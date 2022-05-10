AffaMed Therapeutics Holds DEXTENZA Launch and Advisory Board Meeting in Macau

SHANGHAI, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AffaMed Therapeutics ("AffaMed"), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical, digital and surgical products, held a DEXTENZA Launch and Advisory Board Meeting recently in Macau, following DEXTENZA's approval for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation. Dr. Iat Fan Lai from Kiang Wu Hospital, Dr. John Hovanesian from Harvard Eye Association, Dr. Alice Epitropoulos from The Eye Center of Columbus, and 21 surgeons from Macau and Hong Kong attended the meeting in person or virtually.

The meeting was held to facilitate academic and clinical communication, share the patient benefit of DEXTENZA, and collect insights from the healthcare practitioners in Macau and Hong Kong on post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation. The meeting's topics covered corticosteroid clinical application in Macau and unmet clinical needs, the introduction of DEXTENZA's clinical benefits, DEXTENZA clinical experience sharing, and academic discussion.

Dr. Dayao Zhao, CEO of AffaMed joined the meeting online and commented: "DEXTENZA has made significant advances in Mainland China and Macau. We are excited to launch the product, and we look forward to working with the experts to bring this preservative-free and noninvasive treatment option to patients suffering post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation in Macau."

Dr. Iat Fan Lai from Kiang Wu Hospital, Macau said: "The launch of DEXTENZA in Macau is exciting news for us. Its innovative hydrogel technology will reduce the drug burden of patients and improve treatment experience and convenience. And knowledge sharing from USA KOLs is very precious, helping us have a comprehensive understanding about current DEXTENZA clinical practice and operation tips."

Dr. John Hovanesian from Harvard Eye Association said: "I'm thrilled to be part of the launch of this innovative technology with our colleagues in Macau. Sustained drug delivery gives patients convenience and surgeon's confidence with a proven safe platform."

Dr. Alice Epitropoulos from The Eye Center of Columbus said: "DEXTENZA is a major step forward in steroid treatment with improved compliance and a healthier ocular surface. I am excited for surgeons & patients in Macau who will now also have access to this advancement in drug delivery."

In 2020, AffaMed Therapeutics entered into a licensing agreement with Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) for the development and commercialization of DEXTENZA in Greater China, South Korea, and certain ASEAN markets. DEXTENZA is currently approved in the U.S. for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery and for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis.

About AffaMed Therapeutics

AffaMed Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing transformative pharmaceutical, digital and surgical products that address critical unmet medical needs in ophthalmological, neurological and psychiatric disorders for patients in Greater China and around the world. The leadership team at AffaMed Therapeutics has gained deep industry expertise and an extensive track record in high-quality discovery, clinical development, regulatory affairs, business development, manufacturing, and commercial operations at leading multi-national biopharmaceutical companies in China and globally.

About DEXTENZA

DEXTENZA is approved for the treatment of post-surgical ocular pain and inflammation in Macau. Previously, DEXTENZA is approved in US for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery and ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis. DEXTENZA is a corticosteroid intracanalicular insert placed in the punctum, a natural opening in the inner portion of the lower eyelid, and into the canaliculus and is designed to deliver dexamethasone to the ocular surface for up to 30 days without preservatives. DEXTENZA resorbs and exits the nasolacrimal system without the need for removal.

View original content:

SOURCE AffaMed Therapeutics