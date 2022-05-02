SHAREBUILDER 401K CELEBRATES SMALL BUSINESS WEEK BY OFFERING FREE SET-UP ON NEW 401(K) PLANS STARTED BETWEEN MAY 2 - 23

New Survey Data Reveals Only 26 Percent of Small Businesses Currently Offer a 401(k) Plan But Would Reconsider if More Affordable

SEATTLE, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year the Small Business Administration dedicates a week to celebrating small businesses and the positive impact they have on our economy. This year, ShareBuilder 401k is also offering a tangible benefit to these businesses that, by and large, don't have any type of retirement plan for their employees.

ShareBuilder 401k makes 401(k) plans more affordable and accessible for any size business, including the self-employed.

"Small businesses employ nearly half of the U.S. workforce," said Stuart Robertson, President and CEO of ShareBuilder 401k. "Yet most operate without retirement benefits that are commonly offered by their larger counterparts. We'd like to help level the playing field by making it free and easy to get set-up with a 401(k)."

To make the transition more affordable, ShareBuilder 401K is waiving set-up pricing on all its 401(k) plans from May 2–23—charges that normally run between $150 for a self-employed business owner opening a Solo 401(k) and $495 to $995 for businesses with multiple employees. Companies with 1-100 employees can also receive up to $5,000 in tax credits for new 401(k) costs for the first three years of the plan.

A new ShareBuilder survey conducted by Wakefield Research in March 2022 revealed that only 26 percent of small business owners have a 401(k), with most citing they thought their business was too small or that retirement plans may be expensive as top reasons for not having one. ShareBuilder 401k seeks to solve this, making it easy and affordable for any size business to set-up a 401(k) and save for retirement including the self-employed.

More information on ShareBuilder 401k's promotion can be viewed at www.sharebuilder401k.com.

About ShareBuilder 401k

ShareBuilder 401k is a leading digital 401(k) provider specializing in low-cost, all-ETF retirement products and resources for small- to mid-sized companies, including owner-only businesses. Founded in 2005, and now serving more than 6,500 businesses across the US, ShareBuilder 401k is a pioneer of the index-based 401(k), digital quoting and purchasing of retirement plans, and providing investment management (ERISA 3(38)) services for every client's fund roster. ShareBuilder 401k is committed to expanding access to retirement plans and leading more Americans to save through cutting-edge technology, low costs and quality education and support.

