ 52,413
$ 53,852
Revolving line of credit
46,000
76,000
57,000
87,000
181,544
Notes payable, net of loan costs
299,359
299,344
299,454
319,286
319,236
Mortgages payable, net of loan costs
521,536
480,703
489,140
287,143
293,709
TOTAL LIABILITIES
$ 917,255
$ 918,450
$ 903,686
$ 745,842
$ 848,341
SERIES D PREFERRED UNITS
$ 22,412
$ 25,331
$ 21,585
$ 18,022
$ 16,560
EQUITY
Series C Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest
93,530
93,530
93,530
93,530
93,530
Common Shares of Beneficial Interest
1,203,685
1,157,255
1,092,130
1,033,940
980,453
Accumulated distributions in excess of net income
(495,732)
(474,318)
(454,691)
(433,310)
(443,409)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(2,550)
(4,435)
(5,784)
(12,064)
(12,798)
Total shareholders' equity
$ 798,933
$ 772,032
$ 725,185
$ 682,096
$ 617,776
Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units
226,302
223,600
225,850
53,133
53,007
Noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities
671
648
645
657
669
Total equity
$ 1,025,906
$ 996,280
$ 951,680
$ 735,886
$ 671,452
TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY
$ 1,965,573
$ 1,940,061
$ 1,876,951
$ 1,499,750
$ 1,536,353
CENTERSPACE
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)
This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures reported by other REITs that do not define each of the non-GAAP financial measures exactly as Centerspace does.
The company provides certain information on a same-store and non-same-store basis. Same-store apartment communities are owned or in service for substantially all of the periods being compared, and, in the case of newly-constructed properties, have achieved a target level of physical occupancy of 90%. On the first day of each calendar year, Centerspace determines the composition of its same-store pool for that year as well as adjusts the previous year, which allows us to evaluate full period-over-period operating comparisons for existing apartment communities and their contribution to net income. The company believes that measuring performance on a same-store basis is useful to investors because it enables evaluation of how a fixed pool of its communities are performing year-over-year. Centerspace uses this measure to assess whether or not the company has been successful in increasing NOI, renewing the leases on existing residents, controlling operating costs, and making prudent capital improvements.
Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Net Operating Income
Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing, property management overhead, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.
(in thousands, except percentages)
Three Months Ended
Sequential
Year-Over-Year
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
3/31/2021
$ Change
% Change
$ Change
% Change
Operating income (loss)
$ (3,911)
$ (2,466)
$ 1,641
$ (1,445)
58.6%
$ (5,552)
(338.3)%
Adjustments:
Property management expenses
2,253
2,697
1,767
(444)
(16.5)%
486
27.5%
Casualty (gain) loss
598
280
101
318
113.6%
497
492.1%
Depreciation and amortization
31,001
30,418
19,992
583
1.9%
11,009
55.1%
General and administrative expenses
4,500
4,231
3,906
269
6.4%
594
15.2%
(Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments
—
(678)
—
678
(100.0)%
$ —
—
Net operating income
$ 34,441
$ 34,482
$ 27,407
$ (41)
(0.1)%
$ 7,034
25.7%
Revenue
Same-store
$ 46,891
$ 46,980
$ 43,194
$ (89)
(0.2)%
$ 3,697
8.6%
Non-same-store
12,507
10,198
1,047
2,309
22.6%
11,460
1,094.6%
Other properties
916
810
668
106
13.1%
248
37.1%
Dispositions
—
—
1,739
—
—
(1,739)
(100.0)%
Total
60,314
57,988
46,648
2,326
4.0%
13,666
29.3%
Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes
Same-store
19,215
18,436
17,529
779
4.2%
1,686
9.6%
Non-same-store
6,329
4,753
345
1,576
33.2%
5,984
1,734.5%
Other properties
329
312
264
17
5.4%
65
24.6%
Dispositions
—
5
1,103
(5)
(100.0)%
(1,103)
(100.0)%
Total
25,873
23,506
19,241
2,367
10.1%
6,632
34.5%
Net operating income
Same-store
27,676
28,544
25,665
(868)
(3.0)%
2,011
7.8%
Non-same-store
6,178
5,445
702
733
13.5%
5,476
780.1%
Other properties
587
498
404
89
17.9%
183
45.3%
Dispositions
—
(5)
636
5
(100.0)%
(636)
(100.0)%
Total
$ 34,441
$ 34,482
$ 27,407
$ (41)
(0.1)%
$ 7,034
25.7%
Reconciliation of Same-Store Controllable Expenses to Total Property Operating Expenses, Including Real Estate Taxes
Same-store controllable expenses exclude real estate taxes and insurance, in order to provide a measure of expenses that are within management's control, and is used for the purposes of budgeting, business planning, and performance evaluation. This is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered an alternative to total expenses or total property operating expenses.
