JTV® & Respiratory Health Association® Launch 2022 Catch Your Breath® Campaign

National Jewelry Retailer is Joined by Public Health Leader for Fourth Annual Initiative to Fight Lung Disease

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JTV®, the national jewelry retailer and broadcast network, is excited to announce its fourth annual Catch Your Breath® campaign, in partnership with Respiratory Health Association (RHA) to support the fight against women's lung disease.

As Americans continue the battle with COVID-19, this initiative aims to generate awareness about women's lung disease and raise funds for ongoing research efforts. Kicking off on May 1, the Catch Your Breath campaign will provide JTV viewers with education on the risk factors and symptoms of lung disease, along with the opportunity to support RHA's community lung health programs through donations that will earn them discounts on beautiful jewelry.

"We are extremely proud to support Respiratory Health Association for a fourth year and raise vital funds for the Catch Your Breath campaign," said Tim Matthews, CEO of JTV. "JTV is honored to continue spreading awareness for this meaningful cause, not only because it is important to our customers – who are comprised primarily of mothers, daughters, and sisters – but for the nearly 21 million women in the U.S. living with a form of lung disease."

Customers can support the Catch Your Breath® initiative and join the cause in the following ways:

Tune in to JTV or visit jtv.com/breath for extra savings on your JTV purchase when you make a donation*

Help fund important research and educational programs by purchasing a special Catch Your Breath® butterfly keychain now through May 22 , with 50% of the sale price directly benefiting Respiratory Health Association*

Learn more about the risk factors and symptoms of lung disease by visiting JTV.com/breath

"The number of women diagnosed with lung disease is on the rise and it is one of the most widespread illnesses among women. There is still so much to do in terms of research, education, and funding," said Joel Africk, President and CEO at Respiratory Health Association. "JTV's commitment to giving plays an important role in achieving our goal to win the fight against lung disease. We are very grateful for JTV's annual support of the Catch Your Breath campaign."

To donate, call JTV's Call Center (800) 619-3000 and choose option 2 or go online at jtv.com/breath or womenslunghealth.org . To learn more about the JTV 2022 Catch Your Breath® campaign and/or JTV products, visit jtv.com and follow @jtv on Instagram, @jewelrytelevision on Facebook and @jewelry on Twitter.

*U.S. residents only. Some state exclusions may apply. Keychains available while supplies last. See jtv.com/breath for details.

About JTV

JTV (Jewelry Television®) is the leading retailer of jewelry and gemstones in the United States. With a proven 27-year history, JTV leverages an omni-digital strategy designed to elevate the customer experience through holistic, digitally-driven touch points, including live TV programming, 24 hours a day, seven days a week to 80 million U.S. households, an industry leading mobile optimized e-commerce platform, and a robust and engaging social media presence. As part of its commitment to customer satisfaction and the development and distribution of educational content, the company employs numerous Graduate Gemologists and Accredited Jewelry Professionals. JTV.com is one of the largest jewelry e-commerce websites in the country according to Internet Retailer's Top 500 list for 2019. For more information, visit JTV.com and JTV's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Pinterest and LinkedIn .

About Respiratory Health Association

A public health leader since 1906, Respiratory Health Association® (RHA) is dedicated to its mission of preventing lung disease, promoting clean air and helping people live better lives through education, research and policy change. To achieve that goal, RHA collaborates with researchers in pursuit of new treatments and cures for disease like asthma, COPD and lung cancer; empowers adults and children by teaching them skills to manage their health; delivers evidence-based tobacco cessation programs; and works with lawmakers to craft innovative policies that build a more equitable and sustainable future. Learn more at resphealth.org .

Respiratory Health Association's Catch Your Breath® campaign raises awareness and funding for lung health research and programs. Catch Your Breath® advocates increased funding for research to better understand lung disease – including asthma, COPD, lung cancer and pulmonary fibrosis –and improve treatments. The initiative also educates the public and medical professionals about the disproportionate effects of lung disease on women. Learn more and get involved at womenslunghealth.org .

