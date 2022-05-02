Instructure Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

First Quarter GAAP Revenue of $113.5 Million Grows 21% year over year

First Quarter Loss from Operations of $3.7 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $43.6 Million

SALT LAKE CITY, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure Holdings, Inc. (Instructure) (NYSE: INST), the makers of the Canvas Learning Management System, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Instructure official logo (PRNewsFoto/Instructure) (PRNewswire)

"Instructure delivered a combination of strong, double-digit top line growth and record margins during the first quarter," said Steve Daly, Instructure CEO. "Canvas continues to displace legacy LMS solutions worldwide and our Instructure Learning Platform strategy gained further traction during the quarter, with especially strong growth across our assessments portfolio. More recently, we welcomed the Concentric Sky team to Instructure as we work to help educational institutions better serve the non-traditional online market, an estimated $5 billion opportunity for Instructure. We look forward to the opportunity to bring more value to our clients, partners and shareholders in the months and years ahead."

Financial Highlights:

GAAP Revenue of $113.5 million , an increase of 21% year over year, or 26% year over year normalizing for the Bridge divestiture

Allocated Combined Receipts*, or ACR, of $114.0 million , an increase of 15% year over year, or 20% year over year normalizing for the Bridge divestiture

Operating loss of $3.7 million , or negative 3.2% of revenue, and Non-GAAP operating income* of $42.5 million , or 37.3% of ACR

GAAP net loss of $5.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA* of $43.6 million , or 38.2% of ACR

Cash flow from operations of negative $65.9 million and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow* of negative $60.3 million

For the twelve months ended March 31, 2022 , cash flow from operations of $97.9 million and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow* of $143.1 million

*See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for information regarding the Company's use of non-GAAP financial measures as well as reconciliations to the most closely comparable GAAP measures in this press release.

Business and Operating Highlights:

Beginning in the first quarter, all 23 California State University ( CSU ) institutions, with a combined enrollment of over 485,000 students, had selected Instructure as their LMS provider. We now provide CSU universities with Canvas LMS as well as a number of additional Instructure Learning Platform solutions, including Studio, Impact, and Pathways.



Prince George's Community College (PGCC) in Maryland selected Canvas to replace the legacy LMS incumbent. PGCC wanted to ensure a seamless transition for students first entering college, especially first-generation students. As the leading provider of K-12 and higher education solutions, Canvas was uniquely positioned to serve PGCC's needs.



Spring Branch Independent School District in Houston chose Canvas to serve the 33,000 students enrolled across its 47-school district. For Spring Branch Independent School District, continuity with regional higher education institutions, as well as Canvas's strong reputation in the wider Texas education community, were key factors in its decision to go with Canvas.



We signed an agreement with Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie for Canvas to replace their open source solution as their next-generation LMS. After 14 years with the incumbent, Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie chose Canvas because it met their need for a modern platform with an intuitive user experience across both desktop and mobile that would allow them to remain EdTech leaders in the Brazilian higher education market.



In April, we announced the acquisition of Concentric Sky, whose Badgr technology serves as the default micro-credentialing tool within Canvas LMS. Badgr's stackable digital credentialing technology enables millions of non-traditional learners to demonstrate to potential employers the skills and achievements they have earned from over 25,000 organizations in 160 countries. We expect our rebranded Canvas Badges and Canvas Credentials offerings to advance our strategy to address the $5 billion non-traditional online market opportunity.

Business Outlook

Based on information as of today, May 2, 2022, the Company is issuing the following financial guidance.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2022:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $110.2 million to $111.2 million

ACR is expected to be in the range of $110.5 million to $111.5 million

Non-GAAP operating income* is expected to be in the range of $35.8 million to $36.8 million

Adjusted EBITDA* is expected to be in the range of $37.0 million to $38.0 million

Non-GAAP net income* is expected to be in the range of $30.9 million to $31.9 million

Full Year 2022:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $460.9 million to $464.9 million

ACR is expected to be in the range of $461.8 million to $465.8 million

Non-GAAP operating income* is expected to be in the range of $160.1 million to $164.1 million

Adjusted EBITDA* is expected to be in the range of $164.8 million to $168.8 million

Non-GAAP net income* is expected to be in the range of $143.5 million to $147.5 million

Adjusted unlevered free cash flow* is expected to be in the range of $185.0 million to $189.0 million

*ACR, Non-GAAP operating income, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and adjusted unlevered free cash flow are non-GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of ACR to the most closely comparable GAAP measure. Instructure is unable to provide guidance, or a reconciliation, for operating loss and net loss, the most closely comparable GAAP measures with respect to non-GAAP operating income, Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP net income and adjusted unlevered free cash flow because Instructure cannot provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of certain reconciling items without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including stock-based compensation and amortization of acquisition related intangibles. Thus, Instructure is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance to GAAP guidance because such information is not available.