(in thousands, except percentages)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
$ Change
% Change
Controllable expenses
On-site compensation(1)
$ 4,745
$ 4,522
$ 223
4.9%
Repairs and maintenance
2,572
2,196
376
17.1%
Utilities
3,946
3,159
787
24.9%
Administrative and marketing
1,046
933
113
12.1%
Total
$ 12,309
$ 10,810
$ 1,499
13.9%
Non-controllable expenses
Real estate taxes
$ 5,242
$ 5,350
$ (108)
(2.0)%
Insurance
1,664
1,369
295
21.5%
Total
$ 6,906
$ 6,719
$ 187
2.8%
Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - non-same-store
$ 6,329
$ 345
$ 5,984
1,734.5%
Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - other properties
329
264
65
24.6%
Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - dispositions
—
1,103
(1,103)
(100.0)%
Total property operating expenses, including real estate taxes
$ 25,873
$ 19,241
$ 6,632
34.5%
(1)
On-site compensation for administration, leasing, and maintenance personnel.
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations
Centerspace believes that FFO, which is a non-GAAP financial measure used as a standard supplemental measure for equity real estate investment trusts, is helpful to investors in understanding its operating performance, primarily because its calculation does not assume that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, as implied by the historical cost convention of GAAP and the recording of depreciation.
Centerspace uses the definition of FFO adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("Nareit"). Nareit defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding:
- depreciation and amortization related to real estate;
- gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets; and
- impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.
The exclusion in Nareit's definition of FFO of gains and losses from the sale of real estate assets and impairment write-downs helps to identify the operating results of the long-term assets that form the base of the company's investments, and assists management and investors in comparing those operating results between periods.
Due to the limitations of the Nareit FFO definition, Centerspace has made certain interpretations in applying this definition. The company believes that all such interpretations not specifically identified in the Nareit definition are consistent with this definition. Nareit's FFO White Paper 2018 Restatement clarified that impairment write-downs of land related to a REIT's main business are excluded from FFO and a REIT has the option to exclude impairment write-downs of assets that are incidental to its main business.
While FFO is widely used by Centerspace as a primary performance metric, not all real estate companies use the same definition of FFO or calculate FFO in the same way. Accordingly, FFO presented here is not necessarily comparable to FFO presented by other real estate companies. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund all cash flow needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders.
Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") is FFO as adjusted for non-routine items or items not considered core to business operations. By further adjusting for items that are not considered part of core business operations, the company believes that Core FFO provides investors with additional information to compare core operating and financial performance between periods. Core FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income, or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered an additional supplemental measure. Core FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund the company's cash needs, including its ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. Core FFO is a non-GAAP and non-standardized financial measure that may be calculated differently by other REITs and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
Funds From Operations
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$ (10,196)
$ (8,815)
$ (11,099)
$ 19,931
$ (6,474)
Adjustments:
Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership
(2,157)
(1,793)
(1,930)
1,386
(469)
Depreciation and amortization
31,001
30,418
22,447
19,308
19,992
Less depreciation – non real estate
(101)
(101)
(80)
(87)
(98)
Less depreciation – partially owned entities
(21)
(21)
(24)
(24)
(24)
(Gain) loss on sale of real estate
—
(678)
—
(26,840)
—
FFO applicable to common shares and Units
$ 18,526
$ 19,010
$ 9,314
$ 13,674
$ 12,927
Adjustments to Core FFO:
Non-cash casualty (gain) loss
25
—
—
—
—
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
2
530
3
—
Technology implementation costs
103
535
625
447
413
Commercial lease termination proceeds
—
—
(450)
—
—
Acquisition related costs
—
90
140
—
—
Interest rate swap termination, amortization, and mark-to-market
(613)
(411)
5,353
—
—
Amortization of assumed debt
(115)
(26)
(27)
—
—
Other miscellaneous items
(4)
(61)
(3)
—
—
Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units
$ 17,922
$ 19,139
$ 15,482
$ 14,124
$ 13,340
Funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units
$ 18,526
$ 19,010
$ 9,314
$ 13,674
$ 12,927
Dividends to preferred unitholders
160
160
160
160
160
Funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units - diluted
$ 18,686
$ 19,170
$ 9,474
$ 13,834
$ 13,087
Core funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units
$ 17,922
$ 19,139
$ 15,482
$ 14,124
$ 13,340
Dividends to preferred unitholders
160
160
160
160
160
Core funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units - diluted
$ 18,082
$ 19,299
$ 15,642
$ 14,284
$ 13,500
Per Share Data
Earnings (loss) per share and Unit - diluted
$ (0.68)
$ (0.61)
$ (0.81)
$ 1.48
$ (0.49)
FFO per share and Unit - diluted
$ 1.01
$ 1.07
$ 0.60
$ 0.95
$ 0.92
Core FFO per share and Unit - diluted
$ 0.98
$ 1.08
$ 0.98
$ 0.98
$ 0.95
Weighted average shares and Units - diluted
18,542
17,868
15,922
14,514
14,282
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, gain/loss on sale of real estate and other investments, impairment of real estate investments, gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, gain/loss from involuntary conversion; and other non-routine items or items not considered core to business operations. The company considers Adjusted EBITDA to be an appropriate supplemental performance measure because it permits investors to view income from operations without the effect of depreciation, the cost of debt, or non-operating gains and losses. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
Adjusted EBITDA
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$ (8,589)
$ (7,208)
$ (9,492)
$ 21,538
$ (4,867)
Adjustments:
Dividends to preferred unitholders
160
160
160
160
160
Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership
(2,157)
(1,793)
(1,930)
1,386
(469)
Income (loss) before noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership
$ (10,586)
$ (8,841)
$ (11,262)
$ 23,084
$ (5,176)
Adjustments:
Interest expense
7,700
7,440
7,287
7,075
7,216
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
2
530
3
—
Depreciation/amortization related to real estate investments
30,980
30,397
22,423
19,284
19,969
Non-cash casualty (gain) loss
25
—
—
—
—
Interest income
(464)
(644)
(769)
(583)
(407)
(Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments
—
(678)
—
(26,840)
—
Technology implementation costs
103
534
625
447
413
Commercial lease termination proceeds
—
—
(450)
—
—
Acquisition related costs
—
90
140
—
—
Interest rate swap termination and mark-to-market
(582)
(359)
5,361
—
—
Other miscellaneous items
(4)
(61)
(3)
—
—
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 27,172
$ 27,880
$ 23,882
$ 22,470
$ 22,015
CENTERSPACE
DEBT ANALYSIS
(in thousands)
Debt Maturity Schedule
Annual Expirations
Future Maturities of Debt
Secured Fixed
Debt
Unsecured Fixed
Debt
Unsecured
Total
Debt
% of
Total Debt
Weighted
Average Interest
2022 (remainder)
$ 22,254
$ —
$ —
$ 22,254
2.6%
3.92%
2023
42,305
—
—
42,305
4.9%
4.02%
2024
—
—
—
—
—
—
2025
31,907
—
46,000
77,907
8.9%
3.03%
2026
53,125
—
—
53,125
6.1%
3.74%
Thereafter
375,372
300,000
—
675,372
77.5%
3.21%
Total debt
$ 524,963
$ 300,000
$ 46,000
$ 870,963
100.0%
3.29%
(1)
Weighted average interest rate of debt that matures during the year.
