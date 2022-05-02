Elite Consulting Partners Announces Kyle Kroberger, National Market Manager, Senior Transition Consultant

MOORESTOWN, N.J., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It is with great excitement that Elite Consulting Partners announces the addition of Kyle Kroberger, National Market Manager and Senior Transition Consultant, to their team. In addition to his commendable service as a United States Navy S.E.A.L., Kyle has established a well-regarded career as an award-winning investment management professional and tenacious business developer with a passion for building influential and lasting relationships with financial advisors.

Kyle has amassed a distinguished resume, with notable positions of leadership within the financial services industry. Among them are Regional Recruiting Director, at Ameriprise Financial Services; External Wholesaler and Senior Vice President at BNY Mellon Investment Management; External Wholesaler, Senior Vice President, CRPC at Pioneer Investments; External Wholesaler, Senior Vice President, CRPC at John Handcock Funds; and Assistant Asset Management Advisor, Assistant Vice President, CFM at Merrill Lynch.

Kyle states, "I have taken great pride in surrounding myself throughout my career with top-tier industry professionals who are changing the game in their field. That high level of performance, commitment, and expertise is exactly what I have found within the team at Elite Consulting Partners and what drew me to my new position National Market Manager and Senior Transition Consultant . Frank LaRosa has established a firm second to none in the transition consulting space and I am excited to bring the benefit of my full skill set to the company."

Frank LaRosa, Elite Consulting Partners Chief Executive Officer, expresses, "Kyle is a financial services professional of the highest caliber. His industry acumen, commitment to achievement, and tireless pursuit of excellence for his advisor clients will no doubt level-up the performance of the entire Elite Consulting Partners organization. Additionally, Kyle's service to our country as a United States Navy S.E.A.L. makes his addition to our team an extraordinary honor for the entire company."

Elite Consulting Partners is a recruiting and transition consultant, merger & acquisition, and business consulting firm focused on providing strategic advice and solutions to the financial services industry. Elite Consulting Partners prides itself on offering unparalleled service, unbiased advice, and expert guidance to both advisors and corporate clients in order to ensure each client's objectives and goals are realized during their due-diligence and transition process.

