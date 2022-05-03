Axiomtek Unveils AIE900-XNX Fanless AI-Powered Box PC Using NVIDIA Jetson Edge AI Platform for 5G and AIoT Applications

TAIPEI, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Axiomtek - a world-renowned leader relentlessly devoted in the research, development, and manufacture of series of innovative and reliable industrial computer products of high efficiency – is pleased to introduce the AIE900-XNX, its new edge computing system that adopts the NVIDIA® Jetson Xavier™ NX platform which has a powerful 6-core NVIDIA Carmel ARM v8.2 (64-bit) processor and 384-core NVIDIA Volta architecture GPU, delivering up to 21 TOPS accelerated computing performance for running modern AI workloads. The advanced edge AI computing platform supports high-speed networking capability functions such as the 5G module to drive AIoT innovation. The NVIDIA Jetson Xavier NX-based AIE900-XNX is suitable for vision AI applications including computer vision, vision guided robot, autonomous mobile robot (AMR), intelligent roadside unit, workplace safety, obstacle detection, traffic management, etc.

AIE900-XNX- Fanless Edge AI System with NVIDIA® Jetson Xavier™ NX (PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

The AIE900-XNX offers the ability to connect to oToBrite's SerDes cameras, thereby providing navigation capabilities for compute-intensive applications such as AMR, obstacle detection, as well as simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM). To help developers execute Out-of-Band (OOB) management operations remotely for reducing unplanned downtime, the AIE900-XNX supports optional Allxon swiftDR OOB Enabler which brings powerful disaster recovery services onto the fanless edge AI appliance using specialized OOB technology.

"Axiomtek's AIE900-XNX comes with multi-camera interface which can justify the respective selection depending on the application area and usage scenario. It supports four PoE interfaces for GigE cameras and LiDAR connectivity and a MIPI CSI-2 to provide point-to-point image and video transmission. The AIE900-XNX also supports SerDes camera interface for option," said Annie Fu, a product manager of the Product PM Division at Axiomtek. "Moreover, the AIE900-XNX has an extended operating temperature range of -30°C to +60°C and 9 to 36 VDC power input with optional ignition power control, making it an ideal solution for use in sedans, buses, and trucks with the high-temperature operation and varying voltage input requirements."

The AI-enabled AIE900-XNX has one M.2 Key B slot for the 5G module to respond to the emerging need for faster throughput, lower latency, greater reliability, and a higher density of connections. It also has one full-size PCIe Mini Card slot, plus one SIM slot for Wi-Fi/LTE/Bluetooth/GPS. With one M.2 Key M 2280 SSD slot supporting PCIe signal and one Micro SD slot, the compact edge computing device is built for massive data processing and AI applications. The powerful edge AI computer offers multiple I/O options including one lockable HDMI 2.0 port, two USB 3.1 Gen2 ports, one GbE LAN port, four GbE PoE ports, one 8-CH DIO, two DB9 for RS-232/422/485 or CAN ports, one micro-USB port, one recovery switch for image update. It also offers a remote switch, a reset button, a power button, five SMA-type antenna openings for WLAN and WWAN usage, and seven LED indicators for power/storage/Ethernet active status alerts. The AIE900-XNX supports Linux Ubuntu 18.04 and is certified with CE, FCC Class A.

Axiomtek's AIE900-XNX will be available for purchase in June 2022. For more product information or customization services, please visit our global website at www.axiomtek.com or contact one of our sales representatives at info@axiomtek.com.tw.

Advanced Features:

NVIDIA® Jetson Xavier™ NX with Volta GPU architecture with 384 NVIDIA CUDA® cores

Advanced edge AI platform for AMR, AGV, and computer vision

Wide power input ranges from 9 to 36 VDC (ignition power control for option)

Supports four GbE PoE for GigE camera and LiDAR connectivity

Wide operating temperature from -30°C to +60°C

One M .2 Key B slot for 5G

One 8-CH DI/DO and two DB9 for RS-232/422/485/CAN ports

About Axiomtek Co., Ltd

Axiomtek has experienced extraordinary growth in the past 30 years because of our people, our years of learning which resulted in our tremendous industry experience, and our desire to deliver well-rounded, easy-to-integrate solutions to our customers. These factors have influenced us to invest in a growing team of engineers including software, hardware, firmware, and application engineers. For the next few decades, our success will be determined by our ability to lead with unique technologies for AIoT and serve our key markets with innovatively-designed solution packages of hardware and software – coupled with unmatched engineering and value-added services that will help lessen the challenges faced by our systems integrator, OEM and ODM customers and prospects alike. We will continue to enlist more technology partners and increase collaborations with our growing ecosystem who are leaders in their fields. With such alliances, we will create synergy and better deliver solutions, value, and the expertise our customers need.