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
Debt Balances Outstanding
Secured fixed rate - other mortgages
$ 326,113
$ 284,934
$ 293,547
$ 288,363
$ 295,001
Secured fixed rate - Fannie Mae credit facility
198,850
198,850
198,850
—
—
Unsecured fixed rate line of credit(1)
—
75,000
57,000
50,000
50,000
Unsecured variable rate line of credit
46,000
1,000
—
37,000
131,544
Unsecured term loans
—
—
—
145,000
145,000
Unsecured senior notes
300,000
300,000
300,000
175,000
175,000
Debt total
$ 870,963
$ 859,784
$ 849,397
$ 695,363
$ 796,545
Other mortgages rate
3.85%
3.81%
3.83%
3.90%
3.92%
Fannie Mae Credit Facility rate
2.78%
2.78%
2.78%
—
—
Lines of credit rate (rate with swap)
2.56%
4.22%
2.79%
2.24%
2.18%
Term loan rate (rate with swap)
—
—
—
4.19%
4.11%
Senior notes rate
3.12%
3.12%
3.12%
3.47%
3.47%
Total debt
3.29%
3.26%
3.23%
3.70%
3.37%
(1)
The current rate on our line of credit is LIBOR plus 150 basis points. The LIBOR exposure on the line of credit was hedged using an interest rate swap with a notional of $75.0 million and a fixed rate of 2.81%. The interest rate swap was terminated in February 2022.
CENTERSPACE
CAPITAL ANALYSIS
(in thousands, except per share and unit amounts)
Three Months Ended
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
Equity Capitalization
Common shares outstanding
15,365
15,016
14,281
14,045
13,220
Operating partnership units outstanding
997
832
845
881
950
Series E preferred units (as converted)
2,186
2,186
2,186
—
—
Total common shares and units outstanding
18,548
18,034
17,312
14,926
14,170
Market price per common share (closing price at end of period)
$ 98.12
$ 110.90
$ 94.50
$ 78.90
$ 68.00
Equity capitalization-common shares and units
$ 1,819,930
$ 1,999,971
$ 1,635,984
$ 1,177,661
$ 963,560
Recorded book value of preferred shares
$ 93,530
$ 93,530
$ 93,530
$ 93,530
$ 93,530
Total equity capitalization
$ 1,913,460
$ 2,093,501
$ 1,729,514
$ 1,271,191
$ 1,057,090
Series D Preferred Units
$ 22,412
$ 25,331
$ 21,585
$ 18,022
$ 16,560
Debt Capitalization
Total debt
$ 870,963
$ 859,784
$ 849,397
$ 695,363
$ 796,545
Total capitalization
$ 2,806,835
$ 2,978,616
$ 2,600,496
$ 1,984,576
$ 1,870,195
Total debt to total capitalization(1)
31.0%
28.9%
33.1%
35.0%
43.1%
(1)
Total debt to total market capitalization is total debt from the balance sheet divided by the sum of total debt from the balance sheet, market value of common shares and operating partnership units, and book value of Series C preferred shares and Series D preferred units outstanding at the end of the period.
Three Months Ended
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
Debt service coverage ratio(1)
2.93 x
3.17 x
2.75 x
2.62 x
2.53 x
Adjusted EBITDA/Interest expense plus preferred distributions and principal amortization
2.50 x
2.68 x
2.32 x
2.21 x
2.14 x
Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA(2)
7.89 x
7.43 x
8.67 x
7.68 x
8.92 x
Net debt and preferred equity/Adjusted EBITDA(2)
8.96 x
8.50 x
9.88 x
8.92 x
10.17 x
Distribution Data
Common shares and Units outstanding at record date
16,363
15,848
15,126
14,926
14,171
Total common distribution declared
$ 11,944
$ 11,411
$ 10,890
$ 10,448
$ 9,919
Common distribution per share and Unit
$ 0.73
$ 0.72
$ 0.72
$ 0.70
$ 0.70
Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis)(3)
74.5%
66.7%
73.5%
71.4%
73.7%
(1)
Debt service coverage ratio is computed by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by interest expense and principal amortization. This term is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section.
