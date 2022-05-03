YACHTWORLD DEBUTS NEW VIDEO SERIES CELEBRATING YACHT BUILDERS WITH CULT-LIKE FOLLOWING

First Episode Now Available on YouTube with Four Additional Episodes Coming this Year

MIAMI, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- YachtWorld, the world's largest marketplace for yachts, today announced the debut of its new YouTube series, Cult Classics, dedicated to showcasing a select group of venerated yacht builders who have earned a staunchly loyal following. Each episode of Cult Classics explores the history and ethos of builders with a cult-like entourage and takes an in-depth look into their boat-building philosophies. The series will have a total of five episodes in 2022.

YachtWorld, the world’s largest marketplace for yachts, today announced the debut of its new YouTube series, Cult Classics, dedicated to showcasing a select group of venerated yacht builders who have earned a staunchly loyal following. (PRNewswire)

"The devotion from fans and owners of these prestigious yacht builders is something that we wanted to shine a light on and invite more people to experience," said Ryan McVinney, Director of Content at Boats Group and creator of Cult Classics. "The stories are unique because it's not easy to reach the status and caliber that these builders have achieved. It's a long road to get there, so we're excited to show what it takes," continued McVinney.

The inaugural episode features one of America's oldest shipbuilding families, Huckins Yachts, and focuses on the company's new but classically-styled Huntsman 38 vessel. Huckins Yachts' proud history of boat building has created one of the most loyal followings in the industry, which dates back to the early 1900s.

Viewers can look forward to more iconic brands and revered yacht builders as upcoming episodes spotlight the notable heritage of Bertram Yachts, Formula's Thunderbird, Wellcraft and more.

Watch Cult Classics on YouTube and follow along on YachtWorld's Instagram, @yachtworld , for behind-the-scenes content and upcoming episode announcements.

About YachtWorld

YachtWorld is the largest global online marketplace for boats and yachts, delivering more brokerage sales and leads around the world than any other source. Founded in 1995 as the first online business to promote yacht brokers' boats to the public, YachtWorld reaches more than 6 million monthly boat shoppers and has the largest database of brokerage boats for sale. With over 110,000 boat listings, YachtWorld's websites are localized in 13 countries, providing broker networks access to the most robust suite of online marketing services, inventory and lead management, the world's largest multiple listing service (MLS) and more.

YachtWorld is based in Miami, FL, and is owned and operated by Boats Group. For more information, visit www.yachtworld.com and download the YachtWorld app on the iOS App Store and Google Play.

About Boats Group

Boats Group owns and operates the world's leading online boating marketplaces, connecting the largest global audience of boat buyers with top sellers and manufacturers. Boats Group's portfolio includes a variety of industry-leading brands like Boat Trader, YachtWorld, boats.com, iNautia, Cosas De Barcos, Botentekoop, Annonces du Bateau, Boats and Outboards, Boatshop24, Click&Boat and Trident Funding.

For nearly three decades, Boats Group has helped marine retailers sell more boats faster and convert more shoppers into buyers than any other source. Through a comprehensive suite of digital business solutions, including proprietary web-based contract management tools, and premier digital marketing strategies and services, Boats Group delivers unmatched value to its industry partners and optimizes the virtual path to boat ownership.

Owned by Permira, Boats Group is headquartered in Miami, Florida, United States, with co-headquarters in Fareham, England, and additional offices in Padova, Italy and Barcelona, Spain. For more information about Boats Group, visit www.boatsgroup.com

Media Contact:

Rachael Lobeck | Boats Group | press@boats.com

This release contains disclosures that are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts and can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "project," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "believe," "potential," "should," "continue" or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. These forward-looking statements are based upon Boats Group's current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and Boats Group has no specific intention to update these statements. As a consequence, current plans, and anticipated actions may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by Boats Group or on Boats Group's behalf.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE YachtWorld