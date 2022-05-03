TIFIN's Financial Answers Acquires Two Additional Digital Assets To Expand Its Consumer Data Platform

Acquisition of All Star Charts and INO.com extends Financial Answers' universe to more than three million engaged retail investors.

BOULDER, Colo. and NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIFIN, a fintech platform using artificial intelligence and investment-driven personalization to shape the future of investor experiences, today announced that its subsidiary Financial Answers has completed the acquisitions of All Star Charts , Inc. and INO.com , Inc. Both firms are high quality investor education platforms, with deeply engaged audiences and subscribers.

"By adding All Star Charts and INO.com to our growing portfolio of brands, we enhance both the quantity and type of investor engagements from which we can draw insight," said Ian Rosen, GM of Financial Answers at TIFIN, "We are developing the largest pool of first party retail investor intelligence available anywhere, and our superior understanding of this community will allow us to help investors, advisors, and asset managers achieve better outcomes."

All Star Charts, founded in 2012 by JC Parets, is one of the most widely followed technical analysts in the world, will enhance Financial Answers' data pool by adding a large number of investors who follow technical analysis, options investing, and crypto trading.

"Joining Financial Answers allows us to continue serving our users while adding capabilities and value from the larger TIFIN ecosystem," said JC Parets, CEO of All Star Charts.

INO.com, founded in 1995, provides news, analysis, data and tools for equities, options, forex and futures markets. INO is led by David Maher, an early internet and financial publishing entrepreneur.

"We are excited to join the Financial Answers team to bring our community more opportunities to shape their own financial future," said Maher. "The tools TIFIN can bring to our properties will enhance their experience and promote better outcomes."

TIFIN launched FinancialAnswers.io in April of 2021 with the mission of building a retail investor data platform based on the interactions of millions of investors, and is led by TIFIN partner, Ian Rosen who was previously the CEO of Stocktwits, Inc., Co-founder/CEO of Even Financial, Inc., and General Manager of MarketWatch, Inc.

About TIFIN

TIFIN an AI-powered fintech, leverages data science, investment intelligence, and technology to deliver engaging and personalized investor experiences. By connecting individuals to advice and investments, TIFIN bridges the gap between investors, their trusted intermediaries, and asset managers.

Founded in 2018 by Dr. Vinay Nair, a former Wharton Professor and successful entrepreneur, TIFIN was created to help make investing a powerful driver of financial well-being by eliminating frictions investors face.

TIFIN manages Magnifi, a search-powered marketplace for investments; TIFIN Wealth, a platform for advisors, wealth managers, and other intermediaries to deliver better individual outcomes; Financial Answers, a digital platform of investor communities; all powered through Distill, a central digital distribution and insights engine using TIFIN's data platform.

