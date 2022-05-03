FURTHER and HeartLegacy® Announce Product Integration for Optimizing Senior Living Digital Sales Strategies

Strategic integration of FURTHER's market-leading AI-powered sales assistant with HeartLegacy's marketing-leading SalesMail® video mail app

DAPHNE, Ala., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HeartLegacy, home to the SalesMail video mail app, and FURTHER, a leading provider of Conversational AI, today announced a strategic product integration.

The integration of FURTHER and SalesMail lets senior living organizations include automated chat conversations with every SalesMail video message sent.

Mutual senior living customers of FURTHER and SalesMail gain immediate access to the new integration.

SalesMail lets users send branded and personalized video messages from their smartphone or desktop for a variety of communications. SalesMail users report that they build trust more quickly, stand out from competitors, develop stronger relationships with target audiences, and get results faster.

FURTHER's Virtual Sales Assistant automates sales conversations on senior living websites. Senior living organizations partner with FURTHER to optimize their sales processes, qualify-and-convert more leads, and increase occupancy.

Integrating the two solutions leverages the advantages of both personalization and automation in the sales process, empowering sales leaders to make authentic connections and cultivate a modern, intelligent experience for prospects.

More specifically, sales leaders can make instant, personalized outreach to prospects via SalesMail video message. Simultaneously, prospects can use the FURTHER platform—integrated into each video message—to schedule a tour or easily access other desired information about the senior living community.

In deploying the integration, senior living organizations optimize their digital sales strategies, enhance the buyer experience, and accelerate their sales cycles.

HeartLegacy CEO and Co-Founder Walt Armentrout remarks:

"We're always looking to add new value for senior living providers. Integrating with FURTHER helps us more deeply and positively impact the buyer experience in senior living. That experience is increasingly conducted online, so helping our senior living partners make the experience richer, more personal, and more easily navigable is a huge priority."

Thomas Bierlein, Chief Customer Officer of FURTHER, says:

"FURTHER is thrilled to integrate with HeartLegacy's SalesMail. Together, we are able to provide a more interactive experience, driving more tours and move-ins."

Mutual customers of FURTHER and SalesMail can activate their integration here.

Interested parties should take these next steps:

Visit booth 509 at the Argentum Senior Living Executive Conference

Learn more about the integration at salesmail.com/new-features

To see the FURTHER platform in action, visit talkfurther.com/try-it

Get a quick SalesMail demo at salesmail.com/demo

About SalesMail

SalesMail is a SaaS-based smartphone and desktop application developed, marketed, and sold by HeartLegacy, LLC, a technology company specializing in video applications for businesses in senior care, multifamily housing, real estate, staffing, and other markets. Learn more and request information at salesmail.com.

SalesMail is available for iOS, Android, and desktop. Please join the SalesMail communities on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About FURTHER

FURTHER develops, markets, and sells an AI-powered platform that automates online sales conversations. Piecing together individual solutions for lead acquisition, prospect engagement, and business intelligence, FURTHER is committed to delivering a superior customer experience while still powering impactful business outcomes. Learn more and request information at talkfurther.com.

