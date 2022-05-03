News Leaders Statement on President Biden Meeting With Family of Austin Tice

WASHINGTON, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement by Jen Judson, President of the National Press Club and Gil Klein, President of the National Press Club Journalism Institute on the news of a scheduled meeting this afternoon between the President of the United States and Debra and Marc Tice, the parents of award-winning journalist Austin Tice.

"We are so pleased that the President has decided to meet today with the Tice family in person at the White House. It was impressive to see President Biden react so positively to Mrs. Tice at the WHCA Dinner on Saturday night and heartwarming that the White House moved so quickly to establish a meeting today. This is a crucial step that is needed to bring Austin Tice home.

"The U.S. government has struggled through three administrations on how to proceed in this case but to see President Biden now fully engaged shows that something has changed and there is an opportunity at hand as never before.

"There are so many people and organizations that have done good work to bring this case to this point, but we especially want to note Fred Ryan, publisher of the Washington Post who starting last fall had the vision and leadership for an advertising campaign that saw dozens of full page ads produced that asked the President to meet with the Tices and prioritize Austin's case. Fred also invited Debra Tice to attend the White House Correspondents Dinner as his guest. Also special thanks to Steven Portnoy, this year's President of the White House Correspondents Association, for deciding to introduce Debra Tice to the room and to the President from the podium. His introduction could not have set a better frame for the President to say, in the most public of ways, he wanted to meet with the Tices.

"Debra and Marc Tice have shown over the years an incredible love for their son and commitment to his cause and his case They are an inspiration to us all."

Austin Tice is a 2015 John Aubuchon Press Freedom honoree at the National Press Club. He is an honorary member of the National Press Club. The Club annually recognizes Austin on the anniversary of his abduction with an event that has become the central event on that day. In the Club's lobby on the 13th floor of the National Press Building we have installed a Press Freedom Clock with a dynamic countdown of the seconds, minutes and days Austin Tice has been held hostage. The Club and the Journalism Institute have staged national calls to action such as Night Out For Austin Tice and a campaign to visit every congressional office on Austin's behalf as well as a Change.org petition with over 150,000 signatures.

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major journalism organization and is an outspoken voice for press freedom in the United States and around the world.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire civic engagement.