(2)
Net debt is the total debt balance less cash and cash equivalents and net tax deferred exchange proceeds (included within restricted cash). Adjusted EBITDA is annualized for periods less than one year. Net debt and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section.
(3)
Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis) is the ratio of the current quarterly or annual distribution rate per common share and unit divided by quarterly or annual Core FFO per diluted share and unit. This term is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.
CENTERSPACE
SAME-STORE FIRST QUARTER COMPARISONS
(in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)
Apartment
Revenues
Expenses
NOI
Regions
Q1 2022
Q1 2021
% Change
Q1 2022
Q1 2021
% Change
Q1 2022
Q1 2021
% Change
Denver, CO
1,457
$ 8,458
$ 7,665
10.3%
$ 2,468
$ 2,570
(4.0)%
$ 5,990
$ 5,095
17.6%
Minneapolis, MN
2,537
12,391
11,402
8.7%
5,398
4,880
10.6%
6,993
6,522
7.2%
North Dakota
2,421
8,157
7,949
2.6%
3,653
3,271
11.7%
4,504
4,678
(3.7)%
Omaha, NE
1,370
4,363
4,026
8.4%
1,898
1,762
7.7%
2,465
2,264
8.9%
Rochester, MN
1,121
5,003
4,643
7.8%
2,096
1,986
5.5%
2,907
2,657
9.4%
St. Cloud, MN
1,192
4,165
3,656
13.9%
2,084
1,635
27.5%
2,081
2,021
3.0%
Other Mountain West
1,221
4,354
3,853
13.0%
1,618
1,425
13.5%
2,736
2,428
12.7%
Same-Store Total
11,319
$ 46,891
$ 43,194
8.6%
$ 19,215
$ 17,529
9.6%
$ 27,676
$ 25,665
7.8%
% of NOI
Weighted Average Occupancy (1)
Average Monthly
Average Monthly
Regions
Q1 2022
Q1 2021
Growth
Q1 2022
Q1 2021
% Change
Q1 2022
Q1 2021
% Change
Denver, CO
21.6%
94.3%
93.7%
0.6%
$ 1,819
$ 1,683
8.1%
$ 2,052
$ 1,872
9.6%
Minneapolis, MN
25.3%
93.3%
93.0%
0.3%
1,583
1,503
5.3%
1,744
1,611
8.3%
North Dakota
16.3%
94.8%
96.2%
(1.4)%
1,103
1,061
4.0%
1,185
1,138
4.1%
Omaha, NE
8.9%
94.9%
95.1%
(0.2)%
1,000
912
9.6%
1,118
1,030
8.5%
Rochester, MN
10.5%
92.9%
95.5%
(2.6)%
1,518
1,376
10.3%
1,601
1,446
10.7%
St. Cloud, MN
7.5%
93.0%
94.6%
(1.6)%
1,120
970
15.5%
1,252
1,081
15.8%
Other Mountain West
9.9%
94.0%
97.7%
(3.7)%
1,155
987
17.0%
1,264
1,077
17.4%
Same-Store Total
100.0%
93.9%
94.7%
(0.8)%
$ 1,339
$ 1,236
8.3%
$ 1,471
$ 1,343
9.5%
(1)
Weighted average occupancy is defined as the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes.
(2)
Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes.
(3)
Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period.
