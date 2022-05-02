Four Inc. Welcomes Industry Veteran Chris Wilkinson

HERNDON, Va., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Four Inc. (www.fourinc.com) is proud to welcome Chris Wilkinson as the company's Senior Vice President of Platform Sales. Wilkinson has 15 years of experience in the public sector IT market, managing multichannel product distribution, leading high-performance teams and driving strategic innovation to deliver extraordinary results. Wilkinson is a decisive leader with proven success in new market identification and strategic positioning for multibillion-dollar, complex enterprise technology solutions.

Wilkinson most recently served as President of DLT where he led day-to-day operations, managed the business unit P&L and was a key contributor to TD Synnex's overall public sector strategy. Wilkinson played a significant role in transforming DLT into a premier software and cloud solutions aggregator in the public sector market and lead DLT's growth through both the acquisition by Tech Data and, most recently, the merger with TD SYNNEX. He helped enhance DLT's suite of value services uniquely focused on accelerating public sector growth for technology vendors and channel partners, enabling DLT's partners to capture an increased share of the $240B public sector market.

As Senior Vice President of Platform Sales, Wilkinson will help Four Inc. expand its contract resale capabilities to technology manufacturers and the value-added partner community. Four Inc. provides a value add within its Platform sales by offering a variety of solutions including: small business contract access, federal procurement expertise, key agency relationships, deep sales experience, market knowledge and creative financial solutions.

"I've had the privilege of partnering with Four Inc. in many capacities over the past several years, providing differentiated solutions to unique and complex mission challenges in support of our government customers and technology vendors," Wilkinson said. "I'm excited to join the Four Inc. team to continue to pave the way for government agencies to acquire mission critical technology through Four's differentiated programs, and to drive the business to new levels of success."

"Chris is a proven leader and the right choice to expand Four Inc.'s value services to our government customers and technology vendors," said Jeff Nolan, Four Inc.'s Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer. "We're excited to add Chris to our executive team to help deepen and broaden partnerships and our value offerings."

About Four Inc.

Four Inc., a Small Business, has been recognized as a Top 100 government contractor on Washington Technology's Top 100 Report consecutively for the last five years. Four Inc.'s expertise of federal IT contracting paves the way for government agencies to acquire mission critical, best-of-breed technology through essential government contracts & flexible payment solutions.

View original content:

SOURCE Four Inc.