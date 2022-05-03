KIA AMERICA CONTINUES "SHIFT" TO STRONG ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES

Best-Ever April Sales Total for Kia's Electrified and EV Models

All-New Sportage Sales Increased More Than 40-Percent Year-Over-Year, Achieving Best-Ever April Sales

Brand Achieves Historic 10 Millionth Vehicle Sold in the U.S.

IRVINE, Calif., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced April sales of 59,063 units, marking the brand's best-ever April sales total for EV models and pushing the total number of Kia vehicles sold in the U.S. past the 10 million mark. In addition, the Sportage SUV, now in its 5th generation as the brand's longest running nameplate, achieved its best-ever April sales total with 11,380 units sold.

Overall electrified models recorded fourth consecutive same-month sales record, with EV sales reaching 14th consecutive same-month sales record and surpassing the April 2021 mark by over 480-percent.

Kia America also registered its 10 millionth sale in the US since deliveries to buyers began in 1993. Additional details on this historic achievement will follow later this month.

"Kia's proud history and exciting future are both on display this month as we mark the 10 millionth Kia vehicle sold in the U.S. at the same time that we are experiencing an increase in sales of our electrified vehicles - all in spite of the challenges facing the industry overall," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "Our enduring success with electrified models, coupled with a strong start of sales for the all-new 5th generation Sportage SUV, solidifies Kia's leadership position in two of the most popular and important segments in today's market."

In addition to sales, April saw several significant announcements coming from the brand, including:

Debut of the refreshed Telluride SUV and all-new hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery electric Niro models at the New York International Auto Show

Kia secured the naming rights and became official automotive partner of the Kia Forum, the only arena-sized venue in the U.S. dedicated to music and entertainment.

The Kia Carnival MPV was named "Family Vehicle of the Year" by AutoGuide. Carnival MPV was recognized as the top family vehicle due to its impressive interior capacity, extensive safety features, and modern design

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electrified vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

MONTH OF A PRIL YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2022 2021 2022 2021 EV6 2,632 N/A 7,913 N/A Rio 2,215 2,879 8,722 9,697 Forte 9,798 12,504 33,296 37,354 K5/Optima 5,554 9,626 23,376 30,020 Cadenza N/A 25 N/A 180 Stinger 895 1,193 4,002 3,637 K900 N/A 7 N/A 63 Soul 4,414 6,770 18,538 23,961 Niro 3,023 1,990 12,249 6,301 Seltos 3,702 6,471 14,821 23,257 Sportage 11,380 8,094 27,840 30,511 Sorento 6,143 10,040 24,066 29,764 Telluride 8,233 8,195 30,309 30,049 Carnival/Sedona 1,074 2,383 5,125 4,933 Total 59,063 70,177 210,257 229,727

