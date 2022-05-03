Stagwell (STGW) 2021 Annual Report Charts Course for Digital, Global Growth and Future Innovation in Marketing Services

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today released its 2021 Annual Report, highlighting substantial growth propelled by a uniquely high concentration of digital capabilities; strategic investments and acquisitions supporting digital and global growth; and a collaborative organizational model designed to meet the demands of larger clients in need of true integrated marketing services. Download the report here.

"In a digital economy, every screen is a canvas, every experience a data collection point, and every platform a new place for brand interaction. Brands deserve a digital-first alternative marketing network that drives business growth by connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology," said Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn. "We strongly believe the steps we have taken to align Stagwell's operations to support this transformation created a lasting platform for growth and shareholder value."

Stagwell has had breakthrough performance since the combination with MDC Partners Inc., forming Stagwell Inc. in August 2021. This includes $2 billion in combined pro forma revenue for 2021. Penn's annual CEO letter discusses Stagwell's 2021 financial performance in the context of five transformative approaches to global marketing services delivery:

Digital transformation and innovation, helping clients reposition their enterprises for growth in the new digital economy. Innovation shops Code and Theory, GALE, Instrument, and YML spotlight path-breaking work for Amazon Ads, MilkPEP, Google TV, Polestar and more within the report.

Scaling creative performance for modern brands, bringing world-class creativity and modern media together to drive powerful campaign results. Work from 72andSunny for Tinder/Match Group; Anomaly for Expedia; Assembly for Nike; Doner for CUE Health; Forsman & Bodenfors for Polestar; and more illustrate ways Stagwell unleashes creative effectiveness for the modern marketer.

Building integrated marketing solutions that align the right mix of core marketing capabilities and specialist expertise for ever-more-complex clients, exemplified in Sloane & Co., KWT Global, TEAM Enterprises, and GALE's collaborative marketing efforts supporting Hertz's vision for the future of electric vehicles.

Agile global expansion, fueled by Stagwell's Affiliate Program spanning 50+ partners across Latin America , the Middle East , Africa , Asia-Pacific , and Eastern Europe , and investments in market leaders Instrument and Goodstuff.

Product innovation through the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a proprietary product suite of SaaS and DaaS solutions that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, and mixed-reality business transformation for in-house marketers. SMC's services span audience segmentation, influencer marketing, public relations, immersive experiences, and brand insights. The newest platform in the Cloud, ARound, helps brands create, manage, and scale augmented reality experiences for live events and retail.

To read the full report, please visit Stagwell's website. Viewers can use QR codes throughout the document to explore referenced case studies.

About Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