Conference Call Information

Instructure's management team will hold a conference call to discuss our first quarter results today, May 2, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 330-2384 from the United States and Canada or (240) 789-2701 internationally with conference ID 1348899. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Instructure's website at ir.instructure.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

About Instructure

Instructure (NYSE: INST) is an education technology company dedicated to elevating student success, amplifying the power of teaching, and inspiring everyone to learn together. Today the Instructure Learning Platform supports more than 30 million educators and learners around the world. Learn more at www.instructure.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Instructure has provided in this press release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). In addition to Instructure's results determined in accordance with GAAP, Instructure believes the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating its operating performance and liquidity. Instructure believes that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors because it provides consistency and comparability with past financial performance and assists in comparisons with other companies, some of which use similar non-GAAP financial information to supplement their GAAP results. The non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly-titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

A reconciliation of Instructure's historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release, and investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation.

ACR. We define ACR as the combined receipts of our Company and companies that we have acquired allocated to the period of service delivery. We calculate ACR as the sum of (i) revenue and (ii) the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue related to Thoma Bravo's acquisition of Instructure (the "Take-Private Transaction") and the Certica Holdings, LLC ("Certica"), Eesysoft Software International B.V. (which was rebranded to "Impact by Instructure" or "Impact" subsequent to acquisition), and Kimono LLC (which was rebranded to "Elevate Data Sync" subsequent to acquisition) acquisitions where we do not believe such adjustments are reflective of our ongoing operations. Management uses this measure to evaluate organic growth of the business period over period, as if the Company had operated as a single entity and excluding the impact of acquisitions or adjustments due to purchase accounting.



Non-GAAP Operating Income. We define non-GAAP operating income as loss from operations excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue relating to the Take-Private Transaction and the Certica, Impact and Elevate Data Sync acquisitions that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations. We believe non-GAAP operating income is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance.



Non-GAAP Net Income. We define non-GAAP net income as net loss excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue relating to the Take-Private Transaction and the Certica, Impact and Elevate Data Sync acquisitions, restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations. We believe Non-GAAP net income is useful in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry, as this metric generally eliminates the effects of certain items that may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance. Basic non-GAAP net income per common share attributable to common stockholders is computed by dividing non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders by the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding for the period. Diluted non-GAAP net income per common share attributable to common stockholders is computed by giving effect to all potential dilutive common stock equivalents outstanding for the period.

Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA is defined as earnings before debt-related costs, including interest and loss on debt extinguishment, benefit for taxes, depreciation, and amortization. We further adjust EBITDA to exclude certain items of a significant or unusual nature, including stock-based compensation, restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and the impact of fair value adjustments to acquired unearned revenue relating to the Take-Private Transaction and the Certica, Impact and Elevate Data Sync acquisitions. Although we exclude the amortization of acquisition-related intangibles from this non-GAAP measure, management believes that it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.

Free Cash Flow, Unlevered Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow. We define free cash flow as net cash used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets, net of proceeds from disposals of property and equipment. We define unlevered free cash flow as free cash flow adjusted for cash paid for interest on outstanding debt and cash settled stock-based compensation. We define adjusted unlevered free cash flow as unlevered free cash flow adjusted for restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs paid in cash. We believe free cash flow and adjusted unlevered free cash flow facilitate period-to-period comparisons of liquidity. We consider free cash flow and adjusted unlevered free cash flow to be important measures because they measure the amount of cash we generate and reflect changes in working capital.

Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue and Non-GAAP Operating Expenses. We define non-GAAP cost of revenue and non-GAAP operating expenses as GAAP cost of revenue and GAAP operating expenses, respectively, excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs, and amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit. We define non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding the impact of stock-based compensation, restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, and fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting, that we do not believe are reflective of our ongoing operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and statements made during the above referenced conference call will contain, "forward-looking" statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company's financial guidance for the second quarter of 2022 and for the full year ending December 31, 2022, the Company's growth, customer demand and application adoption, the Company's research and development efforts and future application releases, and the Company's expectations regarding future revenue, expenses, cash flows and net income or loss.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance, but are based on management's expectations as of the date of this press release and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: risks associated with future stimulus packages approved by the U.S. federal government; failure to continue our recent growth rates; our ability to acquire new customers and successfully retain existing customers; the effects of increased usage of, or interruptions or performance problems associated with, our learning platform; the impact on our business and prospects from the effects of the current COVID-19 pandemic; our history of losses and expectation that we will not be profitable for the foreseeable future; the impact of adverse general and industry-specific economic and market conditions; and changes in the spending policies or budget priorities for government funding of Higher Education and K-12 institutions.

These and other important risk factors are described more fully in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and could cause actual results to vary from expectations. All information provided in this press release and in the conference call is as of the date hereof and Instructure undertakes no duty to update this information except as required by law.

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share data)









March 31,

2022



December 31,

2021

Assets

(unaudited)







Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 100,854



$ 164,928

Accounts receivable—net



36,606





51,607

Prepaid expenses



51,078





15,475

Deferred commissions



11,729





11,418

Other current assets



2,759





3,384

Total current assets



203,026





246,812

Property and equipment, net



11,115





10,792

Right-of-use assets



16,978





18,175

Goodwill



1,194,221





1,194,221

Intangible assets, net



596,005





629,746

Noncurrent prepaid expenses



1,404





1,553

Deferred commissions, net of current portion



19,490





20,105

Deferred tax assets



7,927





6,477

Other assets



5,979





5,901

Total assets

$ 2,056,145



$ 2,133,782

Liabilities and stockholders' equity











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$ 11,881



$ 18,324

Accrued liabilities



23,069





28,408

Lease liabilities



6,880





6,666

Long-term debt, current



4,013





2,763

Deferred revenue



175,203





240,936

Total current liabilities



221,046





297,097

Long-term debt, net of current portion



489,497





490,500

Deferred revenue, net of current portion



13,772





14,740

Lease liabilities, net of current portion



21,996





23,678

Deferred tax liabilities



27,890





29,851

Other long-term liabilities



2,418





3,531

Total liabilities



776,619





859,397

Stockholders' equity:











Accumulated deficit



1,413





1,407

Additional paid-in capital



1,550,318





1,539,638

Accumulated deficit



(272,205)





(266,660)

Total stockholders' equity



1,279,526





1,274,385

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,056,145



$ 2,133,782



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands, except per share data)





Three months

ended March 31,





2022



2021





(unaudited)

Revenue:











Subscription and support

$ 103,492



$ 86,354

Professional services and other



9,970





7,626

Total revenue



113,462





93,980

Cost of revenue:











Subscription and support



35,546





39,884

Professional services and other



5,465





5,750

Total cost of revenue



41,011





45,634

Gross profit



72,451





48,346

Operating expenses:











Sales and marketing



43,321





41,222

Research and development



17,201





17,089

General and administrative



15,616





13,351

Impairment on disposal group



—





1,218

Total operating expenses



76,138





72,880

Loss from operations



(3,687)





(24,534)

Other income (expense):











Interest income



36





27

Interest expense



(4,553)





(17,271)

Other income (expense), net



306





(634)

Total other income (expense), net



(4,211)





(17,878)

Loss before income taxes



(7,898)





(42,412)

Income tax benefit



2,353





9,341

Net loss and comprehensive loss

$ (5,545)



$ (33,071)

Net loss per common share, basic and diluted

$ (0.04)



$ (0.26)

Weighted-average common shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per common

share attributable to common stockholders



140,952





126,117



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)





Three months

ended March 31,





2022



2021





(unaudited)

Operating Activities:











Net loss

$ (5,545)



$ (33,071)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:











Depreciation of property and equipment



1,004





939

Amortization of intangible assets



33,741





33,365

Amortization of deferred financing costs



294





609

Impairment on disposal group



—





1,218

Stock-based compensation



7,813





2,633

Deferred income taxes



(3,411)





(9,380)

Other



(360)





1,321

Changes in assets and liabilities:











Accounts receivable, net



14,779





16,906

Prepaid expenses and other assets



(34,733)





(18,921)

Deferred commissions



304





(52)

