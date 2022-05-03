SMALL-TOWN SNEAKERHEAD 2022 SEASON KICKS OFF WITH LOUISIANA COLLECTOR

#SmallTownSneakerhead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hibbett, Inc.(NASDAQ: HIBB), an athletic-inspired fashion retailer with nearly 1,100 Hibbett and City Gear specialty stores nationwide, today announced the launch of the 2022 season of Small-Town Sneakerhead (STSH) . The new episode takes viewers to Lafayette, Louisiana where they meet up with Reggie Ward, a 41-year-old, single-father, Emergency Management Training Specialist and self-proclaimed sneakerhead.

With cameras rolling in his house, Ward shows viewers some favorite pick-ups in his vast sneaker portfolio including several Air Max collabs and Louisiana-themed pairs like the Crawfish SB, Gumbo League Kobe and Jordan ASG. Many of the nearly 400-pairs are on display in his 'showroom' as he calls it and floor to ceiling boxes line his 'stockroom.'

"I started getting into kicks when I was about 9 or 10 because my father always had nice sneakers and it became a family trend from there," said Reggie Ward. Continuing the tradition with a third generation, Ward introduces viewers to his son Tyler and holds up his first pair of infant Jordan sneakers and another pick-up he is saving for Tyler to grow into.

Next Ward shows us around Lafayette with a visit to his hometown sneaker shop and to grab some local cuisine at Johnson's Boucaniere. He and Tyler enjoy some Boudin, a favorite of locals he explains, that looks like sausage but is stuffed with a mixture of meat and rice. Next, they head out to get some crawfish and viewers get Ward's personal tutorial on how to cook and eat them. "This speaks so much to the culture and how we represent and how we live based on food and well-being," said Ward.

"Our goal with this series is to authentically represent sneakerheads and their hometowns through their lens," said Sarah Sharp-Wangaard, VP Marketing, Hibbett. "It's very meaningful to get the story of where people grew up and how they learned to love sneakers. Reggie talks about his love of crawfish and it really comes together when he shows us his Nike Dunk SB Rukus Crawfish. Sneaker fashion has become a huge part of American culture and with each episode of Small-Town Sneakerhead, we feel more connected to this community in every corner of the country."

"It was enjoyable to bring another STSH episode to life and illustrate the love of sneakers that bonds generations together," said Matt Halfhill, Founder and CEO, Nice Kicks.

In 2020, Hibbett launched the Small-Town Sneakerhead project to provide sneakerheads from all walks of life the platform to share their personal sneaker narrative. Produced in partnership with Nike and Nice Kicks , the series highlights the evolving sneaker scene and enthusiasts from across the country. Hibbett has featured collectors from East Buffalo, NY, Cheyenne, WY, Hampton, VA, Cape Girardeau, MO, Murphy, TX, Hopkinsville, KY and Lafayette, LA, with more coming soon.

