West Shore Home® Acquires StormFitters® of St. Petersburg

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Shore Home®, one of the fastest growing home remodeling companies in the nation, has acquired StormFitters® of St. Petersburg, Fla. StormFitters is a direct to consumer business providing windows, doors, and storm shutters. The acquisition will add 28 employees to West Shore Home's Tampa branch.

West Shore Home specializes in window, door, and bath remodeling and replacement, with most projects completed in just one day. Its vision is to become America's Most Admired Home Remodeling Brand™. This is its ninth acquisition in just over three years.

"We are thrilled to welcome StormFitters to the West Shore Home team," said B.J. Werzyn, President and CEO, West Shore Home. "They have been an established presence in the Tampa-St. Petersburg area for decades and we are proud we can now serve their customers with the fastest, most convenient home remodeling services in the market."

With a mission to Bring Happiness to Every Home™, the company strives to make home improvement convenient and hassle-free. Its technology enabled platform allows it to efficiently serve its customers, from the first phone call to the project design phase, and through the day of installation.

Founded in 2006, West Shore Home has grown from a locally based home remodeling company to a national brand with over 30 operational locations in 15 states. They include Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Virginia. It has continued national expansion plans.

About West Shore Home®

West Shore Home®, headquartered in Mechanicsburg, PA., is a leading technology-enabled home remodeling services provider with an expanding national footprint. Founded in 2006, West Shore Home's national brand promise is Bringing Happiness to Every Home™ by delivering a fast, easy and convenient home remodeling experience. From the first phone call to the final installation, customers have a streamlined experience and associate the West Shore Home brand with consistent high quality, transparency, and trust. For additional information visit westshorehome.com.