Right-of-use assets



1,197





5,242

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



(11,746)





(8,633)

Deferred revenue



(66,701)





(50,486)

Lease liabilities



(1,468)





(1,643)

Other liabilities



(1,113)





1,221

Net cash used in operating activities



(65,945)





(58,732)

Investing Activities:











Purchases of property and equipment



(1,333)





(411)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



22





9

Proceeds from sale of Bridge



—





46,018

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities



(1,311)





45,616

Financing Activities:











Proceeds from issuance of common stock from employee equity plans



4,076





—

Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on vesting of restricted stock units



(1,263)





—

Repurchase of TopCo units



—





(563)

Repayments of long-term debt



—





(49,542)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



2,813





(50,105)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



590





—

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(63,853)





(63,221)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period



169,152





150,953

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 105,299



$ 87,732

Supplemental cash flow disclosure:











Cash paid for taxes

$ 69



$ 77

Interest paid

$ 1,424



$ 16,672

Non-cash investing and financing activities:











Capital expenditures incurred but not yet paid

$ 119



$ 17



RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES









INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ALLOCATED COMBINED RECEIPTS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three months

ended March 31,





2022



2021

Revenue

$ 113,462



$ 93,980

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting



499





4,758

Allocated combined receipts

$ 113,961



$ 98,738



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three months

ended March 31,





2022



2021

Loss from operations

$ (3,687)



$ (24,534)

Stock-based compensation



9,476





5,585

Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs



2,470





13,057

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



33,739





33,361

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting



499





4,758

Non-GAAP operating income

$ 42,497



$ 32,227



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three months

ended March 31,





2022



2021

Net loss

$ (5,545)



$ (33,071)

Interest on outstanding debt and loss on debt extinguishment



4,553





17,270

Benefit for taxes



(2,353)





(9,341)

Depreciation



1,004





939

Amortization



2





2

Stock-based compensation



9,476





5,585

Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs



2,178





13,057

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



33,739





33,361

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting



499





4,758

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 43,553



$ 32,560



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW, UNLEVERED FREE CASH FLOW & ADJUSTED UNLEVERED FREE CASH FLOW

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three months

ended March 31,





2022



2021















Net cash used in operating activities

$ (65,945)



$ (58,732)

Purchases of property and equipment



(1,333)





(411)

Proceeds from disposals of property and equipment



22





9

Free cash flow

$ (67,256)



$ (59,134)

Cash paid for interest on outstanding debt



1,424





16,672

Cash settled stock-based compensation



1,664





2,919

Unlevered free cash flow

$ (64,168)



$ (39,543)

Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs paid in cash



3,878





4,804

Adjusted unlevered free cash flow

$ (60,290)



$ (34,739)



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP NET INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)





Three months

ended March 31,





2022



2021

Net loss

$ (5,545)



$ (33,071)

Stock-based compensation



9,476





5,585

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



33,739





33,361

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting



499





4,758

Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs



2,178





13,057

Non-GAAP net income

$ 40,347



$ 23,690

Non-GAAP net income per common share, basic

$ 0.29



$ 0.19

Non-GAAP net income per common share, diluted

$ 0.28



$ 0.19

Weighted average common shares used in computing basic Non-GAAP net income per

common share



140,952





126,117

Weighted average common shares used in computing diluted Non-GAAP net income per

common share



142,710





126,117



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three months

ended March 31,





2022



2021

Gross profit

$ 72,451



$ 48,346

Stock-based compensation



658





401

Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs



63





2,770

Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles



15,690





15,415

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting



499





4,758

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 89,361



$ 71,690















GAAP gross margin



63.9 %



51.4 % Non-GAAP gross margin



78.4 %



72.6 %

INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ACR NORMALIZED FOR BRIDGE DIVESTITURE

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three months

ended March 31,





2022



2021

Revenue

$ 113,462



$ 93,980

Bridge revenue - Subscription and support



—



$ (3,332)

Bridge revenue - Professional services and other



—





(330)

Revenue normalized for Bridge divestiture

$ 113,462



$ 90,318

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting



499





4,758

Fair value adjustments to Bridge deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting -

Subscription and support



—





(206)

Fair value adjustments to Bridge deferred revenue in connection with purchase accounting -

Professional services and other



—





(20)

