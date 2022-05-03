Meadowood Napa Valley receives Forbes Five-Star Awards for both Hotel and Spa

ST. HELENA, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meadowood Napa Valley is pleased to announce that the property has been honored with Five-Star awards for both the Hotel and Spa from Forbes Travel Guide ("FTG"), the world's only independent global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas.

This news arrives at a momentous time for Meadowood, which closed for several months following the Glass Fire of 2020. The estate reopened on August 1, 2021, offering guests an even more intimate immersion into the Napa Valley lifestyle. Today, Meadowood Napa Valley provides guests with an intimate and club-like experience in this cherished and heralded setting. With 36 lodge-style rooms and suites designed by notable architect Howard Backen, The Spa at Meadowood, poolside dining at the Terrace Café, The Wine Center, and an integrated host program for guests, Meadowood continues to provide unmatched hospitality in the Napa Valley. The Wine Center at Meadowood presents a unique opportunity for immersion into the culture of wine, inviting guests to participate in a variety of courses and experiences tailored to their specific desires by a team of celebrated and published educators.

Forbes Travel Guide is the world-renowned authority in genuine Five-Star service. As the global arbiter of luxury travel, Forbes Travel Guide's team of expert inspectors anonymously evaluated hundreds of the most luxurious properties in more than 70 countries around the world to establish the 2022 ratings. Rigorous standards focus on graciousness, thoughtfulness and a sense of personalized service, placing special emphasis on the importance of how guests feel and what they will remember most about their time spent on the property. To view the new Star Award winners, visit: ForbesTravelGuide.com.

For more than half a century, Meadowood Napa Valley has served as an exemplar of exceptional customer service, attention to detail, and dedication to creating memorable experiences for visitors looking to retreat to California wine country.

About Meadowood Napa Valley

