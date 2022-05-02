InventHelp Inventor Develops Device to Release a Disinfectant Spray (PTA-104)

PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an automatic means to disperse a disinfectant spray into the air," said an inventor, from Battleground, Wash., "so I invented READY SHOTS. My design would provide added health and safety benefits for individuals within a home, vehicle or other space."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to disinfect a home, car or other location. In doing so, it offers an alternative to manual methods of disinfecting a space. As a result, it protects against COVID-19, colds, the flu and other infectious diseases and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, vehicle owners, businesses, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

