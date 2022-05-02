Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Bernstein 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Bernstein 38th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, June 1st, at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York. Joaquin Duato, Chief Executive Officer will represent the Company in a session scheduled at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).

This webcast will be available to investors and other interested parties by accessing the Johnson & Johnson website at www.investor.jnj.com.

A webcast replay will be available approximately 48-hrs after the live webcast.

