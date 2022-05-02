LA ROCHE-POSAY LAUNCHES NEW ANTI-AGING FACE SUNSCREEN CLINICALLY TESTED ON ALL SKIN TYPES

The new multi-benefit formula is made with key dermatological ingredients and Cellox-B3 Shield® technology that goes beyond sun protection

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the American Academy of Dermatology, skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States with one in five Americans developing skin cancer in their lifetime. Regular daily use of an SPF 15 or higher sunscreen reduces the risk of developing melanoma by 50 percent[1]. In 2010, La Roche-Posay introduced the SOS – Save Our Skin campaign to inform the public about the dangers of UV rays and the importance of practicing sun safe behaviors in order to prevent skin cancer. The brand's mission is to encourage consumers to adopt sun safe habits, by offering a complete assortment of sunscreens that meet the needs of all ages, skin types, and tones and promoting sun safe behavior.

Research shows people who use sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher daily show 24 percent less skin aging than those who do not use sunscreen daily[2]. La Roche-Posay's new Anthelios UV Correct SPF 70 Daily Anti-Aging Face Sunscreen is formulated with Cellox-B3 Shield® technology to correct and protect the skin from signs of sun damage. This sheer finish lotion blends easily on all skin tones in oxybenzone and octinoxate-free formula.

La Roche-Posay's exclusive Cellox-B3 Shield® technology combines photostable UVA/UVB filters to deliver broad spectrum protection and powerful antioxidant protection with Senna Alata, a tropical leaf extract known to defend skin cells against damaging free radicals caused by the sun. Cellox-B3 Shield® also contains niacinamide, a form of vitamin B3, known for its ability to help visibly fade skin discoloration.

"Recent research has shown that niacinamide can help visibly reduce signs of sun damage, like discoloration. This La Roche-Posay sunscreen incorporates dermatologist recommended ingredients like UVA/UVB protection, antioxidants, and Niacinamide in order to provide a daily anti-aging sunscreen solution," says Board Certified Dermatologist, Dr. Anna Karp.

Anthelios UV Correct SPF 70 Anti-Aging Face Sunscreen is formulated with dermatologist recommended ingredients like niacinamide, and ingredients known to protect and correct sun-damaged skin like antioxidants and its Cellox-B3 Shield®. This lightweight sunscreen delivers a unique dual action that:

1. Helps visibly correct signs of sun damage on all skin tones

2. Helps protect the skin from the sun's harmful rays

La-Roche-Posay has a strict formulation charter that goes beyond international cosmetic regulations. Anthelios UV Correct SPF 70 Anti-Aging Face Sunscreen has undergone rigorous consumer and clinical testing across and all skin tones. The sheer and lightweight formula demonstrated the ability to reveal more even, smoother, healthier looking skin; reduce visible signs of sun damage; blends easily on all skin tones, and protects the skin from the sun's harmful rays.

ANTHELIOS UV CORRECT SPF 70 DAILY ANTI-AGING FACE SUNSCREEN KEY INGREDIENTS:

CELLOX-B3 Shield Technology: Advanced protection with UVA/UVB filters + antioxidants + niacinamide Defends against damaging free radicals



FORMULATION CHARTER: La Roche-Posay products are developed using a strict formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients. Every product undergoes stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety. Anthelios UV Correct Daily Anti-Aging Face Sunscreen SPF 70:

Helps visibly correct signs of sun damage such as uneven skin tone, fine lines, and rough skin

Reveals more even, smoother, healthier looking skin

Helps protect the skin with CELLOX-B3 shield technology

Blends easily on all skin tones

Helps reduce visible signs of sun damage

Oxybenzone-free

Octinoxtate-free

Paraben-free

Fragrance-free

Non-comedogenic

Dermatologist tested for safety

Sensitive skin tested

Allergy tested

Skin cancer is the only type of cancer visible to the naked eye and, if diagnosed early enough, 99%[3] can be treated effectively. Regular skin checks, whether through a dermatologist or self-checking at home, serve a critical role in the early detection of skin cancer. For the last ten years, La Roche-Posay has partnered with dermatologists to provide almost 20,000 free skin cancer screenings across the country. Year after year, the brand partners with the Women's Dermatologic Society (WDS) to provide skin cancer screenings, sun damage assessments, sun safety materials, and complimentary samples to the public. In honor of this Melanoma Monday, La Roche-Posay is part of a companywide skin check at L'Oréal headquarters and offices across the country.

La Roche-Posay Anthelios UV Correct Daily Anti-Aging Face Sunscreen SPF 70 has a suggested retail price of $34.99 and can be purchased at select CVS, Walgreens, Target and Ulta stores and can be purchased online at www.laroche-posay.us, Amazon, LovelySkin, Dermstore, Skinstore and Skincarerx.

About LA ROCHE-POSAY

Recommended by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide[i], La Roche-Posay's mission is to offer life-changing dermatological skincare. Created by a French pharmacist in 1975, the brand is now available in over 60 countries. It offers a unique range of daily skincare developed for every skin type to address various skin concerns and complement prescription treatments. At the center of the brand is the exclusive selenium-rich La Roche-Posay Thermal Spring Water, a core ingredient in its skincare formulas known for its soothing and antioxidant properties that is sourced from its Thermal Center in France, the first Dermatology Center in Europe. The products are developed using a strict safety and formulation charter with a minimal number of ingredients and are formulated at optimal concentrations. Additionally, La Roche-Posay products undergo stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety with over 750+ studies and 25 years of extensive research, even on sensitive skin. The key La Roche-Posay product ranges are: Lipikar (dry skin), Anthelios (photoprotection), Effaclar (acne) and Toleriane (sensitive skin).

For additional information about La Roche-Posay, visit www.laroche-posay.us and follow La Roche-Posay USA on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @LaRochePosayUSA

