Thrasio Announces CEO Transition to Drive the Next Phase of Growth

Former Amazon and Airbnb Executive Greg Greeley to Become Thrasio CEO

Co-Founder and CEO Carlos Cashman to Focus on Role as Board Member

BOSTON, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrasio Holdings, Inc. ("Thrasio"), the next-generation global consumer goods company, today announced that Greg Greeley has joined its Board of Directors and will become the company's next Chief Executive Officer in August 2022. Greg will succeed current CEO and Co-Founder Carlos Cashman, who will remain on the Thrasio Board as a Director.

Greg has a proven track record in building consumer marketplaces and leading large-scale growth efforts. He spent nearly 19 years at Amazon, where he served in a variety of leadership positions across many of Amazon's consumer businesses, including leading Amazon's Global Prime program, which grew to over 100 million paid members during his tenure. During the past eighteen months, Greg served as President and COO of Opentrons, a high-growth life sciences startup that launched the Pandemic Response Lab to provide millions of people low-cost Covid-19 testing. Before that, he served as President of Airbnb, where he oversaw the company's $30 billion-plus Homes business.

Greg Greeley said, "I'm incredibly excited to be joining Thrasio at this time. Over this last decade, millions of entrepreneurs have leveraged online marketplaces to introduce an extraordinary number of new products and inventions. Just four years ago, the innovative team at Thrasio created an entirely new way for this community of entrepreneurs to achieve their business goals and see the reach of their products expand – and Thrasio continues to blaze the trail. It's been truly remarkable – and it's still early in a marketplace with nearly $400 billion in total third-party sales in 2021 and trillions more in the broader retail ecosystem. I look forward to partnering with the outstanding team at Thrasio and this vast seller community to continue to enable the world's most loved seller products to become available to everyone."

Carlos Cashman said, "Since co-founding Thrasio in 2018, I have been passionate about bringing products people love to the world and about the talented people who are making this vision a reality. As we continue to take the right steps to evolve the company and position it to continue to scale, innovate, and grow in the years ahead, and as I transition to focus on my role on the Board, I believe there is nobody more qualified than Greg Greeley to lead the company in its next chapter. On behalf of the Board and the Thrasio team, I couldn't be more excited to welcome Greg as our next leader."

Greg Greeley Biography

Greg Greeley is a seasoned executive with decades of experience leading and investing in fast-growing companies at the intersection of media, ecommerce, and technology, with a focus on building thriving marketplaces and online communities. He joins Thrasio from Opentrons, an open-source lab automation company where he served as President and Chief Operating Officer.

Previously, Greg was president at Airbnb during a period of dynamic acceleration, where he oversaw the company's $30-billion plus Homes business, with hosts in over 100,000 cities and 194 countries.

Prior to Airbnb, Greg had a distinguished nearly two-decade career at Amazon, where he made his mark early on with the inception and launch of Prime, expanding the media marketplace globally, and introducing dozens of new physical and digital products and categories. He resided in Europe for nearly six years while managing Amazon's various European consumer businesses, and subsequently helped launch Amazon's eCommerce websites in Italy, Spain, India, and Brazil. Ultimately, he came full circle to lead Amazon's global Prime program, growing subscriptions to more than 100 million members while introducing dozens of new member benefits across the Amazon ecosystem. Before Amazon, Greg held leadership positions at Sun Microsystems, United Airlines, McDonnell Douglas, and Boeing.

Greg received a BS in Engineering from the University of Washington, an MS in Systems Management from the University of Southern California Viterbi School of Engineering, and an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley, Haas School of Business. He also serves as an advisor to Wheels Up, TCV, and Tapas Capital.

About Thrasio

Thrasio is the next-generation consumer goods company reimagining how the world's most-loved products become accessible to everyone. We use a deep understanding of rankings, ratings, and reviews to identify and acquire quality brands selling beloved goods. Then we apply data science, logistical expertise, marketing smarts, and more to expand product lines and help them reach customers around the globe. With every brand we grow, item listing we improve, or product we develop, our goal is to help people everywhere make the most of every moment. We estimate that 1 in 6 US homes has purchased a Thrasio product. Our portfolio includes Angry Orange pet deodorizers and stain removers, Wise Owl camping and outdoor gear, and more than 200 other Amazon and ecommerce brands. In an internet-sized sea of choices, we ensure what gets delivered to your door delivers. Thrasio was founded in 2018 by Joshua Silberstein and Carlos Cashman. thrasio.com. How Goods Become Great™