Allocated combined receipts normalized for Bridge divestiture

$ 113,961



$ 94,850



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW, UNLEVERED FREE CASH FLOW & ADJUSTED UNLEVERED FREE CASH FLOW

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Successor



Predecessor





Three months

ended March 31,

Three months

ended December 31,

Three months

ended September 30,

Three months

ended June 30,

Three months

ended March 31,

Three months

ended December 31,

Three months

ended September 30,

Three months

ended June 30,



Three months

ended March 31,





2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

2020

2020

2020



2020











































Net cash used in operating activities

$ (65,945)

$ (3,673)

$ 161,183

$ 6,365

$ (58,732)

$ (5,076)

$ 100,285

$ (58,325)



$ (57,058)

Purchases of property and equipment

(1,333)

(1,459)

(1,193)

(1,196)

(411)

(776)

(807)

(51)



(732)

Proceeds from disposals of property and equipment

22

13

16

15

9

14

38

29



19

Free cash flow

$ (67,256)

$ (5,119)

$ 160,006

$ 5,184

$ (59,134)

$ (5,838)

$ 99,516

$ (58,347)



$ (57,771)

Cash paid for interest on outstanding debt

1,424

5,756

10,553

15,077

16,672

16,472

17,060

17,389



-

Cash settled stock-based compensation

1,664

1,522

1,651

1,524

2,919

4,003

4,105

33,328



-

Unlevered free cash flow

$ (64,168)

$ 2,159

$ 172,210

$ 21,785

$ (39,543)

$ 14,637

$ 120,681

$ (7,630)



$ (57,771)

Restructuring, transaction and sponsor related costs paid in cash

3,878

1,884

2,115

3,282

4,804

6,306

2,680

12,758



8,058

Adjusted unlevered free cash flow

$ (60,290)

$ 4,043

$ 174,325

$ 25,067

$ (34,739)

$ 20,943

$ 123,361

$ 5,128



$ (49,713)



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs



Amortization of

acquired

intangibles



Non-GAAP

Cost of Revenue:





























Subscription and support

$ 35,546





(282)





(9)





(15,690)



$ 19,565

Professional services and other



5,465





(376)





(54)





—





5,035

Total cost of revenue

$ 41,011





(658)





(63)





(15,690)



$ 24,600



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP COST OF REVENUE

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs



Amortization of

acquired

intangibles



Non-GAAP

Cost of Revenue:





























Subscription and support

$ 39,884





(224)





(1,921)





(15,415)



$ 22,324

Professional services and other



5,750





(177)





(849)





—





4,724

Total cost of revenue

$ 45,634





(401)





(2,770)





(15,415)



$ 27,048



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs



Amortization of

acquired

intangibles



Non-GAAP

Operating expenses:





























Sales and marketing

$ 43,321





(2,577)





(280)





(18,049)



$ 22,415

Research and development



17,201





(2,540)





(290)





—





14,371

General and administrative



15,616





(3,701)





(1,837)





—





10,078

Total operating expenses

$ 76,138





(8,818)





(2,407)





(18,049)



$ 46,864



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





GAAP



Stock-based

compensation

expense



Restructuring,

transaction and

sponsor related

costs



Amortization of

acquired

intangibles



Non-GAAP

Operating expenses:





























Sales and marketing

$ 41,222





(1,582)





(2,251)





(17,946)



$ 19,443

Research and development



17,089





(1,670)





(2,551)





—





12,868

General and administrative



13,351





(1,932)





(4,267)





—





7,152

Impairment on disposal group



1,218





—





(1,218)





—





—

Total operating expenses

$ 72,880



$ (5,184)



$ (10,287)



$ (17,946)



$ 39,463



INSTRUCTURE HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ALLOCATED COMBINED RECEIPTS GUIDANCE

(in thousands)

(unaudited)





Three Months

Ending June 30, 2022



Full Year

Ending December 31, 2022





LOW



HIGH



LOW



HIGH

Revenue

$ 110,200



$ 111,200



$ 460,900



$ 464,900

Fair value adjustments to deferred revenue in connection with purchase

accounting



300





300





900





900

Allocated combined receipts

$ 110,500



$ 111,500



$ 461,800



$ 465,800



For More Information:

Media Relations:

Brian Watkins

Corporate Communications

Instructure

(801) 610-9722

brian.watkins@instructure.com

Investor Relations:

Denise Garcia

Alex Liloia

Hayflower Partners

(646) 918-4041

investors@instructure.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Instructure Holdings, Inc.