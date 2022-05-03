TTEC Named by Forbes as one of the Best Employers for Diversity 2022

DENVER, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, has been named to the Forbes list of Best Employers for Diversity 2022.

"TTEC is honored to be named a best employer for diversity by Forbes. Our decades-long commitment to the principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion has consistently differentiated our culture, leading to high levels of employee satisfaction and outstanding outcomes for our clients," said Ken Tuchman, Chairman and CEO, TTEC. "TTEC handles millions of live digital customer interactions a day on behalf of the world's most respected customer-obsessed brands, and it is vital that we have a workforce and a culture that reflects that diversity."

TTEC builds vital diversity tenets into its employee experience and culture through institutions like the TTEC Diversity Council, which focuses on organizational change and advancing our Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) priorities by identifying best practices, as well as guiding senior leadership on culture, climate, equity, and inclusion in our workplace.

TTEC's selection to the Forbes list of Best Employers for Diversity 2022 follows the company's inclusion as one of America's Best Employers 2022, as well as previous recognition on Forbes' lists for Best Employers for Veterans, Best Employers for Women, Best Employers for New Grads, and one of the world's Top Female-Friendly companies.

The Best Employers for Diversity were selected based on Statista's innovative methodology, guaranteeing unbiased results and providing reliable insights. Over 60,000 U.S. employees were surveyed in companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees to identify The Best Employers for Diversity.

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is one of the largest, global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovators for end-to-end, digital CX solutions. The company delivers leading CX technology and operational CX orchestration at scale through its proprietary cloud-based CXaaS (Customer Experience as a Service) platform. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next gen digital and cognitive technology, the company's Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, conversational messaging, CRM, automation (AI / ML and RPA), and analytics solutions. The company's Engage business delivers digital customer engagement, customer acquisition & growth, content moderation, fraud mitigation, and data annotation solutions. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client NPS scores across the globe. The company's nearly 65,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at www.ttec.com.

