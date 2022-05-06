Colombia will Promote Opportunities for Sustainable Foreign Investment in New York City Event

With the purpose of promoting the internationalization of the Colombian capitals market and the attraction of foreign direct investment to the country, the eleventh edition of the event Colombia InsideOut has arrived.

NEW YORK, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colombia InsideOut, the country's flagship event for the promotion of foreign investment abroad will be held next May 10 and 11, at the facilities of Citi's headquarters in New York City. Led by the Colombian Securities Exchange (bvc) and ProColombia, the government agency in charge of promoting foreign direct investment, the event is supported by Citi, a main ally and sponsor of the business meeting that celebrates its eleventh edition this year and its return to face-to-face encounters.

Colombia InsideOut will feature a streaming broadcast for the business audience from Latin America, Europe, Asia, and other parts of the United States who, along with the on-site attendees, will be able to learn more the country's developments in terms of economic recovery and growth, as well as investment opportunities in the capitals market and segments such as energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, tourism, agroindustry and IT, among others. One-on-one meetings will also be held between companies listed on the Colombian Securities Exchange (bvc) and potential investors clients of Citi.

"To come back in person and in a massive way to this meeting with current and potential investors, allows us to talk face to face about what has changed, how companies have kept working and growing, and how they've adapted to a new post-pandemic reality adjusting their vision to a much more sustainable world," pointed out Juan Pablo Córdoba Garcés, president of the bvc.

The event will feature keynote speeches from representatives of the Colombian government such as president Iván Duque; vice-president and chancellor, Marta Lucía Ramírez; minister of Trade, Industry and Tourism, María Ximena Lombana, minister of Transportation, Ángela María Orozco, minister of Finance and Public Credit, José Manuel Restrepo, minister of Environment and Sustainable Development, Carlos Correa, and minister of Mines and Energy, Diego Mesa. Other notable interventions include the president of the Colombian Securities Exchange (bvc) Juan Pablo Córdoba, the ambassador of Colombia to the United States, Juan Carlos Pinzón, the president of ProColombia, Flavia Santoro, and representatives of Colombian companies, among others.

"Colombia InsideOut is the ideal scenario for showing the international business community the opportunities that Colombia offers as a regional investment hub and exporting platform. Our goals are to renovate and strengthen the interest in foreign investment in projects with social, environmental, and sustainable vocation for the development and competitivity of the country", said Flavia Santoro, president of ProColombia.

"Colombia is strategic for the region. Bringing together government officials, corporate clients and global investors at our firm's global headquarters is a great opportunity to attract capital and materialize investment projects that enable progress, job creation and development of economic, social and environmental wellbeing", stated Pablo Del Valle, Citi Country Officer for Colombia.

The business event is framed within the celebrations of the 200 years of bilateral relations of Colombia with the United States, the 10 years of the Trade Promotion Agreement between Colombia and the United States, and the 30 years of ProColombia.

The United States is Colombia's largest trade partner, the main destination of Colombian exports, the largest issuer of international travelers to the country and the global leader in foreign direct investment in Colombia with an accumulated amount of US$ 24.5 billion in the last decade.