CENTERSPACE
SAME-STORE SEQUENTIAL QUARTER COMPARISONS
(in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)
Apartment
Revenues
Expenses
NOI
Regions
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
% Change
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
% Change
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
% Change
Denver, CO
1,457
$ 8,458
$ 8,163
3.6%
$ 2,468
$ 2,657
(7.1)%
$ 5,990
$ 5,506
0.4%
Minneapolis, MN
2,537
12,391
12,572
(1.4)%
5,398
5,145
4.9%
6,993
7,427
(5.8)%
North Dakota
2,421
8,157
8,155
—
3,653
3,273
11.6%
4,504
4,882
(7.7)%
Omaha, NE
1,370
4,363
4,222
3.3%
1,898
1,888
0.5%
2,465
2,334
5.6%
Rochester, MN
1,121
5,003
4,996
0.1%
2,096
2,174
(3.6)%
2,907
2,822
3.0%
St. Cloud, MN
1,192
4,165
4,576
(9.0)%
2,084
1,820
14.5%
2,081
2,756
(24.5)%
Other Mountain West
1,221
4,354
4,296
1.4%
1,618
1,479
9.4%
2,736
2,817
(2.9)%
Same-Store Total
11,319
$ 46,891
$ 46,980
(0.2)%
$ 19,215
$ 18,436
4.2%
$ 27,676
$ 28,544
(3.0)%
% of NOI
Weighted Average Occupancy
Average Monthly
Rental Rate
Average Monthly
Revenue per Occupied Home
Regions
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Growth
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
% Change
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
% Change
Denver, CO
21.6%
94.3%
93.5%
0.8%
$ 1,819
$ 1,797
1.2%
$ 2,052
$ 1,997
2.8%
Minneapolis, MN
25.3%
93.3%
92.6%
0.7%
1,583
1,593
(0.6)%
1,744
1,807
(3.5)%
North Dakota
16.3%
94.8%
95.3%
(0.5)%
1,103
1,107
(0.4)%
1,185
1,178
0.6%
Omaha, NE
8.9%
94.9%
93.9%
1.0%
1,000
996
0.4%
1,118
1,094
2.2%
Rochester, MN
10.5%
92.9%
91.7%
1.2%
1,518
1,515
0.2%
1,601
1,620
(1.2)%
St. Cloud, MN
7.5%
93.0%
91.9%
1.1%
1,120
1,106
1.3%
1,252
1,392
(10.1)%
Other Mountain West
9.9%
94.0%
94.5%
(0.5)%
1,155
1,133
1.9%
1,264
1,241
1.9%
Same-Store Total
100.0%
93.9%
93.4%
0.5%
$ 1,339
$ 1,334
0.4%
$ 1,471
$ 1,487
(1.1)%
CENTERSPACE
PORTFOLIO SUMMARY(1)
Three Months Ended
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
6/30/2021
3/31/2021
Number of Apartment Homes at Period End
Same-Store
11,319
10,672
10,676
10,676
11,265
Non-Same-Store
3,519
3,769
3,599
903
903
All Communities
14,838
14,441
14,275
11,579
12,168
Average Monthly Rental Rate(2)
Same-Store
$ 1,339
$ 1,314
$ 1,279
$ 1,233
$ 1,200
Non-Same-Store
1,218
1,225
1,506
1,617
1,584
All Communities
$ 1,292
$ 1,291
$ 1,293
$ 1,263
$ 1,229
Average Monthly Revenue per Occupied Apartment Home(3)
Same-Store
$ 1,471
$ 1,463
$ 1,392
$ 1,333
$ 1,302
Non-Same-Store
1,271
1,306
1,606
1,739
1,705
All Communities
$ 1,424
$ 1,423
$ 1,397
$ 1,365
$ 1,332
Weighted Average Occupancy(4)
Same-Store
93.9%
93.4%
94.3%
94.9%
94.9%
Non-Same-Store
94.5%
94.7%
95.1%
94.2%
91.8%
All Communities
94.0%
93.7%
94.4%
94.8%
94.6%
Operating Expenses as a % of Scheduled Rent
Same-Store
41.0%
39.5%
41.8%
41.9%
42.9%
Non-Same-Store
50.6%
44.1%
39.9%
32.9%
34.9%
All Communities
43.0%
40.6%
41.6%
41.0%
42.1%
Capital Expenditures
Total Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home – Same-Store
$ 145
$ 369
$ 255
$ 159
$ 131
(1)
Previously reported amounts are not revised for changes in the composition of the same-store properties pool.
