Dr. Nidal Huniti joins A2PG as President

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A2PG and Amador Bioscience announced today that Dr. Nidal Huniti has joined the company as President of A2PG. Dr. Huniti, a veteran of the pharmaceutical industry, will report directly to A2PG CEO and Amador CSO Dr. Sunny Chapel.

"Joining A2PG and Amador is a wonderful, exciting opportunity," Dr. Huniti said.

Dr. Huniti earned his bachelor's degree in Pharmacy from the University of Jordan in 1998, before earning a master's degree in Clinical Hospital Pharmacy from the University of Iowa in 2000. He continued at the University of Iowa for his Ph.D. in Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics, which included a thesis examining the physiology, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of Erythropoietin.

His pharmaceutical career began at Pharsight Corp., where he spent three years as a Scientific Consultant. He then joined ICON Development Solutions, first as a Principal Scientist then as Associate Director of Modeling and Simulation. Starting in 2010, he spent nine years with AstraZeneca, where he rose to the role of Executive Director and Head of US Oncology and Data Programming & Operations, before joining Regeneron as Executive Director and Head of Quantitative Clinical Pharmacology for two years.

"Joining A2PG and Amador is a wonderful, exciting opportunity," Dr. Huniti said. "In my career, I've learned that the most important things in our industry are hard work and innovation, and those are exactly the qualities that I see in all of A2PG's and Amador's scientists. I've spent time both working as a scientist and managing scientists, so I know a good team when I see one. I can't wait to help the teams at A2PG and Amador continue to grow, and keep up the fantastic work that they've doing."

Dr. Huniti has been an author on dozens of scientific publications, and has appeared as an invited speaker at industry conferences for more than a decade. He has also taught college- and graduate-level courses on Pharmacy Statistics, Population PK/PD analysis, and Drug Literature Evaluation.

"I've known Dr. Huniti for a long time, and I can't wait for him to join us at A2PG and Amador," said A2PG CEO and Amador CSO Dr. Sunny Chapel. "He brings years of experience in both science and management, which he'll utilize to help all of our scientists reach their full potential and do the best work they possibly can. He'll be an invaluable addition to our team, and we're all looking forward to working with him."

"When we brought Amador Bioscience and A2PG together, we knew how important each would be to the other's success – and that was before Dr. Huniti joined us," said Dr. Bing Wang, Amador CEO and Chairman of the Board. "Now, with Dr. Huniti's extensive skills and experience on board, there's even more that we can achieve together. Dr. Huniti is a brilliant scientist and a strong, creative leader, and we're very happy to have him on the A2PG/Amador team."

Amador Bioscience, a leading partner for successful new drug development, provides global-standard translational sciences and clinical pharmacology services to clients ranging from cutting-edge biotech start-ups to multinational pharmaceutical companies. Founded in 2018 and supported by prominent institutional investors, Amador Bioscience operates in multiple sites, including Pleasanton, CA; Germantown, MD; Richmond, VA; Hangzhou and Shanghai, China; and Limburg, Belgium.

A2PG, founded in 2007, is a leader in the fields of pharmacometrics and Model-Informed Drug Development (MIDD). A2PG's specialties include data management, population pharmacokinetic and exposure-response modeling, pediatric modeling and simulation, clinical trial simulation, and strategic consulting. A2PG scientists follow a team science approach, serving as integrated members of each client's team to implement model-based strategies and to support critical decision making. Over the past 15 years, A2PG has successfully supported over 200 BLA and NDA submissions in US and EU.

For more information:

www.amadorbioscience.com

Email: info@amadorbio.com

Phone: +1 925-558-2709

www.a2pg.com

Email: info@a2pg.com

Phone: +1 734-274-8252

View original content:

SOURCE Amador Bioscience