DefenAge® 10 Luxe Hand & Body Cream Wins Good Housekeeping Beauty Award for Best Anti-Aging Body Cream

Novel Body Cream with Defensin-Molecules Delivers Visible Tightening and Firming Results

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DefenAge® Skincare, the manufacturer and distributor of revolutionary, evidence-based, anti-aging products, is thrilled to announce that its new 10 Luxe Hand & Body Cream is the winner of a Good Housekeeping 2022 Beauty Award and is named Best in the 'Best-in-Class Body' category, celebrating the luxe all-over moisturizer for its breakthrough Age-Repair Defensins® technology and efficacy.

This year, Good Housekeeping painstakingly evaluated a record 955 innovations, formulas, tools, and treatments using the latest in advanced technology including the Corneometer device, for measuring skin moisture levels; the Visia Complexion Analyzer, for tracking changes in the skin, including wrinkles and hyperpigmentation; and the Cutometer, for gauging skin firmness. These assessments, along with staff testing, reveal the best products you can buy, ones that truly deliver.

With 19 clinical studies to support the safety and efficacy of DefenAge's formulas and Age-Repair Defensins®, DefenAge 10 Luxe Hand & Body Cream withstood this rigorous testing to stand out from the competition.

The 10 Luxe Hand & Body Cream is specifically designed to carry the power of defensin-molecules from the neck down in a multi-functional manner. It enhances visible firmness and cosmetic elasticity, addresses crepey skin, boosts long-lasting hydration and radiance, improves the look, softness, and textural feel of the skin on the elbows and knees, smooths and softens the skin on hands, and pairs well with body contouring procedures and skin rejuvenation treatments.

One Good Housekeeping staff tester remarks, "My hands look younger and brighter."

The award is backed by a clinical study that was just accepted for publication in the peer-reviewed Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology. The study shows that the use of the 10 Luxe Hand & Body Cream resulted in dramatic improvement in multiple qualities of the skin. The full study data will become available for the public in the nearest term.

In addition to youth-enhancing defensin-molecules, the product is formulated with enhanced clean beauty and safety standards in mind and complies with DefenAge's ban on any human- or animal- derived ingredients, cells or their parts, or media collected from living cells.

"DefenAge is beyond proud to be included in this illustrious round-up of the industry's best treatments," shares Nikolay Turovets, Ph.D., CEO of DefenAge. "This is the first-ever body cream that contains defensin-molecules, and it encompasses seven years of research collected on the clinical performance of defensins."

The 10 Luxe Hand & Body Cream retails online at the brands website, www.defenage.com , and through DefenAge-authorized dermatologists, aesthetic surgeons, and other aesthetic service providers.

About DefenAge®:

DefenAge is an American company founded in 2014 by a team of regenerative medicine experts whose anti-aging discovery became the heart and soul of its formulas. DefenAge's products are widely recommended by dermatologists as a high-performing, anti-aging cosmetic skincare for visible skin rejuvenation and as a safe alternative for retinol. DefenAge complies with or exceeds the Clean Beauty standards and its products have never been tested on animals. Honesty, transparency, and excelling in every way possible are the company's standards.

