Denmark's largest healthcare region to improve imaging diagnostics with solution from Sectra

LINKÖPING, Sweden, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has signed a subscription contract to provide enterprise imaging as a fully managed cloud service to the Capital Region in Denmark. The region-wide solution will make medical images and related information accessible across the whole region to facilitate image handling for patients visiting multiple sites across the region and to enable the region to efficiently share its resources.

"We look forward to working together with Sectra and getting an imaging system that also allows us to further expand our usage of artificial intelligence as a means of increasing diagnostic security. Imaging is central to our work in diagnosing and treating various diseases for our patients in the Capital Region. We look forward to using the new system and providing our patients with more accurate and efficient care," says Rasmus Møgelvang, Chief Operating Officer at Rigshospitalet.

The solution will be used across all of the region's hospitals for reviewing and storing medical images within radiology, including mammography, nuclear medicine and clinical physiology. The region provides care to more than 1.8 million inhabitants, making it the largest healthcare region in Denmark.

With one system across the region, healthcare providers can access patients' medical images and related data from anywhere and at any time, no matter where in the region the patients were treated in the past. It also makes it possible to pool resources across the region to provide patients with equal access to healthcare services, regardless of location.

The solution will be delivered as a service provided through Sectra's private cloud. Sectra assumes responsibility for all hardware, software, and other IT components. This way, it will be possible for the IT team in the region to devote more time to its core business, such as optimizing workflows, rather than maintenance of IT infrastructure.

"We are now seeing more and more healthcare providers choosing a cloud-based solution as a subscription. We are excited to be on this journey together with the Capital Region as they are now both adopting new emerging technology such as AI and reshaping how they access and collaborate around medical images in the whole region to further improve patient care," says Sune Henriksen, President, Sectra Denmark.

The solution gives the healthcare provider access to content and tools to organize, prioritize, and streamline imaging workflows in one application. This makes it possible to carry out reading and reporting directly in the Sectra solution and allows for faster and more efficient diagnostics since it removes the need to use different applications. In the end, this provides patients with faster and more efficient care.

Under the contract, enterprise imaging is provided as a cloud-based subscription service (Sectra One Cloud). It is the first contract in Scandinavia for the new Sectra One Cloud offering. The Capital Region will utilize the module for radiology and store medical imaging in the Sectra VNA. The solution will handle approximately 1.5 million examinations per year. The contracted order value for the implementation and use of the subscription service until 2037 amounts to DKK 720 million, of which the guaranteed order value is DKK 200 million. The agreement was signed in May 2022 and will be recognized in order bookings for the first quarter of the 2022/2023 fiscal year.

Sectra's enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2020/2021 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,632 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

