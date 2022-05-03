NeoSystems Strengthens Channel Program; Names Kathlyn Gibbs to Lead Effort as VP, Partners and Alliances

Channel Initiative to Bolster NeoSystems Strategic Growth in 2022

TYSONS CORNER, Va., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoSystems, a full-service strategic outsourcer, IT systems integrator and managed services provider to the government contracting market, is strengthening its channel program and has named Kathy Gibbs to lead this effort as Vice President, Partners and Alliances.

Gibbs will further develop and oversee a revamped effort to build a more expansive ecosystem of strategic technology partners, resellers, hosting and referral partners to build and deliver a differentiated portfolio of managed IT, hosting, and security products, along with essential corporate services including accounting and HR services. The effort will serve to drive incremental growth for the Virginia-based firm.

The program, called the NeoNetwork, will provide additional financial incentives to referral partners, a new teaming process for business development, expanded technical support for architecting and deploying solutions, and a new channel enablement portal.

The program also will offer supplemental growth opportunities to existing strategic partners, including Deltek, Tip Technologies, Workday Adaptive, SAP Concur, Integrify and UKG.

"With a renewed emphasis on strategic growth, we are focused on further development of our partner and alliances ecosystem that will deliver significantly more value to our current GovCon clients," said Kathy Gibbs, vice president of Partners and Alliances for NeoSystems. "Together with our partners, we are building new solutions to meet the increased demand to enable operational agility for our clients. This is especially important as more organizations fully embrace the cloud as part of their overall digital transformation and process optimization efforts."

Formerly a senior account executive with NeoSystems, Gibbs assumes her new role immediately. Prior to joining NeoSystems in 2021, Gibbs led strategic growth for Deltek and its government contracting flagship ERP product portfolio, where she focused on recruiting, onboarding, training, and sales enablement for internal sales teams and partners. With more than 25 years of experience in business development, sales and alliance management, Gibbs is poised to deliver on what she does best—partner enablement.

"We are all about growth in 2022," said Michael Tinsley, president and CEO of NeoSystems. "Building out our ecosystem of partners and alliances through Kathy's leadership will accelerate our goal to aggressively expand our capabilities. As emerging technology drives continued change within the industry, NeoSystems is strategically positioned to guide this growth for our clients."