(2)
Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes.
(3)
Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period.
(4)
Weighted average occupancy is the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. The company believes that weighted average occupancy is a meaningful measure of occupancy because it considers the value of each vacant unit at its estimated market rate. Weighted average occupancy may not completely reflect short-term trends in physical occupancy and the calculation of weighted average occupancy may not be comparable to that disclosed by other REITs.
CENTERSPACE
CAPITAL EXPENDITURES
($ in thousands, except per home amounts)
Three Months Ended
Same Store Capital Expenditures
3/31/2022
3/31/2021
Total Same-Store Apartment Homes
11,319
11,319
Building - Exterior
$ 527
$ 484
Building - Interior
—
92
Mechanical, Electrical, & Plumbing
270
147
Furniture & Equipment
80
65
Landscaping & Grounds
92
67
Turnover
667
535
Capital Expenditures - Same-Store
$ 1,636
$ 1,390
Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home - Same-Store
$ 145
$ 123
Value Add
$ 5,570
$ 2,631
Total Capital Spend - Same-Store
$ 7,206
$ 4,021
Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home - Same-Store
$ 637
$ 355
Three Months Ended
Capital Expenditures - All Properties
3/31/2022
3/31/2021
All Properties - Weighted Average Apartment Homes
14,839
11,575
Capital Expenditures
$ 1,841
$ 1,555
Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home
$ 124
$ 134
Value Add
5,570
2,631
Acquisition Capital
1,589
558
Total Capital Spend
9,000
4,744
Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home
$ 607
$ 410
Three Months Ended
Value Add Capital Expenditures
3/31/2022
3/31/2021
Interior - Units
Same-Store
$ 2,637
$ 1,691
Non-Same-Store
—
—
Total Interior Units
$ 2,637
$ 1,691
Common Areas and Exteriors
Same-Store
$ 2,933
$ 940
Non-Same-Store
—
—
Total Common Areas and Exteriors
$ 2,933
$ 940
Total Value-Add Capital Expenditures
Same-Store
$ 5,570
$ 2,631
Non-Same-Store
—
—
Total Portfolio Value-Add
$ 5,570
$ 2,631
CENTERSPACE
2022 Financial Outlook
(in thousands, except per share and per home amounts)
Centerspace revised its outlook for 2022 in the table below.
Three Months Ended
2022 Previous Outlook Range
2022 Revised Outlook Range
March 31, 2022
Low
High
Low
High
YTD Actual
Amount
Amount
Amount
Amount
Same-store growth
Revenue
$ 46,891
6.0%
8.0%
7.0%
9.0%
Controllable expenses
12,309
3.8%
5.3%
7.0%
9.0%
Non-controllable expenses
6,906
3.0%
4.5%
3.0%
4.5%
Total Expenses
$ 19,215
3.5%
5.0%
5.5%
7.5%
Same-store NOI
$ 27,676
8.0%
10.0%
8.0%
10.0%
Components of NOI
Same-store NOI
$ 27,676
$ 115,600
$ 118,100
$ 115,850
$ 118,150
Non-same-store NOI (1)
6,178
30,300
30,800
29,200
29,900
Other Commercial NOI
587
1,800
1,900
2,100
2,300
Total NOI
$ 34,441
$ 147,700
$ 150,800
$ 147,150
$ 150,350
(1) Previous outlook range was adjusted to reclassify NOI from non-same-store to other commercial.
