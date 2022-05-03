American Water Resources Partners with Detroit Water and Sewerage Department to Provide Detroit Homeowners a Water and Sewer Line Warranty

CAMDEN, N.J., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to announce that Detroit Water & Sewerage Department (DWSD) endorses American Water Resources, LLC (AWR), to offer Detroit homeowners a discount on optional Water Line and Sewer Line Protection Programs.

"We are thrilled to be endorsed by the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department to provide homeowners an affordable and reliable solution specifically tailored to protect customers from the costs of unexpected home repairs," said Jules Ainsworth, Chief Commercial Officer. "Property owners may be faced with the need to repair the water and sewer lines running through their property, and standard homeowners' insurance policies typically do not cover these repairs, which can cost thousands of dollars. This is where we step in – American Water Resources offers peace of mind protection and first-class customer service."

This optional protection is available to all Detroit homeowners and is different and complementary to the Basement Backup Protection Program offered by the City of Detroit to eligible neighborhoods. AWR offers affordable, optional home protection programs to Detroit homeowners, with service specialists available 24/7/365.

"We endorsed American Water Resources because of their exceptional customer service, program coverage, and proven track record in protecting homeowners across the country. By endorsing AWR, we aim to protect Detroit homeowners from unexpected repair costs to their external water and sewer lines," said Gary Brown, director of the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department. "Several hundred homeowners this past winter had burst water service lines that cost them thousands of dollars to repair, and most private sewer lines DWSD has encountered have outlived their useful life and can collapse off the public sewer. Severe issues necessitating home sewer line replacement can in some cases cost more than $10,000. This warranty program will save our customers from the burden and expense when these issues arise."

Educational resources about these programs will be arriving to eligible homeowners in the mail. To learn more and to enroll in the optional Water Line and Sewer Line Protection Programs offered by American Water Resources, visit: AWRUSA.com/Detroit.

About American Water Resources

American Water Resources offers service line protection contracts to homeowners in 43 states and Washington, D.C., and currently services more than 2 million contracts. The company has been providing protection contracts since the year 2000 with more than 9 out of 10 customers satisfied and an A+ Rating from the Better Business Bureau. American Water Resources is an independent third-party provider of optional home protection programs. American Water Resources is a trademark of American Water and used under license. AWR's optional programs are not provided by American Water or its affiliates. For more information, visit American Water Resources at awrusa.com.

About The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department

The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department (DWSD) delivers clean water and collects sanitary sewage and stormwater from more than 230,000 accounts, representing a residential population of nearly 700,000. DWSD's water system consists of more than 2,700 miles of water main and 29,000-plus fire hydrants, and the combined sewer collection system has nearly 3,000 miles of sewer piping, more than 90,000 catch basins and 16 green stormwater infrastructure projects within the city of Detroit. Since June 2019, DWSD has committed $100 million per year to begin to address the aging infrastructure, including replacing lead service lines.

