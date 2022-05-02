ESSENTIA® WATER LAUNCHES NEW "STOP FOR NOTHING" CAMPAIGN FEATURING DYNAMIC ROSTER OF ATHLETES AND ENTERTAINERS

Jimmy Butler and Justin Fields join Essentia Nation alongside longtime Essentia ambassadors Patrick Mahomes and Tate McRae to inspire fans to stop for nothing to reach their goals

BOTHELL, Wash., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essentia® Water, the pioneer of ionized alkaline water in the U.S., today launched a new campaign featuring basketball star Jimmy Butler, Chicago quarterback Justin Fields, and multi-platinum singer-songwriter Tate McRae. A continuation of its "Stop for Nothing" campaign, which launched in 2021 and featured McRae alongside Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, this new creative focuses on maintaining resilience by taking a moment to pause and hydrate.

Essentia's philosophy is that a better you, starts with a better water. Today's world demands resilience, and resilience starts with self-care. The new campaign creative highlights how Essentia's Supercharged Ionized Alkaline Water not only hydrates, but can also help promote a sense of renewal to keep your mind and body focused on achieving your goals.

Each of the brand's campaign partners have one thing in common – the relentless drive to constantly hone their own craft and stop for nothing in pursuit of their goals:

Nicknamed "Jimmy Buckets," Jimmy Butler is a 6-time league all-star and a decorated titan in his sport. Most recently, he led his team to the top seed in this year's playoffs.

Justin Fields was selected in the first round of the 2021 professional draft and is the second quarterback in his team's history to surpass the century mark in rushing.

Tate McRae's hit single "you broke me first" has achieved over 1 billion streams and the #1 spot on the Top 40 US radio charts, landing her on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list - the youngest musician to be included.

"This campaign underscores the importance of taking care of yourself so you can continue chasing your dreams, and focus on the things that are important to you," said Zola Kane, Head of Marketing at Essentia Water. "Our partners personify that extraordinary combination of grit and determination we not only admire, but strive to inspire through our products and campaigns. We are both proud and humbled to be working with these superstars."

The new "Stop for Nothing" campaign was created in partnership with Essentia's lead creative agency Droga5. It includes 30-second, 15-second, and 06-second spots that will air across digital and social channels, along with online video platforms – specifically Hulu, YouTube and NBC Universal beginning May 2, 2022. The campaign films can be viewed on Essentia's YouTube channel at youtube.com/c/essentiawater.

Visit EssentiaWater.com to learn more and find your closest retailer at essentiawater.com/store-locator/.

About Essentia Sub, LLC:

The first ionized alkaline bottled water offered in the United States, Essentia's philosophy is that a better you, starts with a better water. Headquartered in Bothell, WA, Essentia Sub, LLC pioneered ionized alkaline water in 1998 and is known for its unique ionization process. The brand is CarbonNeutral Packaging Certified® and distributed in more than 100,000 retailers across the United States. It's the #1 alkaline water brand and the #1 selling bottled water brand in the natural channel*. To learn more about Essentia, please visit essentiawater.com or connect with Essentia on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

*IRI/SPINS/WFM P13 2020 Ending 12/27/2020.