Interest expense
$ (7,715)
(32,200)
(31,700)
(32,200)
(31,700)
Preferred dividends
$ (1,607)
(6,400)
(6,400)
(6,400)
(6,400)
Recurring income and expenses
Interest and other income
$ 1,040
$ 660
$ 700
$ 1,580
$ 1,750
General and administrative and property management
(6,753)
(27,800)
(27,100)
(27,625)
(26,975)
Casualty losses
(598)
(2,000)
(1,700)
(1,900)
(1,600)
Non-real estate depreciation and amortization
(101)
(430)
(390)
(375)
(325)
Non-controlling interest
(21)
(70)
(90)
(110)
(100)
Total recurring income and expenses
$ (6,433)
$ (29,640)
$ (28,580)
$ (28,430)
$ (27,250)
FFO
$ 18,686
$ 79,460
$ 84,120
$ 80,120
$ 85,000
Non-core income and expenses
Casualty loss
$ 25
$ 600
$ 500
$ 500
$ 350
Technology implementation costs
103
990
890
950
850
Interest rate swap termination, amortization, and mark-to-market
(613)
—
—
200
200
Other miscellaneous items
(119)
—
—
(300)
(400)
Total non-core income and expenses
$ (604)
$ 1,590
$ 1,390
$ 1,350
$ 1,000
Core FFO
$ 18,082
$ 81,050
$ 85,510
$ 81,470
$ 86,000
EPS - Diluted
$ (0.68)
$ (0.41)
$ (0.16)
$ (0.37)
$ (0.11)
FFO per diluted share
$ 1.01
$ 4.25
$ 4.50
$ 4.26
$ 4.52
Core FFO per diluted share
$ 0.98
$ 4.33
$ 4.57
$ 4.33
$ 4.57
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
18,542
18,700
18,700
18,800
18,800
Additional Assumptions
Same-store capital expenditures (per home)
$ 145
$ 925
$ 975
$ 925
975
Value-add expenditures
$ 5,570
$ 21,000
$ 24,000
$ 21,000
$ 24,000
Investments
$ 116,874
$ 116,874
$ 116,874
$ 116,874
$ 116,874
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to FFO and Core FFO
The following table presents reconciliations of Net income (loss) available to common shareholders to FFO and Core FFO, which are non-GAAP financial measures described in greater detail under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations." They should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO and Core FFO also do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund all cash needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. The outlook and projections provided below are based on current expectations and are forward-looking.
Previous Outlook
Revised Outlook
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022
12 Months Ended
December 31, 2022
12 Months Ended
December 31, 2022
Actual
Low
High
Low
High
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$ (10,196)
$ 282
$ 4,922
$ 927
$ 5,747
Noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units
(2,157)
(7,885)
(7,885)
(7,885)
(7,885)
Depreciation and amortization
31,001
86,923
86,923
86,923
86,923
Less depreciation - non real estate
(101)
(430)
(390)
(375)
(325)
Less depreciation - partially owned entities
(21)
(70)
(90)
(110)
(100)
Dividends to preferred unitholders
160
640
640
640
640
FFO applicable to common shares and Units
$ 18,686
$ 79,460
$ 84,120
$ 80,120
$ 85,000
Adjustments to Core FFO:
Casualty loss write off
25
600
500
500
350
Technology implementation costs
103
990
890
950
850
Interest rate swap termination and amortization
(613)
—
—
200
200
Other miscellaneous items
(119)
—
—
(300)
(400)
Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units
$ 18,082
$ 81,050
$ 85,510
$ 81,470
$ 86,000
Earnings per share - diluted
$ (0.68)
$ (0.41)
$ (0.16)
$ (0.37)
$ (0.11)
FFO per share - diluted
$ 1.01
$ 4.25
$ 4.50
$ 4.26
$ 4.52
Core FFO per share - diluted
$ 0.98
$ 4.33
$ 4.57
$ 4.33
$ 4.57
Reconciliation of Operating Income to Net Operating Income
Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing, property management overhead, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.
Previous Outlook
Revised Outlook
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022
12 Months Ended
December 31, 2021
12 Months Ended
December 31, 2021
Actual
Low
High
Low
High
Operating income
$ (3,911)
$ 30,977
$ 35,077
$ 30,702
$ 34,852
Adjustments:
General and administrative and property management expenses
6,753
27,800
27,100
27,625
26,975
Casualty loss
598
2,000
1,700
1,900
1,600
Depreciation and amortization
31,001
86,923
86,923
86,923
86,923
Net operating income
$ 34,441
$ 147,700
$ 150,800
$ 147,150
$ 150,350
